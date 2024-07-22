Transcript: Sen. Joe Manchin on “Face the Nation,” July 21, 2024

The next is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Joe Manchin, Impartial of West Virginia, on “Face the Nation” that aired on July 21, 2024.



MARGARET BRENNAN: We’re additionally joined in individual now by West Virginia Impartial Senator Joe Manchin. Good to see you, Senator.

SENATOR JOE MANCHIN: Good to be with you, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you may have made some information this morning, Senator, saying it’s time for Joe Biden to go the torch. Did he know you have been going to publicly say this?

SEN. MANCHIN: They were- they have been knowledgeable. Let me make it possible for we preface this by saying how we received to the place we received to. After- for 3 weeks, I have not stated something, as a result of I believed after the talk that the President must course of that and it took every week, I believed, , there is likely to be some motion there. After which the following two weeks have been from my colleagues across the nation, whether or not it’s Congress, Congress districts, or whether or not it’s states of Senators which are in actually difficult areas. Now you are listening to from them and the considerations they’ve with down poll and the way it would possibly have an effect on them. Then on prime of that, you may have the donor class, who’s displaying nice reserve proper now. With that, and I do that with a really heavy coronary heart in saying that, I would really like for President Biden to have the ability to end his 5 months of main this nation, really main this nation, the way in which I do know we will. I’ve identified him for a lot of, a few years. He is a superb individual, he desires to do- he is a patriot, and he desires to do the appropriate factor. He desires to heal and produce individuals collectively. And if at this time limit, he would go that torch, he would be capable of focus all of his power in direction of within the subsequent 5 months of how can we heal? How can we cease the preventing in Gaza? How can we get to a peace treaty? How can we assist Ukraine in order that they will have a powerful place on the bargaining desk? These are the issues after which mainly present the remainder of the world how the superpower of the world is ready to have a switch of energy, and do it in essentially the most helpful means for the entire world to see that it may be executed.

MARGARET BRENNAN: However Republicans are saying in the event that they if he cannot stand for reelection, that he cannot even serve the following 5 months–

SEN. MANCHIN: Let me simply say about reelection–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you assume he is able to serving the following 5 months?

SEN. MANCHIN: Congressman Turner and I each perceive this, that the pains of a marketing campaign is hard. I have been on statewide campaigns, he is in a big space and huge district. These are robust, and it takes a number of toll. The president must be the president. Okay. However being in a marketing campaign mode on daily basis, on daily basis being a marketing campaign mode considering, what the following speech goes to be your subsequent fundraiser goes to be, takes you away from the wants that we’ve on the earth right this moment. And in our nation. I positively imagine he can try this. And I imagine he can do it higher than anyone else, and go away with a legacy unmatched. That is what I do know might be executed and ought to be executed. And I am simply very hopeful that this torch is handed to a brand new technology to permit President Biden be the president I do know he’s and might be. We’ve got our disagreements, we get backwards and forwards. And- however I’ve- I’ve all the boldness in what he can do.

MARGARET BRENNAN: How a lot time do Democrats should settle this?

SEN. MANCHIN: I believe the time could be very quick. I imply, if it goes into the camp, into the conference itself, that modifications the entire dynamics. However earlier than the conference I imagine that it could possibly be an open main course of and let the cream rise. I’ve received two governors in my neighborhood. I’ve received Kentucky, Andy Beshear, and I’ve received Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania, each working in difficult areas, each in a position to have the ability to work with a legislature that doesn’t have their very own social gathering have the ability to not villainize anybody who occurs to have an R by their identify as a result of they’ve a D by their identify, and bringing their states collectively and having some progress. Let’s hear from a number of the rising stars, this new technology.

MARGARET BRENNAN: However Black girls are the spine of the Democratic Social gathering. In case you bypass the vp Kamala Harris, does not that undermine–

[CROSSTALK]

SEN. MANCHIN: This isn’t about race and gender, Margaret–

MARGARET BRENNAN: No nevertheless it’s about votes. It is about turnout.

SEN. MANCHIN: Okay. However the backside line is 51% of these people who find themselves taking part within the voting course of in America, are registered independents. They don’t seem to be registered democrat or republican. Solely 25% Republican and 23% Democrats. These are those that need points solved. So worrying about whose agenda and what race you might be, aside from what the problems are, how do they lose Democrats like me, Margaret? A lifelong Democrat from West Virginia, I used to be raised and household and in addition an understanding that that is not my enemy on the opposite aspect, Democrats, we’re mainly held accountable and accountable. We’re- we’re mainly fiscally accountable and socially compassionate. And I do not imagine the federal government ought to be your- your supplier–

MARGARET BRENNAN: So when you undergo this open, open course of earlier than the conference. And Kamala Harris, the Vice President emerges as a nominee, would you be capable of assist her?

SEN. MANCHIN: Nicely it is dependent upon what the insurance policies are. I need to see the platform change–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Would you be con- would you contemplate–

SEN. MANCHIN: Certain I’d contemplate–

MARGARET BRENNAN: In a vice presidential spot on that ticket?

SEN. MANCHIN: It isn’t – No neglect about me–

MARGARET BRENNAN: You are not going to run?

SEN. MANCHIN: No, this can be a new technology, Margaret. We have a number of deep individuals on the bench to preserve, they usually have confirmed their mettle by being-being in an government place. Give them an opportunity to rise. Give the President Biden an opportunity to do what he actually actually can do. See, I imagine that the Presidents solely have one six yr time period. I do not imagine there’s ever been a reelection. And why that you just want a president from day one until the day they end. So

MARGARET BRENNAN: So final night time in Michigan, that is what Donald Trump needed to say concerning the disarray amongst Democrats.

VOSOT DONALD TRUMP: They’ve a few issues primary, they don’t have any No concept who the candidate is. And neither can we form of fascinating this man goes and he will get the votes, and now they need to take it away. That is democracy. They discuss democracy. Let’s take it away from them.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you worry that by talking publicly not coping with this earlier, the Democrats usually are not simply hurting their very own candidate however hurting religion within the course of?

SEN. MANCHIN: Nicely, to begin with–

MARGARET BRENNAN: There was a main.

SEN. MANCHIN: Let me simply say this, to begin with, that we noticed that the conference for the Denver for the Republicans, they did an exquisite job 4 days. Completely scripted, executed an amazing job unity. After which President Trump spoke within the final hour of his speech, by no means modified. So I nonetheless have the considerations about orderly switch of energy. I do know that January sixth was actual. I’ve all these considerations about his mainly persevering with to assault the judicial system that we’ve, and the rule of regulation, I’ve all those self same considerations I’ve had, and in addition sending indicators he may not be there to assist the free loving nations which are allies and our NATO allies and those that depend on us to have that management of freedom and be there for them. These are my considerations with what I heard and nothing has modified.

MARGARET BRENNAN: JD Vance is from the same a part of the nation that you’re from, and he has made a advantage of that stated he’ll exit and marketing campaign in Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania. Speak about his Appalachian roots. And he calls himself essentially the most pro-union Republican in Congress. He is railing towards firms. Do you discover this pitch to be genuine? And can it work?

SEN. MANCHIN: I- JD I’ve all the time stated this use whoever you ship me out of your state. I’ll work each means I can to ensure they’re profitable. And we’re all profitable. I have not had that a lot expertise with JD as a result of he hasn’t been right here that lengthy. Appeared like a really good individual. We’ve got pleasantries once we’re collectively and the whole lot. I got here, not solely my roots, my total tire orchard is all about West Virginia. That is who I’m. So after I see that I have been requested one time about my Democrat colleagues, they requested me So Joe, what occurred to the West Virginia Democrats? I stated nothing. They surprise what occurred to the Washington Democrats. We have executed the whole lot you’ve got requested us in West Virginia, we mined the coal, made the metal, constructed their weapons and shipped, we have had extra individuals, they’ve given their blood, and life’s supporting our nation patriotic. And now we’re not ok. We’re not good sufficient. And we’re not inexperienced sufficient. What occurred? We are the those that mainly helped construct this nation, do not go away anyone behind. And so with that, that is why I’m not as a result of I imagine that the far left of the Democratic Social gathering has captured, really, the social gathering that I knew, they usually’ve captured and brought away, I need to see that social gathering come again. They need to be attempting to get the 51% of the independents like myself which have left.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And also you assume Beshear and Shapiro are the highest two decisions that amplify that message?

SEN. MANCHIN: I’ve seen these two individuals function in very troublesome conditions and do it efficiently and never villainizing and conserving their-their states complete. That to me is accomplishment. That is what we’re in search of. And that is what America- they need the wise, reasonable center, they need mainly who we’re. We do not function our life that means. How- Why is there a 51% of the individuals in America, that is I am not affiliated with both social gathering, one thing’s improper. And also you higher play to that since you’re not going to win with simply 23 or 25%.

MARGARET BRENNAN: If- if this variation does not occur, and all of the reporting right this moment is that President Biden is dug in right here, will you be capable of assist him?

SEN. MANCHIN: Once more, I’ve stated I am not endorsing or supporting anybody proper now till–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Will you even vote?

SEN. MANCHIN: Oh, I all the time vote, I all the time vote. And I will make that call after I stroll into the sales space. However I wish to see a motion in direction of the wise center. And I have been saying that for a very long time. I am ready to my pal Joe Biden, who I’ve identified ceaselessly. You possibly can all the time make a deal. You possibly can all the time sit down, he’d deliver individuals collectively. He’d all the time accommodate you a way. I do know that, and I’ve labored with that for a few years. That is what I am in search of–

MARGARET BRENNAN: However now you possibly can’t get by to him? [CROSS TALK]

SEN. MANCHIN: What I am saying when you may have Bernie Sanders on one aspect and Joe Manchin on the opposite aspect, that is a giant chasm, that is massive. You bought to deliver that collectively. We respect one another. We must always be capable of come collectively however it could possibly’t be all come what may.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Manchin. Thanks.

SEN. MANCHIN: It is all the time good to be with you, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Thanks for sharing with us. Face the Nation will likely be again in a minute. Stick with us.