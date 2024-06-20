MDCR Travis Scott was detained underneath his actual identify, Jacques Bermon Webster

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami on suspicion of disorderly intoxication and trespassing over an argument on a ship within the early hours of Thursday. The American rapper was detained by police at Miami Seashore Marina at round 01:45 native time, in line with official information. An arrest report from Miami Seashore Police Division seen by BBC Newsbeat says officers have been known as to studies of individuals preventing on a yacht. The 33-year-old was detained underneath his actual identify, Jacques Bermon Webster, in line with the Miami-Dade County Corrections Division’s web site.

Police have been known as to studies of a disturbance on a yacht and noticed Travis Scott shouting at individuals on the vessel. Officers say they spoke to the rapper and will “sense a powerful odor of alcohol” on his breath. In accordance with the report they informed him to depart the dock, which he did, however he “walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel”. Scott then left the world, however was seen by officers 5 minutes later returning and trying to move again to the yacht, in line with the report. When challenged he “disregarded officers’ instructions” and have become “erratic”, shouting and disturbing native residents, in line with police. Following his arrest, the report says, “the defendant later admitted that he had been consuming alcohol and acknowledged: ‘It is Miami’.”