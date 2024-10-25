Train collision with semitruck closes several roads in Chelsea

Roads have reopened after being closed for hours after a prepare accident close to Chelsea Metropolis Corridor Thursday.The crash occurred at 12:21 p.m. and the prepare remained disabled on the scene, inflicting the roads to be closed. There’s a railroad crossing signal however there are not any arms or lights. Chelsea Highway in entrance of Chelsea Metropolis Corridor on the railroad crossing was fully shut down, in addition to County Highway 433, in line with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Workplace.>> KNOW BEFORE YOU LEAVE: Interactive visitors mapThe railroad crossing at Shelby County Highway 47 was cleared as of 1:15 p.m. and the opposite opened simply after 5 p.m.Chelsea Hearth items, Shelby County deputies, and troopers with the Alabama Legislation Enforcement Company responded to the scene. No accidents had been reported.>> WVTM 13 ON-THE-GO: Obtain our app for freeALEA’s Freeway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Roads have reopened after being closed for hours after a prepare accident close to Chelsea Metropolis Corridor Thursday.

The crash occurred at 12:21 p.m. and the prepare remained disabled on the scene, inflicting the roads to be closed. There’s a railroad crossing signal however there are not any arms or lights.

Chelsea Highway in entrance of Chelsea Metropolis Corridor on the railroad crossing was fully shut down, in addition to County Highway 433, in line with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Workplace.

>> KNOW BEFORE YOU LEAVE: Interactive visitors map

The railroad crossing at Shelby County Highway 47 was cleared as of 1:15 p.m. and the opposite opened simply after 5 p.m.

Chelsea Hearth items, Shelby County deputies, and troopers with the Alabama Legislation Enforcement Company responded to the scene. No accidents had been reported.

>> WVTM 13 ON-THE-GO: Obtain our app at no cost

ALEA’s Freeway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.