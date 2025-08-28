Trade Addition Continues to Struggle With New York Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe will draw the most attention from fans and media. With such a large microscope on him, it is easy to forget that he isn’t the only member of the infield who is scuffling. Ryan McMahon, who never quite reached his potential with the Colorado Rockies, but has a ton of raw talent, has displayed the same levels of inconsistency that he has always had.
One American League scout in the New York Post mentioned that he is down on McMahon despite high hopes:
“That first week was what I expected. But I thought he would be able to be more consistent in such a potent lineup.”
McMahon’s struggles continued against the Boston Red Sox this weekend. He wasn’t the only member of the Yankees to fall short, but when an autopsy of the series is completed, his lack of contributions will likely be noted. McMahon played in three of the four games this weekend, and in 10 plate appearances, he didn’t garner a single hit. He struck out five times, and the only time he reached base was when he was hit by a pitch.
McMahon’s best piece of contact was a 103.7 MPH hard hit ground ball that found the glove of the newest Red Sox first baseman, Nathaniel Lowe. Outside of that, he had two weak groundballs that both dribbled into the glove of infielders at 68 and 69 MPH. That raw power was dormant in this series against Boston, and it may have been his worst one in pinstripes to date.
The most unfortunate thing about McMahon’s slide is that he did get off to a hot start. In his first two series against the Phillies and Rays, he hit .400/.520/.500 with a 196 wRC+. He had eight hits and four walks in 25 plate appearances. While he did not homer, he did have two doubles.
That was the best it has gotten for McMahon, though. Now, as a Yankee, he is hitting .211/.322/.303. He has an 83 wRC+, has added two more doubles since that initial start, and has one home run.
McMahon was asked about his struggles this weekend and was candid about them.
“I’m just struggling and not feeling great at the plate,’’ McMahon said. “I’m just gonna try and go compete. I don’t really care what I do, as long as we win games.”
McMahon’s one saving grace is that elite third base defense. He was in the middle of multiple double plays in game four against the Red Sox. On the season, his five outs above average is the type of stellar glove work the Yankees have not had in some time. Maybe not since Josh Donaldson, but being better than Donaldson isn’t a high hurdle to clear.
