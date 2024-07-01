Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 Preview: TDF Starts In Plaisance, Italy

The primary dash stage of the 2024 Tour de France begins at 5:05 a.m. on July 1, which is the third day of this yr’s Tour de France and the ultimate full day in Italy.

There are a handful of dash routes on the distinctive route this yr, and Stage 3 of the race kicks them off with an extended trek from Plaisance to Turin, simply earlier than one of many hardest phases of the Tour, in accordance Gregor Brown of FloBikes, Stage 4.

However earlier than the primary mountain stage of the TDF in Stage 3, riders should get by way of the longest stage of this yr’s race.

To this point, Tadej Pogacar is main the Tour de France Basic Classification after two phases and wears the yellow jersey.

French rider Kevin Vauquelin of staff Arkea-B&B Resorts took Stage 2 with a time of 4 hours, 43 minutes, 42 seconds. French rider Romain Bardet gained Stage 1.

Here is what to learn about Stage 3 of the Tour de France:

How To Watch Tour De France 2024 Stage 3

In Canada, the Tour de France is streaming stay on FloBikes and the FloSports app.

In the USA, the NBC household of networks and the streaming service Peacock are broadcasting the race.

FloBikes and the FloSports app are residence to race highlights, stage breakdowns and extra breaking information.



Tour de France 2024 Stage 3

The Tour de France Stage 3 route is the longest stage of the race at 230 kilometers of flat driving from Plaisance to Turin. It is the ultimate full day the riders can be Italy. In Stage 4, they cross the mountains into France.

The route takes riders previous pink wine vineyards and historic cities, similar to Voghera, earlier than ending simply outdoors the mountains round Turin.

230 Kilometers To Miles: How Lengthy Is TDF Stage 3?

The stage is 230 kilometers or about 143 miles lengthy.

Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 Profile

Here’s what the elevation appears to be like like for Stage 3:

Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 Mountain Passes And Hills

Listed here are the largest climbs and elevations in. Stage 3:

Cote de Tortone-Fausto Coppi: Class 4, 1.1km climb at 6.3%

Cote De Barbaresco: Class 4: 1.5 km climb at 6.5%

Cote De Sommariva Perno: Class 4, 3.1 km climb at 4.6%

Who Gained Stage 3 Of The Tour de France In 2023?

Final yr, Jasper Philipsen gained Stage 3 of the Tour de France.

TDF Outcomes: Here is Who Has Gained Every Stage So Far

Tour de France 2024 Route Map

Right here is the map for this yr’s Tour de France:

Listed here are a number of extra issues to know in regards to the Tour de France:

How To Watch Tour de France 2024 In The US

A stay broadcast of the 2024 Tour de France can be out there on Peacock for these watching from the USA.

Peacock is the unique residence of the occasion in the USA by way of 2029, with start-to-finish protection of each stage, although choose phases additionally will air on NBC.

How To Watch Tour de France 2024 In Canada

FloBikes will present a stay broadcast for Canadian audiences.

Viewers in Canada will be capable to watch all 21 phases of the Tour de France 2024 stay on FloBikes and the FloSports app.

FloBikes additionally will present updates, highlights and behind-the-scenes protection all through the whole occasion for all Flo subscribers.

On What Channel Is The Tour de France?

The Tour de France can be on the NBC community and can stream day by day in the USA on Peacock. Your complete race can be broadcast on NBC’s channels and USA Community.

Tour de France Groups For 2024

There can be 22 groups and as much as 176 rivals on this yr’s Tour de France:

Groups

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Crew

Alpecin – Deceuninck

Arkéa – B&B Resorts

Astana Qazaqstan Crew

Bahrain – Victorious

BORA – hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Schooling – EasyPost

Groupama – FDJ

INEOS Grenadiers

Intermarché – Wanty

Crew Visma | Lease a Bike

Lidl – Trek

Movistar Crew

Soudal Fast-Step

Crew dsm-firmenich PostNL

Crew Jayco AlUla

UAE Crew Emirates

Israel – Premier Tech

Lotto Dstny

Uno-X Mobility

TotalEnergies

When Does The Tour de France 2024 Begin?

The Tour de France is a 21-stage occasion.

The 2024 version will start in Florence, Italy, on June 29 and conclude in Good, France, on July 21.

Each day, the cyclists begin collectively to finish the stage of a race. Each stage varies in distance and bodily demand.

What Is The Schedule For The Tour de France 2024?

Right here is the whole schedule for the 2024 Tour de France.

