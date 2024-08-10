Travis Scott Arrested In Paris Following An Alleged Altercation At A Hotel

PARIS, France (CelebrtyAccess) — “Sicko mode” rapper TravisScott has been arrested in France, following an alleged altercation between a safety guard and a member of Scott’s safety workforce at a lodge in Paris.

In a press release offered to NBC Information, a consultant for the Paris prosecutor’s workplace confirmed that Scott had been arrested in reference to an alleged assault of a lodge safety officer.

Based on the assertion, the safety guard tried to intervene to separate the 33-year-old Scott from his bodyguard when the alleged assault occurred.

Scott, whose actual title is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was nonetheless in custody on Friday afternoon with police making ready to interview him earlier than deciding on potential prices.

It’s unclear why Scott was in Paris however he has been noticed at Olympic occasions in current days, together with the boys’s Olympic basketball semifinal on Thursday.