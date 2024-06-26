Travis Kelce Shouts Out the Saunders Brothers After Eras Tour Show

Travis Kelce has nothing however love for Khalen and Kam Saunders.

Kelce, 34, and Swift, 34, each have connections to the Saunders brothers, as Khalen, 27, beforehand performed with Kelce on the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs from 2019 to 2022 and Kam, 31, serves as a backup dancer for Swift on her Eras Tour.

“Kam! The Saunders brothers have been already my favorites,” Kelce replied to Kam’s Tuesday, June 24, Instagram publish highlighting Kelce’s on-stage debut throughout the Eras London present. “From profitable Tremendous Bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having enjoyable bringing Tay again to life on the stage with you the opposite evening.”

Kelce added it was additionally a blast to hang around with the brothers’ mother, who was “cheering” on Kam and Swift on the Eras Tour cease in Australia, and he can’t look forward to what the longer term has in retailer.

“Extra reminiscences to come back!!” Kelce teased.

Kelce’s response got here shortly after Kam gave the athlete his flowers and mirrored on how particular the second was for him because the duo shared a connection to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

“Trav … I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage. 😂😂😂 This was such a full circle second for me,” Kam captioned a pic of him, Kelce and Swift on stage. “I’ve been to numerous Chiefs video games with my household over time to assist my child brother.”

Khalen, was beforehand teammates with Kelce earlier than he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2023. All through Khalen’s time on the Chiefs, he received two Tremendous Bowls. Kam, for his half, has been considered one of Swift’s dancers on the Eras Tour since March 2023.

“Three of these 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Tremendous Bowl and received twice… ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!! 😮‍💨,” Kam continued. “And now for you and I to share the largest stage on the earth with boss girl… full circle! The Saunders household loves you, Trav! (Together with our mother LMAO) thanks to your coronary heart and kindness and goofiness 😂.”

Kelce took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 23, for the Tortured Poets Division transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.” He appeared alongside Kam and extra dancer Jan Ravnik the place the trio rocked matching fits and prime hats.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anybody can discuss. Swift and Kelce have been first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish shared he tried to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I used to be a bit butthurt I didn’t get at hand her one of many bracelets I […]

In Kelce’s cameo, he picked up Swift and carried her to the tip of the stage so Kam and Ravnik might assist Swift together with her wardrobe change. As Swift was made up, Kelce did a jig and pretended to assist the singer together with her make-up whereas she had a tantrum.

After Kelce’s show-stopping second took the world by storm, Khalen reacted to seeing his former teammate on stage together with his large brother.

“Simply a few the Bros 🥹. That boy T-soul was made for this 😂 @tkelce x Massive Bro,” the defensive deal with wrote by way of X on Monday, June 24, alongside a clip of Kelce on stage with Kam and Swift. “And @taylorswift13 let me get an audition for the following tour 😂❤️ “#ProudBrother 🤞🏾.”