‘Travelin’ Man,’ ‘Young Girl’ Songwriter Was 85

Jerry Fuller, the songwriter and producer whose stellar profession included such hits as “Travelin’ Man” for Ricky Nelson, “Younger Lady” for Gary Puckett and the Union Hole, “Present and Inform” for Al Wilson and “Little Inexperienced Apples” for O.C. Smith, has died. He was 85.

Fuller died Thursday at his residence in Sherman Oaks of problems from lung most cancers, publicist Bobbi Marcus instructed The Hollywood Reporter.

Fuller’s first manufacturing for Puckett was the million-selling “Lady, Lady,” which was launched in 1967 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Sizzling 100. He then wrote and produced the band’s subsequent three multimillion sellers, “Younger Lady,” “Woman Willpower” and “Over You” — all prime 10 songs, too — because the band outsold The Beatles in 1968.

“What can I say a couple of man whose imaginative and prescient outlined my musical identification and future,” Puckett wrote in a press release. “What can ANYONE say a couple of man who gave SO a lot to SO many via his abilities and efforts on this planet of music. Thanks, Jerry! The world was a greater place with you in it.”

Earlier, whereas touring with The Champs — finest identified for the celebration music “Tequila” — Fuller found Glen Campbell in 1960 and satisfied the singer-guitarist to maneuver to Los Angeles.

Campbell helped Fuller demo “Travelin’ Man,” which he had written for Sam Cooke. Nelson, nevertheless, wound up with it, and the music reached No. 1 on the Sizzling 100 in 1961.

Nelson would report 19 Fuller songs, together with “Younger World,” “It’s As much as You,” “A Surprise Like You” and “Congratulations,” in all.

Fuller additionally produced O.C. Smith’s rendition of “Little Inexperienced Apples,” which made it to No. 2 in 1968, and wrote and produced Wilson’s model of “Present and Inform,” which hit the highest spot in 1974.

One among 4 children, Fuller was born in Fort Value, Texas, on Nov. 19, 1938. When he was 11, he and his brother Invoice turned The Fuller Bros., and their mother, Lola, had them singing a cappella at minstrel exhibits and jamborees.

After highschool in 1957, Fuller recorded “I Discovered a New Love” for Lin Information and by 1958 completed his first album, Teenage Love.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1959 and labored as a demo singer, which led to a recording-songwriting contract with Gene Autry’s 4 Star Music and Problem Information. His first launch for the label was “Betty My Angel,” adopted by “Tennessee Waltz,” “The Place The place I Cry,” “Responsible of Loving You,” “I Get Carried Away” and “Shy Away.”

Simply as his profession was taking off with “Travelin’ Man,” Fuller was drafted into the U.S. Military. He spent two years stationed in upstate New York, writing songs and entertaining the troops, then joined 4 Star after the service to go its Manhattan workplace.

Whereas at a nightclub in Albany, New York, Fuller was impressed with the home band, The Knickerbockers. He obtained them signed to a contract at Problem, and his first report manufacturing can be their top-20 hit “Lies.”

After frontman Mark Lindsay left Paul Revere and the Raiders to go solo, Fuller produced his million-selling music “Arizona” in 1969 in addition to his follow-ups “Miss America” and “Silver Chook.”

Within the ‘70s, he fashioned firms with Moonchild Productions and the Fullness Music Co., working with such artists as Johnny Mathis and Mac Davis. He additionally embraced his Texas roots and started writing nation songs with Ray Worth, Reba McEntire and others.

Worth recorded a lot of Fuller’s tunes, together with “That’s All She Wrote,” “To Make a Lengthy Story Quick” and “Ft.” The songwriter’s different nation hits embrace McEntire’s “I Nonetheless Lengthy to Maintain You Now and Then” and “That Makes Two of Us,” one among her duets with Jacky Ward.

Wilson’s “Present and Inform” made it to No. 1 on three style lists and bought 3 million copies.

In 1982, Fuller produced Campbell’s Previous Residence City album, which featured “I Love How You Love Me” and the Fuller-penned “A Lady’s Contact,” additionally a success for Tom Jones that yr.

Fuller wrote greater than 1,100 songs, and artists who recorded his work included Gene Vincent, Bobby Vee, James Darren, Lawrence Welk, Lou Rawls, The Ventures, The Kingston Trio, Roy Clark, Cher, Ray Charles, Don McLean, Frankie Laine, Lynn Anderson, Barbara Mandrell, Vanessa Williams, Pat Boone, Engelbert Humperdinck, The Lettermen, Al Hirt, Percy Sledge and lots of extra.

Along with his spouse, Annette — Campbell launched them and was the perfect man at their 1965 marriage ceremony — survivors embrace their kids, Adam and Anna.