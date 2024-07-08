Travis Kelce Saw the Eras Tour in Kansas City 1 Year Ago

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story has already given Us a lot — from “seemingly ranch” to “So Excessive College” — so it’s laborious to imagine that it’s solely been one 12 months because the missed connection that began all of it.

Kelce, 34, attended Swift’s July 8, 2023, Eras Tour cease at Kansas Metropolis’s Arrowhead Stadium with the purpose of assembly the pop star, additionally 34. He didn’t get his want, which he bemoaned throughout an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“I used to be upset that she doesn’t discuss earlier than or after her reveals as a result of she has to avoid wasting her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I used to be a bit of butt-hurt I didn’t get handy her one of many bracelets I made for her,” the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish mentioned. “I needed to offer [her] one with my quantity on it.”

Travis’ feedback made it again to Swift, who was enchanted by the athlete’s candor. The pair began hanging out quickly after, however the public didn’t know that for certain till Swift confirmed the timeline throughout her December 2023 Time profile.

“This all began when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I believed was steel as hell,” she instructed the outlet.

Swift and Travis made their romance public when she cheered him on at a September 2023 Chiefs sport on the identical stadium the place he’d seen her carry out months prior. She sported the Chiefs’ colours and watched the motion with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. After the sport, Swift was photographed together with her arm wrapped round Travis at a bar.

“By the point I went to that first sport, we had been a pair,” Swift instructed Time in December 2023. “I feel some individuals suppose that they noticed our first date at that sport? We might by no means be psychotic sufficient to laborious launch a primary date.”

Swift proceeded to make the NFL much more well-known by attending a number of extra Chiefs video games all through the season with celeb buddies, together with Blake Full of life, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman. She was current when the staff beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Tremendous Bowl LVIII in February.

After the sport, Swift made her method from a non-public field right down to the sphere the place she praised Travis’ “unbelievable” efficiency and kissed him a number of occasions.

The ability couple’s supportive dynamic goes each methods, as Travis has been to a number of extra Eras Tour reveals since final July. Most just lately, he attended three of Swift’s reveals at London’s Wembley Stadium and even joined her onstage throughout one Tortured Poets Division set wearing a go well with and high hat.

Travis’ enthusiastic participation in Swiftie tradition, from sporting a “Fearless” friendship bracelet in Cannes to singing alongside at Eras Tour reveals, is sufficient for some followers to suppose Swift and the man on the Chiefs are finish sport. And actually, who’re we to struggle the alchemy?