Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Carabao Cup

CONFIRMED LINEUP: Vicario; Grey, Romero, Drăgușin, Van de Ven; Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Werner
If Tottenham Hotspur needs to make the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, Spurs should first overcome the defending English champions.
Coming off a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace on the weekend, Tottenham is in main want of a bounce again. Earlier than Spurs return to Premier League motion, although, they host Manchester Metropolis within the Carabao Cup. Ange Postecoglou’s squad required late-game heroics in its third-round match towards Coventry Metropolis, and the same efficiency will possible not be sufficient to topple the Residents.
Tottenham will as soon as once more be with out its captain in Wednesday’s fixture as Son Heung-min offers with the thigh harm that stored him off the pitch towards Palace and AZ Alkmaar. Wilson Odobert can be unavailable after struggling a setback in his just lately restoration from a hamstring harm. Djed Spence stays a doubt as a consequence of a groin pressure.
Spurs’ accidents mixed with their lackluster efficiency on the weekend will possible immediate Postecoglou to make appreciable adjustments to his XI.
This is what Tottenham’s lineup may appear to be towards Pep Guardiola’s aspect.
GK: Guglielmo Vicario—Vicario is Postecoglou’s most suitable choice between the posts. Fraser Forster would usually get the nod in a home cup fixture, however Spurs want their greatest towards Metropolis.
RB: Pedro Porro—The Spaniard matches up properly towards Matheus Nunes, who simply misplaced essentially the most duels for Metropolis towards Southampton. 18-year-old Archie Grey may additionally function ought to Porro come off the bench.
CB: Radu Drăgușin—The middle-back will make simply his fifth begin of the season if Postecoglou rotates his backline.
CB: Micky van de Ven—The defender’s tempo will likely be much-needed towards the Residents’ blistering assault. Cristian Romero may additionally get the nod, however Van de Ven makes extra sense alongside Drăgușin.
LB: Ben Davies—After 4 consecutive begins, Future Udogie is probably going in for some relaxation forward of Tottenham’s conflict with Aston Villa on the weekend, leaving the door open for Davies.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur—Bentancur solely performed three minutes plus stoppage time in Tottenham’s loss to Palace, so count on the midfielder to get the nod on Wednesday.
CM: Pape Matar Sarr—The midfielder has impressed in his inconsistent appearances for Tottenham. HIs defensive prowess will likely be a welcomed addition to the XI towards probably the greatest groups in Europe.
CM: Lucas Bergvall—After a poor efficiency from all three of Tottenham’s beginning midfielders on Sunday, 18-year-old Bergvall may discover himself in the midst of the park to provide Spurs a spark. Ought to Postecoglou go together with expertise as a substitute, count on James Maddison.
RW: Brennan Johnson—Johnson comes into the match with six objectives in simply 9 begins this season.
ST: Dominic Solanke—Richarlison is vying for a spot in Postecoglou’s XI, however the supervisor will need his greatest striker main the road in such an enormous match.
LW: Timo Werner—With out Son out there, Werner will get one other likelihood to get off the mark this season.