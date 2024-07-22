Travis Kelce Fixes Mustache as He Arrives to Chiefs Training Camp

Travis Kelce is formally on the clock for one more season with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

Kelce, 34, attended the crew’s first apply at their annual coaching camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday, July 21, in keeping with footage shared through the Chiefs’ official TikTok web page.

“EL TRAVADOR HAS RETURNED,” a video of Kelce coming into the power learn.

Within the clip, Kelce wore his signature No. 87 jersey with a pair of crimson athletic shorts and matching sneakers. He held his soccer helmet in a single hand and a pair of mustard yellow gloves within the different. Whereas strolling onto the sphere, Kelce rapidly finger-combed his mustache.

Kelce was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 as a decent finish, occurring to win three Tremendous Bowls with the Missouri crew. In the midst of final 12 months’s season, Kelce grew to become a family title outdoors of Arrowhead Stadium for his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Kelce initially noticed Swift carry out her Eras Tour at Arrowhead in July 2023, bringing alongside a DIY friendship bracelet along with his cellphone quantity on it. He was unable to go backstage to satisfy the 34-year-old pop star, lamenting his rejection on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Swift heard his pleas and privately reached out to attach.

“We began hanging out proper after that,” she instructed TIME in her 2023 Individual of the 12 months profile. “So we really had a major period of time that nobody knew, which I’m grateful for, as a result of we received to get to know one another.”

Swift and Kelce took their romance public in September 2023 when she went to her first of 13 Chiefs soccer video games.

“By the point I went to that first sport, we had been a pair. I believe some folks assume that they noticed our first date at that sport? We’d by no means be psychotic sufficient to onerous launch a primary date,” she recalled to the journal. “If you say a relationship is public, meaning I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re displaying up for one another, different individuals are there and we don’t care. The other of that’s it’s important to go to an excessive quantity of effort to ensure nobody is aware of that you just’re seeing somebody. And we’re simply pleased with one another.”

Swift later went to look at Kelce and his Chiefs teammates win Tremendous Bowl LVIII in February, of which she arrived from Japan after performing a live performance the night time earlier than. After celebrating the Chiefs’ Tremendous Bowl victory with Kelce that night time, he spent a lot of his NFL offseason on the street along with her.

Kelce has been noticed at 14 Eras concert events, solely telling Us Weekly in Could that the exhibits are “unbelievable.” One month later, he discovered himself on the stage.

“I initially talked about to Tay, I used to be like, ‘How humorous wouldn’t it be if I simply rolled out on one of many bikes through the 1989 [set]?’” Kelce joked throughout a July episode of his podcast. “She began laughing, she was like, ‘Would you severely be up for doing one thing like that?’”

He defined, “I used to be like, ‘I might love to try this, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the present sufficient, may as properly put me to work right here. And certain sufficient, she discovered the right a part of the present for me to return in.”

Swift discovered a particular place to suit Kelce in throughout her The Tortured Poets Division part of the setlist, the place he helped revive her between songs throughout her third London live performance.