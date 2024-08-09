Travis Scott arrested in Paris after allegedly assaulting a hotel security guard

PARIS — Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested following an alleged struggle involving a safety guard and his personal bodyguard at a luxurious lodge in central Paris, French authorities mentioned on Friday.

“I can verify that on August 9, 2024, law enforcement officials have been referred to as to the George V lodge and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a safety guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer mentioned in a press release.

“The safety guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s workplace has referred the case to the first district of the judicial police,” the assertion mentioned, with out including any additional particulars.

A consultant for Scott mentioned the rapper had been “chased and harassed” by paparazzi for days “with no assist given.” He was arrested after getting right into a struggle together with his personal safety element.

The consultant mentioned they’re in communication with the native authorities “to swiftly resolve this matter.”

Scott, 33, whose actual title is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was pictured within the crowd on the males’s Olympic basketball semifinal on Thursday, during which the U.S. workforce got here from behind to safe a slender 4-point victory and proceed to the ultimate and a shot at profitable gold.

The George V lodge, close to Paris’s well-known Champs-Élysées and with views of the Eiffel Tower, boasts a number of Michelin-starred eating places.

Scott was arrested in June on a disorderly intoxication cost after he allegedly yelled at folks on a yacht in Miami Seashore, Florida. His legal professional mentioned that the incident was a easy “misunderstanding.”

Scott has not publicly spoken or reacted to the arrest. The Related Press mentioned it contacted a consultant for Scott however had not acquired a response.

Linda Hervieux reported from Paris; Patrick Smith reported from London.