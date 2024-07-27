Travis Kelce Throws Glove to Swiftie During Chiefs Training Camp

Travis Kelce made a younger Taylor Swift fan’s day on the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs coaching camp.

“Travis noticed my niece, carrying a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw once more,” a social media consumer wrote by way of X on Friday, July 26, alongside a video of Kelce’s candy gesture. “And I used to be fully unhinged and misplaced my thoughts. Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] signed the boys’ stuff. @tkelce and @Clydro_22 one of the best thanks!! You made coaching camp so enjoyable.”

In a follow-up put up, the social media consumer added, “We’re going to see Taylor in Indy in November and I informed her she has to put on it!! We’re beaming, it actually is so particular to her.”

Within the clip shared by the fan, Kelce, 34, might be seen strolling off the sector towards a cheering crowd earlier than tossing each his gloves on the followers, considered one of which the younger Swiftie caught.

Associated: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anybody can speak about. Swift and Kelce had been first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish shared he tried to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I used to be a bit butthurt I didn’t get handy her one of many bracelets I […]

“Actually we’re beaming,” the X consumer replied within the thread, including in a separate remark, “It was so sweaty it soaked by way of my brother’s pocket!”

The Chiefs’ coaching camp kicked off on Sunday, July 21, with a observe in St. Joseph, Missouri, and can wrap up on Thursday, August 15 – lower than one month earlier than the beginning of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

As Kelce will get prepared for the forthcoming season along with his teammates, Swift, 34, is constant the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. She is about to carry out back-to-back exhibits in Munich, Germany, on the Munich Olympic Stadium on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

Earlier than Kelce left for coaching camp, he joined Swift on stage at her June 23 efficiency at London’s Wembley Stadium, the place he sported a go well with and prime hat and carried the 14-time Grammy winner throughout the Tortured Poets Division set.

Earlier this month, a supply solely informed Us Weekly that the couple, who started courting in the summertime final yr, “wished to do one thing cool” and “memorable for followers” earlier than his schedule bought “loopy” with the upcoming NFL season.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: The 7 Secrets and techniques to Taylor Swift’s Success

Whether or not you’re a completely dedicated Swiftie with a wrist dripping in friendship bracelets or an off-the-cuff onlooker in awe of her success, it’s unattainable to not be fascinated by Taylor Swift. So how did this cute nation singer who grew up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm remodel right into a globally adored powerhouse? The reality […]

“It was a particular second to mark their relationship milestone,” the insider mentioned, explaining that July 8 marked one yr since Kelce attended Swift’s Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, present and tried to present her a friendship bracelet along with his telephone quantity on it.

Although their schedules are jam-packed within the coming months, a separate supply informed Us that Swift and the three-time Tremendous Bowl champion are of their “simple period.”

“They’ve day by day FaceTimes after they’re aside and ship cute texts to one another,” the insider dished, whereas a 3rd supply added, “Taylor and Travis are very assured of their relationship. In order that they don’t must bend over backwards and journey to see one another for lower than a day.”