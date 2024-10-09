Travis Kelce’s Middle Part Is Being Compared to Major ‘90s Stars

Travis Kelce is serving main ‘90s vibes together with his haircut, and followers — and Us Weekly — can’t get sufficient.

Kelce, 35, confirmed off a trendy new hairstyle on the latest Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints sport at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 7. His brunette strands had been parted down the center, leaving his bangs flopping over his brow. To finish the brand new look, the tight finish’s hair was shaved on the perimeters.

Whereas getting into the stadium, Kelce saved it informal whereas carrying black sun shades, a loosely fitted prime and cargo shorts.

Followers had been fast to check the three-time Tremendous Bowl champ’s haircut to a number of ‘90s stars, together with Nick Carter, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Rider Sturdy and extra.

“I’m positively within the minority once I say this however…I really like Travis’ hair,” one social media consumer wrote by way of X on Monday. “I’m getting Coach Gordon Bombay vibes,” they continued, referencing Emilio Estevez, who performed the beloved hockey coach in Disney’s The Mighty Geese. A second social media consumer felt Kelce’s hair regarded “a bit [like] Zack Morris,” the charming Travis Kelce’s Center Half and Floppy Bangs are Being In comparison with ‘90s Stars: Mark-Paul GosselaarSaved by the Bell character, performed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. whereas others urged Carter, 44, Thomas, 43, and Sturdy, 44, all of whom wore their hair in the same center half within the Nineties.

Kelce, who is understood to sport a buzz reduce, began rising out his hair this previous summer time. In August, Chiefs teammate and quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was the mastermind behind his new ‘do.

“I’ve been attempting to get him to develop his hair out and abruptly Taylor will get him to do it,” Mahomes, 29, informed SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Kelce, 35, and Swift, 34, went public with their relationship in September 2023 when she attended her first Chiefs sport at Arrowhead Stadium. Since, she’s launched romantic songs about her relationship with Kelce, cheered him on on the 2024 Tremendous Bowl and even gave him a shoutout whereas accepting the award for Video of the Yr for her music video with Submit Malone, “Fortnight.”

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

“The factor is that this video appears very unhappy whenever you watch it, but it surely really was probably the most enjoyable video to make,” she gushed. “One thing that I’ll at all times bear in mind is once I would end a take and I’d say reduce and we’d be completed with that take, I might at all times simply hear somebody cheering ‘woo’ from throughout the studio the place we had been taking pictures it, and that one particular person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

Associated: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anybody can speak about. Swift and Kelce had been first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish shared he tried to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I used to be just a little butthurt I didn’t get handy her one of many bracelets I […]

Swift continued, “Every part this man touches turns to happiness and enjoyable and magic, so I wanna thank him for including that to our shoot as a result of I’ll at all times keep in mind that.”

Travis has additionally proven his assist for Swift by attending a number of of her Eras Tour reveals, dancing on stage along with her in London in July, and he consistently praises her on his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with older brother Jason Kelce.