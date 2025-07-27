Tracking another round of tropical downpours in Houston

Get ready for a wet weekend, Houston!

Tropical downpours, which means a lot of moisture, is likely to hit the Houston area again, carrying over the same pattern South Texas experienced Friday.

WEATHER RADAR: Saturday thunderstorms, possible street flooding, a concern across SE Texas

This ongoing moisture in the atmosphere is fueling high chances for scattered thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Street flooding is also a concern.

Hut, hut, hike!

Texans Training Camp opens to the public today, and if you were planning to go, the big question is—will rain steal the show?

Storm chances aren’t just confined to one part of the day. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast as early as before noon across the region.

Saturday’s Forecast: Marginal Flood Risk

Flash flood risk (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

A marginal flood risk is in place for the entire viewing area on Saturday. Timing can shift, so we will update you throughout the day. Futuretrack shows thunderstorms mostly south of I-10 before noon, then spreading both north and south of I-10 from noon to 7 PM.

While a widespread flood threat isn’t predicted at this time, it’s important to stay alert, especially during heavier bursts of rain. The riskiest periods appear to be late afternoon and evening, particularly in and around the Houston metro and areas just north and south of I-10.

Coastal rain

Scattered showers and storms move inland

Sunday looks drier, and by early next week, Houston returns to its typical summer pattern with highs in the upper 90s and a mix of sun and humidity.

Tracking the tropics, tracking the Gulf:

The disturbance we were watching has moved inland and no longer has the chance to develop into a tropical depression. However, we will track thunderstorms this weekend because of all the moisture in the atmosphere.

Tropical outlook (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

Make sure your family is prepared for whatever comes our way this hurricane season. You can check out our 2025 Hurricane and Flood Survival Guide here.

Your extended forecast:

Temperatures hug the low 90s with daily rain chances this weekend. Once the rain moves out this weekend, we’re quickly back into the upper 90s with some serious summer sizzle.

10 day forecast (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

