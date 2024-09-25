Travis Kelce Reveals He Loves Gossip Girl and The Traitors

Noticed: Travis Kelce going from watching Serena van der Woodsen on TV to hanging out together with her IRL.

The 34-year-old tight finish revealed on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he’s a large Gossip Lady fan.

“I used to not inform all people that I watched Gossip Lady rising up,” Travis started on Wednesday. After Jason, 36, quipped that Travis “ought to be embarrassed” that he watched the present, Travis retorted, “Dude, it’s so good although. Dude, should you watch it, you may get in deep.”

Travis went on to elucidate the present’s premise after Jason thought he was really speaking about Gilmore Women. “[It stars] Chace Crawford, Blake Energetic … it’s superior. It’s like a New York Highschool present with loads of drama, and mainly, all people gossiping and speaking s— on one another.”

Travis’ love of Gossip Lady ties into his relationship with Taylor Swift. The pop star, 34, is shut buddies with Energetic, 37, who starred as Serena on all six seasons of the present from 2007 to 2012.

Energetic beforehand joined Swift to cheer on Travis at an October 2023 Kansas Metropolis Chiefs sport, in addition to amongst Swift’s star-studded pal group on the 2024 Tremendous Bowl again in February.

Proving to be similar to Us with a love of gossip, Travis additionally enjoys Peacock’s The Traitors, which follows a gaggle of actuality stars enjoying a sport much like mafia.

Whereas he isn’t on board with the Higher East Siders, Jason is into The Traitors. “I used to be watching with mother [Donna Kelce] and Uncle Don as a result of they have been on the town final week after the Monday evening sport,” Jason shared, noting that he has solely seen season 1 thus far.

Travis, in the meantime, stated he skipped the primary season and went straight into season 2. “Dude, you’d f—ing crush it on Traitors,” he instructed Jason, who referred to as himself an “terrible liar” and claimed that he’s “not savvy” sufficient to make use of his poor mendacity expertise to his benefit.

Travis additionally pitched himself for the present: “I simply need to play the sport, prefer it’s a present that I feel I’d have enjoyable with.”

Though the forged for The Traitors’ upcoming third season has already been introduced, Jason promised Travis they may play the same sport with their household this Thanksgiving.

Travis — who starred on his personal actuality courting present Catching Kelce again in 2016 — will quickly seem on a special sport present because the host of Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a fifth Grader? spinoff, Are You Smarter Than a Celeb?. Just like the unique sequence, contestants will reply inquiries to win. Money prize, utilizing a panel of celebrities for assist when wanted.

“It was a blast, man,” Travis stated of filming the present throughout a Might episode of “New Heights.” He added: “It was a blast taking pictures it. To be sincere, I at all times needed to do one thing with a sport present. I at all times needed to be part of it, whether or not I used to be a contestant, any individual serving to out or internet hosting one.”