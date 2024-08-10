Travis Kelce Expected to Play in Chiefs’ 1st Preseason Game

Travis Kelce will play within the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ first preseason recreation when his staff faces off towards the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 10.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed he deliberate on enjoying Kelce, 34, Patrick Mahomes and extra starters within the recreation. Reid’s technique differs from different NFL coaches, who sometimes relaxation their star gamers within the preseason. Reid, for his half, shared his thought course of.

“I’m gonna play everyone,” Reid mentioned to the media on Wednesday, August 7. “All these younger guys, I’d like to see how they compete. The upper draft picks are gonna be in there [against] a bit bit higher competitors, so I need to see how they deal with that.”

Nonetheless, the athletes won’t play your complete recreation and their time might be restricted to 1 quarter.

“I permit ’em to get into the swing of issues, and those know the way to do this,” Reid defined. “Either side of the ball, they know methods to go about doing that, however someplace you’ve obtained to get on there and shoot, and so it offers him a possibility to do this.”

Kelce and his teammates reported to coaching camp in July. The tight finish spent nearly all of his offseason touring with girlfriend Taylor Swift all over the world. Swift, 34, and Kelce started relationship in July 2023 and the Tortured Poets Division singer attended a number of of Kelce’s video games final season. Swift cheered Kelce all the best way to Tremendous Bowl LVIII this February, the place the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Swift has been on the European leg of her Eras Tour since Might. Throughout one in all her London reveals in June, Kelce joined her onstage to carry out throughout Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” interlude.

Since returning to coaching camp, Kelce has interacted with followers of him and Swift. Earlier this month, the soccer participant autographed one fan’s custom-made Swift and Chiefs jersey.

Swift, for her half, was scheduled to carry out in Vienna beginning Thursday, August 8. Nonetheless, the live performance was canceled as a result of an alleged terrorist plot that focused the present. Swift was scheduled to carry out three reveals at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8 to August 10 earlier than the authorities realized of the suspected menace.

The reveals have been subsequently canceled and two suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the crime. A 3rd suspect was later arrested.

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna reveals [have been] canceled as a result of authorities officers’ affirmation of deliberate terrorist assault,” learn a press release from live performance organizers Barracuda Music. “With affirmation from authorities officers of a deliberate terrorist assault at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have now no selection however to cancel the three scheduled reveals for everybody’s security.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly spoken out concerning the alleged terror plot or the canceled reveals.