Travis Scott arrested for misdemeanor trespassing, public intoxication

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami Seaside early Thursday on misdemeanor prices of trespassing and public intoxication after officers say they discovered him on the metropolis’s marina shouting obscenities at individuals on a yacht and disobeyed their order to depart.

Officers went to the marina shortly earlier than 1 a.m. after receiving a name about individuals combating on a yacht, in accordance with a police report.

Once they arrived, they discovered Scott, 33, standing on the dock yelling at individuals on the ship, the report says. Officers informed him to sit down down, however he saved standing again up and yelling. They may scent alcohol on his breath, the report says.

The person who known as police didn’t need to press prices, so Scott was allowed to depart.

As he walked away, nonetheless, Scott saved turning to yell obscenities at individuals on the yacht. He left as a passenger in a ready automobile, however returned 5 minutes later and ignored officers’ orders to once more go away, the report says.

Officers say he then started yelling once more, disturbing individuals in close by boats and buildings. When officers requested if he had been ingesting, he replied, “It’s Miami.” He was arrested.

Scott was launched from Miami-Dade County Jail earlier than midday after posting a $650 bond.

After his launch, he posted on the social platform X, “Lol.”

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, mentioned in a press release that Scott was “detained attributable to a misunderstanding.”

“There was completely no bodily altercation concerned, and we thank the authorities for working with us in direction of a swift and amicable decision,” Cohen mentioned.

Scott, one of many largest names in hip-hop and whose start identify is Jacques Webster, has greater than 100 songs that made the Billboard Scorching 100 and launched 4 singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest within the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

AP correspondent Margie Szaroleta reviews on musician Travis Scott’s arrest for trespassing and public intoxication in Florida.

He has two kids along with his former girlfriend, media persona and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

This isn’t the primary time Scott has been concerned in a police investigation.

Ten individuals had been killed in a crowd surge at Scott’s 2021 efficiency at his Astroworld Pageant in his native Houston. Attendees had been packed so tightly that many couldn’t breathe or transfer their arms. These killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an professional likened to being crushed by a automobile.

Legal professionals for the victims alleged in lawsuits that the deaths and tons of of accidents on the live performance had been attributable to negligent planning and a scarcity of concern over capability and security on the occasion.

Scott, promoter Reside Nation, and the others who had been sued have denied these claims, saying security was their No. 1 concern. They mentioned what occurred couldn’t have been foreseen.

The ultimate lawsuit was settled final month.

After a police investigation, a grand jury declined to indict Scott, together with 5 others linked to the pageant.