Tour de France 2024 stage two preview

Date: Sunday June 30, 2024

Distance: 199km

Begin location: Cesenatico

End location: Bologna

Begin time: 12:15 CET

End time (approx): 17:06 CET

Memorials to Marco Pantani stay a standard function of the Giro d’Italia, the place nearly yearly there’s at the very least one stage that honours his reminiscence. Now, as stage two departs from his hometown of Cesenatico, it’s an opportunity for the Tour de France to mirror upon his complicated legacy.

Il Pirata is after all a beloved determine in his house nation for his beautiful exploits within the mountains, as mirrored within the putting statue of him that proudly overlooks the Adriatic coast on the outskirts of Cesenatico, regardless of the doping scandal that overshadowed his profession. Previous to the constructive take a look at that compelled him to depart the 1999 Giro d’Italia and miss the next Tour de France, he’d already left his indelible mark on the Tour. He’s turn into synonymous with the race’s most well-known climb, Alpe d’Huez, which he gained two levels on, and to at the present time, holds the file for the quickest ever ascent, but in addition launched well-known victorious assaults on two of the most important mountains on this 12 months’s route, Plateau de Beille and Col du Galibier, on his strategy to total victory in 1998. If that was the excessive of his Tour de France profession, his return in 2000 (simply 4 years earlier than his tragic loss of life) was a extra ambivalent affair, because the vulnerabilities and sensitivities of his persona performed out in a feud with Lance Armstrong, whom he angrily tried to punish with assaults for the perceived slight of gifting him a victory on Mont Ventoux.

Like stage one, stage two’s route options loads of climbs, however solely brief, punchy hills, reasonably than the kind that mountain goats like Pantani would savour. The important thing climb will probably be San Luca, a brief (1.9km) however very steep (10.6%) effort that will probably be tackled twice inside the ultimate 33km, and acquainted to many within the peloton because the climax of the autumnal Giro d’Emilia Basic. Primož Roglič has particularly fond recollections of it, not solely profitable that Basic on three separate events, but in addition triumphing in a time trial that includes a climb on the 2019 Giro d’Italia Grande Partenza.

In contrast to the Giro d’Emilia, this stage gained’t end on the prime of San Luca, however 13km away from its second ascent, which can discourage the likes of Roglič and different GC contenders to attempt an assault on. As a substitute, punchy stage hunters are sure to make strikes; the query is whether or not they can get a sufficiently big hole to make it to the end in Bologna, or if every part will come again collectively for a dash? And within the case of the latter, what number of sprinters will probably be left, and what number of may have been distanced on the climb?

Route profile sourced by way of ASO

Contenders

Stage one ended up proving as unpredictable as first thought after DSM-Firmenich-PostNL teammates Frank van den Broek and Romain Bardet surged up the street to take the stage win and the yellow jersey, and stage two seems to be like a equally robust stage to name.

The San Luca climb is brutally robust ascent and far nearer to the end than stage one’s last climb, that means there’s a half-chance of seeing some GC motion, significantly from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Crew Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Purple Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who thrive on steep inclines like this. However with so many robust levels to return, together with the primary correct mountain stage on Tuesday, the general contenders could need to maintain their powder dry.

Due to this fact it could possibly be an opportunity for the punchy stage hunters. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) confirmed some spectacular kind on stage one, however he is probably not allowed the leeway to assault and as a substitute should hope it comes all the way down to a diminished bunch dash.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Training-EasyPost) will probably be eager to attempt to take a victory within the Italian nationwide champion’s jersey on house soil, and has confirmed glorious kind heading into the race. He definitely has the engine to carry off chasers, however could lack the firepower to lose the climbers within the first place over the climb. His teammate Ben Healy is another choice for the American crew too.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) definitely does have the firepower to drop virtually anyone when he desires to, however he may need to maintain again for future levels and was good to his phrase when he stated stage one was too laborious for him (a lot to this predictor’s chagrin).

Those who go properly within the Ardennes Classics could fancy their possibilities right here. Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-Ag2r La Mondiale), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), are all potential attackers on the ultimate climb.

Stage two winner prediction

We expect Maxim van Gils will take victory on stage two of the Tour de France.