Travis Kelce Has Taylor Swift on the Brain During Golf Tournament

Travis Kelce clearly has girlfriend Taylor Swift on his thoughts in the course of his tee-time in the course of the thirty fifth annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California.

Whereas teeing off on Saturday, July 13, Kelce, 34, didn’t fare in addition to he may need hoped. “Oh, no,” he quipped earlier than a heckler chimed in to remind him of what’s necessary.

“You continue to acquired Taylor,” the golf fan yelled out, per social media footage.

Kelce, whereas strolling again to his caddy, turned and pointed on the man. “You ain’t mendacity there,” the NFL tight finish replied. “Thanks for that.”

Kelce has been courting Swift, 34, since summer season 2023. They went public that September and are actually managing lengthy distances. On Saturday, Swift headlined her first of two Eras Tour live shows in Milan.

The pop star continues to be supporting Kelce, although. On Friday, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ official Instagram web page celebrated Kelce topping ESPN’s checklist of the league’s tight ends.

“Travis Kelce, the Massive Yeti himself, has been ranked because the NFL’s finest tight finish by exes, coaches, scouts and gamers,” the social media put up learn. “You would possibly even say he is aware of the right way to ball.”

Swift, who dropped a “like” on the Instagram put up, sings that very same line on her The Tortured Poets Division tune “So Excessive Faculty.”

“You know the way to ball, I do know Aristotle,” she sings on the monitor. “Model new, full-throttle / Contact me whereas your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”

“So Excessive Faculty,” which Kelce beforehand confirmed has “sentimental” which means, is presumed to chronicle how their romance recaptured her youth. The tune can also be featured on Swift’s Eras Tour setlist, the place she performs on a set of bleachers beneath stadium-style LED lights. The choreography additionally options Swift’s backup dancers showing to imitate the Grammy winner’s facial expressions at Kelce’s Chiefs video games in the course of the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Kelce has been to a lot of Swift’s live shows, expertly performing the choreography from his perch within the VIP part.

“Taylor’s exhibits are unbelievable,” Kelce solely informed Us Weekly in Could of the live shows. “In case you haven’t been to them, you bought to strive it.”

Whereas Kelce just isn’t in Milan for Swift’s Italian run of exhibits, he nonetheless carried out in the course of the weekend golf event. On Friday, July 12, he was noticed grooving to Swift’s “Lavender Haze” whereas teeing off.

At some point earlier, he participated within the occasion’s karaoke contest, singing Whitesnake’s “Right here I Go Once more.” When it was introduced that Kelce gained, he gave a particular shout-out to his girlfriend.

“Taylor, that is for you,” Kelce quipped, pretending to burst into tears. “I like you guys.”