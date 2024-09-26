Travis Kelce Teases His ‘Grotesquerie’ Role

As Travis Kelce makes the leap from the sector to the display screen, he’s teasing his featured TV debut within the Ryan Murphy-verse.

The 3x Tremendous Bowl champion just lately mentioned his position in Ryan Murphy‘s newest FX sequence Grotesquerie, which premieres Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT, noting that Murphy “did an unbelievable job” on the horror drama present.

“I can’t wait to see all people’s response of me being in a thriller thriller. Kinda scary. What the f— is occurring? It’ll get you considering now,” Travis informed his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast. “Buckle up, boys!”

Jason then requested if his character is “even alive,” questioning if there’s a Sixth Sense aspect, to which Travis quipped, “Are any of us alive, Jason? No. … It is likely to be a bit of that. I don’t — perhaps although.”

The ten-episode drama follows a sequence of crimes which have unsettled a small neighborhood. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are private as if somebody—or one thing—is taunting her. With no leads and uncertain of the place to show, she accepts the assistance of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. As Lois and Sister Megan string collectively clues, they discover themselves ensnared in a sinister internet that solely appears to boost extra questions than solutions.

Niecy Nash-Betts in FX’s Grotesquerie. Prashant Gupta/FX

Particulars of Travis’ character stay beneath wraps.

“I’m excited. I haven’t seen something but,” he stated earlier within the podcast. “I’ve form of been simply targeted on coaching camp and soccer as every little thing’s been getting edited and completed. I’ve simply been locked in on the season.”

Travis added, “You learn the scripts and every little thing, and I’m not gonna lie, I targeted on my elements greater than I understood all the grand scheme of the present. So, there are elements that I used to be watching the trailer, I used to be similar to, ‘Oh, that is actually fascinating.’ I’m positively gonna dive in and watch it for certain.”

Murphy beforehand stated throughout a press convention that he was prepared to “particularly write” and “tailor” a personality for Travis after the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish “stated he was interested by entering into appearing…it ended with me saying, ‘Okay, properly, I’ll maintain you in thoughts, and perhaps we’ll provide you with one thing.’ And he stated, ‘No, I wish to do it now. I’ve three months now, and I actually would like to have something.’”

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, Niecy Nash-Betts, Micaela Diamond and Courtney B. Vance attend FX’s Grotesquerie premiere at Spring Studios on Sept. 23, 2024 in New York Metropolis Arturo Holmes/Getty Pictures

After deciding to write down him an element within the sequence, Murphy stated he “immediately beloved” Travis, including: “He actually was superb. He labored with an appearing coach for a number of months. He confirmed up off e-book. He knew all people’s strains. He was so skilled. He was so dedicated. He stored saying to me, ‘I’m actual coachable. Coach me, coach me.’ So I did, and he ended up being a delight, and I might like to proceed working with him on this and different issues. I can’t say sufficient about him as a frontrunner. He’s simply the kindest, sweetest…every little thing you concentrate on him is true.”

Nash-Betts echoed that her scene associate was “very skilled,” just lately telling Individuals, “He was very open on if there was a notice given or a suggestion given. So amenable.”

Murphy and Travis’ co-stars celebrated the present’s premiere on Wednesday in New York Metropolis because the Chiefs star prepares to tackle the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles.