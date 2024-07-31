Track Team USA’s wins so far

Because the world’s best athletes compete for each particular person glory and nationwide pleasure on the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games, spectators at residence can even marvel which nation could have the dignity of raking in essentially the most medals.

The U.S., Japan and China and the host nation, France, had been main the medal rely by Tuesday because the Paris Video games had been solely simply starting.

Staff France and Staff USA began this 12 months’s competitors in a neck-and-neck battle for many medals general, the nation placing on the Video games vs. the 2028 host. The U.S. edged forward to steer the pack Monday after a robust displaying in skateboarding, swimming and males’s gymnastics.

Simone Biles grew to become essentially the most embellished Olympic gymnast as she earned a gold medal with the ladies’s gymnastics staff.

The ladies’s rugby sevens staff additionally made Staff USA historical past Tuesday by incomes its first-ever medal within the bronze medal recreation towards Australia. It is the primary rugby medal for the U.S. because the males gained gold on the 1924 Olympics, which had been additionally hosted in Paris.

Each international locations even have slight benefits by simply the sheer quantity of athletes who’re representing them.

The U.S. has the biggest delegation, with 594 athletes. France intently follows, with 571.

Japan led in gold medals — however not general medals — by the tip of Tuesday in Paris, with seven gold medals. Japan was helped by the lads’s gymnastics staff and a last-minute upset by skateboarder Yoto Horigome.

China, in second place in gold medals on the finish of day Tuesday with six, has the excellence of profitable the competitors’s first gold within the 10-meter air rifle combined staff occasion Saturday morning.

Lee Kiefer of the U.S. celebrates along with her coach, Amgad Khazbak, after profitable the ladies’s foil particular person gold medal Sunday. Al Bello / Getty Pictures

French Olympians have confirmed their vary in quite a lot of sports activities already by medaling in eight athletic genres as of the tip of day Tuesday. In the meantime, the U.S. began robust within the water, with 11 of its early medals coming from swimming competitions.

The U.S. is probably on the lookout for a repeat of its formidable presence on the 2020 Tokyo Video games, the place it gained 113 medals. That is essentially the most of any nation by a big quantity, with China’s 89 medals subsequent.

Russia, whose presence additionally dominated in previous video games, isn’t allowed to compete this 12 months. The Worldwide Olympic Committee banned Russia, together with Belarus, as a part of sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Opponents from these international locations could take part solely as “Particular person Impartial Athletes,” and their medals is not going to be counted for the nations. Nobody who has actively supported the struggle for both Belarus or Russia is eligible to compete.