Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Assault on Security Guard

French authorities confirmed they’ve taken rapper Travis Scott into custody after an alleged assault on a safety guard on the five-star George V lodge on Friday morning.

“I can verify that on August 9, 2024, law enforcement officials have been known as to the George V lodge and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a safety guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer mentioned in an announcement.

Scott allegedly attacked the guard after he tried to interrupt up an altercation between the 33-year-old rap star and his bodyguard. Referencing the guard, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned “the latter himself had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s workplace has referred the case to the first district of the judicial police.”

French prosecutors advised the Reuters and AFP information businesses that they had opened a legal investigation into “unspecified violence” towards the guard.

Earlier within the night, Scott attended the semifinal of the boys’s Olympics basketball, the place the French basketball group beat Germany to advance to face the U.S. within the remaining. Posting on X (previously Twitter), Scott described the match as “f**king wildddddd.”

The FranceInfo radio community, quoting sources near the incident, mentioned on the lodge Scott seemed to be closely drunk and agitated and refused to cooperate with taking a breathalyzer take a look at.

The ten-time Grammy winner was arrested in Miami lower than two months in the past for disorderly intoxication and trespassing after getting right into a dispute with a ship crew on a chartered yacht. Scott was launched on bond after paying $500 on the disorderly intoxication cost and $150 on the trespassing cost. His lawyer mentioned that the incident was a easy “misunderstanding.”

Scott has not but commented on the Paris arrest. His group didn’t instantly reply to remark.