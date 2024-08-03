Track and field recap, Aug. 2: Sha’Carri dominates Olympic debut, Grant Fisher earns 10,000m bronze

RESULTS

Sha’Carri Richardson‘s first Olympic race was a magnificence. The reigning world champion scorched the purple Stade de France observe in 10.94 seconds to cruise to victory in her warmth and qualify for Saturday’s semifinal spherical. In her warmth, Luxembourg’s Patrizia van der Weken and Australia’s Bree Masters additionally certified. Not like within the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and hurdles occasions, the 100m does not characteristic a repechage spherical, so solely the top-three finishers qualify for the semifinal.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire posted a ten.87, the day’s high time within the 100m. Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, one other medal contender within the occasion, hit 10.95 seconds to win her warmth and advance to the semi. Alfred gained the 60m on the 2024 World Indoor Championships in March and is on a quest for Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic medal, in any sport.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 37-year-old Jamaican competing in her remaining Olympic Video games, logged the second-fastest time of the heats (10.92) to coast to the semis, the place she’s matched up in a loaded semifinal No. 2 with Alfred and Richardson.

The third 100m warmth delivered essentially the most riveting motion of the morning. Nice Britain’s Daryll Neita posted the highest time at 10.92 seconds, simply edging American Melissa Jefferson (10.96). Boglarka Takacs positioned third, setting a Hungarian nationwide file within the course of with a run of 11.10 seconds to achieve Saturday’s semi.

In the remainder of the heats, medal contender Tia Clayton of Jamaica and Dina Asher-Smith of Nice Britain each superior easily, as did American Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry.