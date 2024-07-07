Travis Kelce Sees Taylor Swift Show With Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and spouse Brittany Mahomes took Travis Kelce to his first Taylor Swift live performance, so it’s solely truthful that he repays the favor through the worldwide leg.

Kelce, 34, was spotted in a VIP field with Patrick and Brittany, each 28, at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Enviornment on Saturday, July 6. The trio grooved to Swift’s greatest hits all through the night.

Brittany additionally snapped a selfie from their perch within the crowd, posing with pal Miranda Hogue. Whereas Hogue opted for a pink ensemble, Brittany sparkled in a black sequined button-down.

Swift, 34, has been courting Kelce since summer time 2023 after he first noticed her Eras present in Kansas Metropolis.

“I wish to take a number of the credit score as a result of I used to be the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor live performance when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Patrick stated on “The Pat McAfee Present” in Might. “He was sitting in my suite, so I really feel like I used to be the matchmaker. I really feel like I had some enter there, as nicely. I used to be like, ‘Dude, it is best to go for it.’ And you already know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all labored out.”

🏟️| Patrick and Brittany Mahomes swaying with Travis singing his little coronary heart out #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/le6BMv9FVv — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) July 6, 2024

Kelce attended the KC armed with a home made friendship bracelet that spelled out his cellphone quantity, which he deliberate to reward to Swift. The pop star, nonetheless, was not capable of meet him after the live performance earlier than Kelce detailed the rejection on his “New Heights” podcast. Swift in the end heard Kelce’s pleas and privately obtained in contact.

“We began hanging out proper after that,” she advised TIME in her 2023 Particular person of the 12 months profile. “So we truly had a major period of time that nobody knew, which I’m grateful for as a result of we obtained to get to know one another.”

Swift and Kelce took their romance public in September 2023 when she went to her first of 13 Kansas Metropolis Chiefs soccer video games. At many video games, she watched alongside Brittany.

“[Taylor and Brittany] have a very real friendship and love hanging out on the video games collectively and cheering on their males,” a supply completely advised Us Weekly in January. “Brittany loves that Taylor is courting Travis, and she or he’s so supportive of their relationship. They’ve a really comparable humorousness and are at all times cracking jokes and laughing.”

Patrick and Brittany’s two kids — Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 19 months — are additionally enamored by Swift.

“We’re all large soccer followers within the Mahomes family and large Taylor Swift followers as nicely,” Patrick gushed to E! Information final month.