Tour de France 2024: Bardet wins brutal first stage as Cavendish struggles in heat – as it happened | Tour de France 2024

He’s inside the cutoff, coming in 39mins 12 secs after Bardet. Assuming he’s fine to continue, he’ll be on the start line tomorrow.

Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates cross the end line after stage 1 of the 2024 Tour de France, from Florence to Rimini.”,”caption”:”Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates cross the end line.”,”credit score”:”{Photograph}: Molly Darlington/Reuters”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719678886000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.34 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719679642000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.47 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719678959000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.35 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.35″,”title”:”Cavendish has completed!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 29 Jun 2024 12.47 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Sat 29 Jun 2024 05.30 EDT”},{“id”:”66802e158f081d94ff3d29b0″,”parts”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The sprinters couldn’t make an impact and the DSM pair cross 150m ahead of the bunch. What a performance from Van Den Broek, he did the big turns in those last five kilometres.

EDT”},{“id”:”667e87788f086bfb3f8eff51″,”parts”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

We are soon to be away in Firenze, and we’ve been loading up on previews all week.

“,”elementId”:”a10d84c7-a866-4ff4-9b7b-3e43e2f86b67″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Where else to start than Cav?

This weekend will see a true great, for all his flaws, remembered.

The contenders to be in the yellow jersey in Paris.

“,”elementId”:”7f6110cc-f2b3-4257-9018-95ed61f833b0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”Vingegaard back to defend Tour de France title but Pogacar man to beat”,”elementId”:”004306a9-a729-4fa1-98b4-496f7a140981″,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/jun/28/vingegaard-back-to-defend-tour-de-france-title-but-pogacar-man-to-beat”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Here’s your team-by-team guide.

And, of course, stage by stage.

With that, I’ll be wrapping up in the present day’s reside weblog. Thanks for all of your emails and for following alongside to that nervy end for Cav. Share

Right here’s the report from stage one of many Tour: Share

Good work from the Astana group to get Cav over the road, he appears alright: A thumbs up from Mark Cavendish, ending contained in the time reduce with just below 10 minutes to spare. 👍 #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/szr5K5tMOJ — NBC Sports activities Biking (@NBCSCycling) June 29, 2024 nn”}}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:”Internet”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”updateLogoAdPartnerSwitch”:true,”assetOrigin”:”https://belongings.guim.co.uk/”}”/> Share

Cavendish has completed! He’s contained in the cutoff, coming in 39mins 12 secs after Bardet. Assuming he’s nice to proceed, he’ll be on the beginning line tomorrow. Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates cross the end line. {Photograph}: Molly Darlington/Reuters Share Up to date at 12.47 EDT

A number of jersey updates, Abrahamsen will take the polka dots, Van Den Broek will get the inexperienced factors jersey because the chief in that classification on 33 factors and 24-year-old Maxim Van Gils of Lotto-Dstny will take one of the best younger rider’s white jersey. Jonas Abrahamsen, sporting one of the best climber’s polka dot jersey, celebrates on the rostrum. {Photograph}: Daniel Cole/AP Share Up to date at 12.35 EDT

The cutoff has been set at simply over 49 minutes after the winner, Cavendish has not crossed the road but however has 22 minutes to make it. Share

Cavendish replace: He’s nonetheless out on the highway, however ITV reckon he’s comfortably inside the time restrict. I’ll hold you posted on his progress. Share

Right here’s the highest ten after stage one: 1. Romain Bardet (FRA) Group DSM-Firmenich PostNL – 5:07:22 2. Frank van den Broek (NED) Group DSM-Firmenich PostNL – identical time 3. Wout van Aert (BEL) Group Visma – Lease a Bike +5secs 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Group Emirates – identical time 5. Maxim Van Gils (BEL) Lotto – Dstny – identical time 6. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Movistar Group – identical time 7. Mads Pedersen (DEN) Lidl-Trek – identical time 8. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal-Fast-Step – identical time 9. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain Victorious – identical time 10. Alberto Bettiol (ITA) EF Schooling–EasyPost – identical time Share

As he crossed the road Bardet pointed to his teammate to credit score him with delivering the victory, Van Aert completed third on the stage – appears like he’s in kind. Share

Romain Bardet wins stage one of many Tour de France and takes yellow! The sprinters couldn’t make an impression and the DSM pair cross 150m forward of the bunch. What a efficiency from Van Den Broek, he did the massive turns in these final 5 kilometres. Group DSM-Firmenich PostNL rider Romain Bardet (proper) crosses the end line simply forward of his teammate Frank Van Den Broek to win the primary stage. {Photograph}: Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA Share Up to date at 12.07 EDT

1km to go: DSM have this! Share

2km to go: Hole is now ten seconds, DSM nonetheless within the lead. Unbelievable racing! Share

3km to go: The peloton has the leaders in its sight, hole all the way down to lower than 20 seconds. Share

4km to go: The DSM riders are being inspired on over group radio, the hole isn’t coming down that shortly now. Possibly this might occur for Bardet? Lidl-Trek is on the entrance making an attempt to get that break up down. Share

7km to go: DSM efforts appears set to fall quick, the hole is now simply 36secs. The remanining favourites are you’d suppose are Pedersen, Ciccone, Bettiol, Van Aert and Pidcock. Share

Fast explainer on the cutoff guidelines: The time reduce varies by stage. It’s depending on the problem of the stage and the typical pace of the winner. The problem of every stage is set on tiers of 1 to 6, often known as a ‘coefficient’. Flat phases get a tier one coefficient score and that goes up based mostly on issue. The typical pace of the winner is mixed with the stage’s coefficient to find out a proportion by which the cutoff is calculated from leaders. Stage one is rated as third tier coefficient with, so with the typical pace so of greater than 44kph it appears just like the cutoff can be 20% of the winner’s ending time. Share

16km to go: A fast Cavendish replace, his Astana group is greater than half-hour again however that’s more likely to be OK when it comes to the cutoff. Fabio Jakobsen, one other dash favorite with DSM, is with him. Share

17km to go: Wout van Aert remains to be with the peloton, we’ll learn the way good his legs are if this all comes collectively. Share

19km to go: Bardet and Van Den Broek are nonetheless pushing on the entrance however the hole to the peloton has fallen to 1min 20secs. Share

27km to go: Ineos and Lidl-Trek now on the entrance of the peloton in a bid to convey again the DSM pair, about half a kilometre to the summit, then it’ll be flat out on the descent to Rimini. Bardet nonetheless has a 1min 50 secs lead, he desires that first ever yellow jersey – outstanding given his profession that he’s by no means worn it. Share

28km to go: Bettiol, Mads Pedersen and Pidcock would possibly all be fascinated about a stage win now if the peloton can draw again the DSM riders. Share

31km to go: Healy has ditched Madouas however is but to make a lot of a dent into the lead of the DSM pair. The query now’s how a lot time can Bardet and Van Den Broek put into the peloton? It’s at present hovering round two minutes with 4km to the ultimate summit. Share

32km to go: Healy has now picked up Madouas however they continue to be greater than a minute behind the DSM riders. Share

38km to go: Healy is on the descent and is one minute behind Bardet, the peloton are a 1min 45secs additional again. Share

40km to go: Will the DSM riders let Madouas take the newest mountain factors in alternate for a little bit of assist? No, the Groupama-FDJ has blown up and been dropped. Abrahamsen will possible be within the polka dots then. Share

41km to go: Abrahamsen has gone from the lead group as Bardet and DSM teammate Van Den Broek energy on with Madouas in tow. Irishman Ben Healy of EF has gone away from the peloton, can he make a play and bridge over to the leaders who’re 1min 06 sec up the highway? Ben Healy goes on the assault. {Photograph}: Tim de Waele/Getty Photos Share Up to date at 11.15 EDT

49km to go: Bardet latches on to Van Den Broek and the DSM-Firmenich PostNL pair set off in pursuit of Abrahamsen and Madouas on the entrance. The Uno-X Mobility rider, Abrahamsen, can’t take most mountain factors this time however he’s in all probability within the polkadot jersey with these newest additions. Share

50km to go: Romain Bardet is attacking off the entrance of the peloton and nobody goes with him proper now, he’s bought 40 secs already and a teammate forward of him to assist out. Share Up to date at 10.45 EDT

Eric Farquharson makes a very good level on the Olympics: The Olympic peloton is nearly half the dimensions of the Tour de France because of IOC restrictions on group sizes. I’d say {that a} stage win or podium locations within the Tour are much more influential for future contracts and subsequently wage expectations than an Olympic medal. That is what I used to be getting at earlier after I referred to the race as a little bit of a crapshoot. Small groups and parcours designed round native landmarks can result in races the place winners can come from wherever, so not precisely according to who’s having a very good season. Share

55km to go: The riders have flown down the descent from the Cote de Barbotto and steaming in direction of the Cote de San Leo. The breakaway, down to 5 riders with out Izagirre, leads by the peloton by 2mins 18secs. The lead breakaway descends Cote de Barbotto. {Photograph}: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Photos Share Up to date at 11.19 EDT

71km to go: We’re in pirate nation and somebody has painted the Italian legend’s identify all around the highway on the climb, possibly impressed and with Izagirre gone Abrahamsen bursts away takes maxium mountain factors from Madouas and Van Den Broek. Tributes are paid to Marco Pantano on the Barbotto ascent. {Photograph}: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Photos William Fotheringham’s newest learn on Marco Pantani is effectively price your time: Share Up to date at 11.18 EDT

72km to go: Izagirre going out the again of the lead group, he’s appeared sturdy many of the day however maybe these efforts earlier have sapped the legs. With the peloton now simply 2mins 40secs behind the break, he could be seeing the GC groups fairly quickly. Share

Extra on the Olympic query from Martin O’Donovan-Wright: Within the skilled peleton, for the overwhelming majority of riders, an Olympic medal would definitely be regarded under not solely a profitable Tour de France (podium, or stage wins), but additionally the Giro, and definitely all of the monuments. The game is admirably self-contained, at all times with a nod to the historical past of those illustrious races. That’s how I’d view it too and I think about most hardcore biking followers would really feel the identical. Though monitor biking in fact is vastly totally different. Share

74km to go: The peloton has introduced down the hole to the primary group to 3mins 44secs. UAE, Pogačar’s group, have taken over on the entrance the chase group after a giant shift from EF-Schooling Easypost to chop that point all the way down to the entrance of the race. Share

Claus Lund asks a very good query: What’s going on with the massive names similar to Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. The latter in his first race after his very unhealthy accident and Pogačar trying to win after two years’ frustration. How are they performing in the present day up to now? We’ve had one replace on Vingegaard by the use of the group radio, which steered he was feeling nice on the primary class two climb of the stage – that’s excellent news on his return. Little or no to say about Pogačar up to now, he’s well-placed within the peloton. Each had full groups round them in the primary group. Share

Nicolas De Smet has a solution to the Olympics query: Olympics are nice however I feel {that a} Tour de France win (prestigious stage or general rankings) trumps that. Who remembers Olympic gold? Who remembers Tour de France? Additionally pretty few riders are certified for the Olympics. Share

88km to go: Breakaway has a five-minute hole as they head in direction of Cote de Barbotto, the stage’s subsequent class two climb. EF are on the entrance of the peloton however the hole is holding agency. The peloton on the Barbotto ascent. {Photograph}: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Photos Share Up to date at 10.18 EDT

If anybody has ideas on Andrew’s query, or anything, do get in contact. Share