Transcript: Sen. Tom Cotton on “Face the Nation,” July 14, 2024

The next is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, on “Face the Nation” that aired on July 14, 2024.



MARGARET BRENNAN: And we’re again now with Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton. Senator, thanks for becoming a member of us. And it’s a tough morning for many individuals waking as much as this information. I’m wondering what your message is to Individuals on this second.

SEN. TOM COTTON: Properly, it is a tough day for Individuals, Margaret. I wish to be part of President Trump and express- expressing my gratitude for the Secret Service brokers and legislation enforcement officers who acted so shortly, skillfully and bravely to guard him and the supporters on the rally and categorical my condolences to the household of the person who was killed by the shooter and those that are nonetheless in essential situation. Right now, I had an opportunity to talk with President Trump this morning. He is doing effectively. He is in good spirits. He is very grateful for the prayers that Individuals have despatched to him and all those that are affected on the rally. He is additionally centered on transferring forward to the conference this week in Milwaukee. So it is a robust day. However President Trump is resilient as his- are his supporters and as is our nation.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And Senator I noticed final evening Chief McConnell issued a press release through which he mentioned very clearly, “violence has no place in our politics.” I think about you’ll affiliate your self with the Chief’s sentiment.

SEN. COTTON: In fact, Margaret. Sadly, we have seen just a few situations of violence in recent times. All through our historical past, there’s been sporadic speights of violence. It has no place in America, or within the American political custom. Strong, robust campaigns, contrasting concepts between candidates and events, after all, is central to American democracy. However we settle these variations by way of political debates and thru elections. We do not settle them by way of violence. So what occurred yesterday is extraordinarily regrettable. It isn’t according to the American spirit. And I am very grateful once more, that President Trump miraculously survived and goes to maneuver ahead with the conference this week and this marketing campaign, as a result of that is how we settle our political variations in America.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Could not agree extra. I- I wish to ask you because you sit on each the Senate Intelligence and the Senate Judiciary Committees, you’re in a singular place to- to know and remember of what’s a really heightened menace surroundings on this nation. Director Wray of the FBI has repeatedly warned of it on many fronts from homegrown violent extremist, jihadist impressed extremists, state sponsored organizations. In- on this second, we all know little or no within the early hours about this 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania who, this- has been recognized as finishing up this assault. However inform me your ideas on the menace surroundings the place we- that we’re in proper now.

SEN. COTTON: Properly, as President Trump mentioned, I feel it is necessary that we not leap to any conclusions concerning the shooter. I’ve seen the stories that he is a registered Republican and that he is given to left wing causes. I feel we have to let investigators absolutely develop this example and get all of the details earlier than we leap to any conclusions. Once more, like President Trump mentioned, I do wish to commend the Secret Service brokers on the aspect to guard, not solely him however all the opposite individuals at that rally. Sadly, there was demise and a few essential accidents and we proceed to hope for them. We hope that is only a one off incident and nothing like this can occur once more. Once more, the best way we settle political variations in America is with vigorous debates and campaigns and finally elections, not by way of political violence.

MARGARET BRENNAN: When it comes to the safety of different people, together with lawmakers, you recognize, what you are referring to those latest incidents simply in recent times, together with the the assault on Paul Pelosi, the the husband of the previous Speaker of the Home, the considerations about a person who turned himself in however had appeared outdoors justice Kavanaugh’s residence with a weapon. For lawmakers, what do you concentrate on the safety posture proper now? Do you assume it must be elevated additional?

SEN. COTTON: Properly, first off, let me communicate concerning the instant upcoming occasion in Milwaukee, the Republican Nationwide Conference. President Trump has mentioned it is happening as deliberate. I might be there subsequent week. I sit up for talking on behalf of President Trump. I encourage all of the delegates and everybody else who’s going to the conference to go there with confidence that will probably be frankly, possibly the most secure place in America over the following week. There have been threats occasionally towards legislators; there was an tried mass homicide of a Republican Congressman at a baseball observe just a few years in the past, Steve Scalise, Congressman for Louisiana, was gravely injured. Clearly the Capitol Police did an incredible job in that second. They do an incredible job attempting to guard us, not solely within the Capitol, however be sure we’re conscious of threats. The President is completely different from 535 legislators. That is why he has the Secret Service and full time particulars. That is why campaigns, like President Trump’s, have it. However I feel the Capitol police do an incredible job in attempting to guard all legislators and I am assured that the Capitol Police, the Secret Service, native legislation enforcement, and each different legislation enforcement company subsequent week on the Republican Nationwide Conference, once more will make it most likely the most secure place in America. I sit up for being there as President Trump.

MARGARET BRENNANl: I do know you’re anticipated to talk and had been anticipated to talk on nationwide safety points. I’m wondering how this modifications, maybe the celebration platform or at the least your considering.

SEN. COTTON: Marg- Margaret, I feel now we have to maneuver on with this marketing campaign regardless of this horrific capturing. The events do have very completely different concepts. President Biden and President Trump have very completely different information. We sit up for contrasting that. I am positive that standard change in some method and among the focus that you’ve, however we nonetheless have to look after that vigorous debate of concepts on to Election Day this November. So once more, I sit up for being there. I am absolutely assured legislation enforcement defending everybody who is- is there. I sit up for listening to what President Trump has to say as effectively. I feel the American individuals will welcome a conference that contrasts concepts after this horrific capturing.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Earlier this morning, that head of the Sec- the spokesperson for the Secret Service issued a press release saying there have been unfaithful assertions that the previous president’s group requested extra safety and that it was rebuffed. The Secret Service is asking that completely false. The Speaker of the Home is asking for the director of the Secret Service to return up and testify. I- I’m wondering what you recognize, if something, because you spoke to Donald Trump concerning the state of his concern concerning his element or whether or not he was assured?

SEN. COTTON: Properly, Margaret, I am not aware about the main points concerning the safety that the Secret Service supplies to Donald Trump. That is one thing that the marketing campaign and the Secret Service would preserve very carefully held. Donald Trump, once more, expressed his gratitude for the Secret Service brokers who protected him, together with all the opposite legislation enforcement officers who secured the scene and neutralized the shooter promptly. I feel it is honest to say that there was a lapse within the planning for the safety at this occasion that allowed a shooter to get inside 125 or 150 yards from the dais. There needs to be an investigation of that. I think the Secret Service will welcome and cooperate with that as effectively. However none of that, as President Trump mentioned, is to remove from the ability and the bravery of the brokers round him and the legislation enforcement officers on the positioning who neutralized the shooter immediately earlier than he might kill or wound anybody else. and who protected President Trump and gotten away from the positioning correctly.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So simply shortly, 125-250 yards do this. You understand that to be the confirmed distance of the shooter to the previous president?

SEN. COTTON: Margaret, I can not say that is been–

MARGARET BRENNAN: –Okay

SEN. COTTON: –Confirmed by authorities authority. That is what I’ve seen from the overhead imagery that is run in varied media- media shops. That is, once more, not coming from a authorities company, that is coming from what I’ve seen in revealed stories and overhead satellite tv for pc imagery.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Cotton, we’ll be listening to from you later this week on the Conference.Thanks for becoming a member of us this morning.