Tottenham 3-1 Brentford: Solanke, Johnson, Maddison lead Spurs to comeback win

Tottenham discovered themselves a aim behind after simply 24 seconds, however Ange Postecoglou’s aspect rallied for a much-needed 3-1 house victory over Brentford on Saturday.

After back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal left Spurs thirteenth within the Premier League desk heading into the weekend, the stress had predictably begun to develop on Postecoglou. Their midweek League Cup victory over Coventry Metropolis didn’t assist issues very a lot, contemplating they required two late objectives to come back from behind and beat the Championship aspect.

Brentford scored contained in the opening 30 seconds for the second straight week, as Bryan Mbeumo executed a sensational volley of Keane Lewis-Potter’s cross, however for the second straight week the Bees couldn’t preserve their lead away from house and had been crushed. Dominic Solanke made it 1-1 along with his first aim for Tottenham within the eighth minute and Johnson completed a clean counter-attack within the twenty eighth. James Maddison bought in behind Brentford’s protection within the eighty fifth and chipped Mark Flekken to open his account this season and safe all three factors.

Brennan Johnson silences critics with one other successful aim

Perhaps the Coventry sport did serve one necessary function, as Johnson was the one to attain the late winner on Wednesday earlier than doing the identical factor once more on Saturday. Two winners in two video games for the 23-year-old, who simply this week deleted his social media accounts after receiving unfair abuse following Spurs’ north London derby defeat to Arsenal. He was hardly the one participant who underperformed in that sport, however he turned the net scapegoat regardless of scoring 5 objectives and offering 10 assists in his first season on the membership. If Johnson hasn’t but confirmed to some that he can play for a top-four contender, he would possibly by no means do. However all he has carried out this season is displace Dejan Kulusevski to midfield (the place he’s additionally thriving), held off summer season signing Wilson Odobert for his beginning spot and scored two huge objectives within the span of 4 days. A younger participant’s confidence is completely every thing.

Tottenham vs Brentford ultimate rating: 3-1

Goalscorers: Bryan Mbeumo (1′), Dominic Solanke (8′), Brennan Johnson (28′), James Maddison (85′)

Tottenham beginning lineup

Vicario – Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski – Johnson, Son, Solanke

Brentford beginning lineup

Flekken – Ajer, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins – Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Damsgaard – Carvalho, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo

Tottenham focus, workforce information

OUT: Richarlison (undisclosed), Wilson Odobert (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), Timo Werner (undisclosed)

Brentford focus, workforce information

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Gustavo Nunes (decrease again), Mathias Jensen (calf), Yoane Wissa (ankle)

Tottenham vs Brentford prediction

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s kryptonite reared its ugly head as soon as once more within the north London derby as he was crushed on one other set piece. And what’s Brentford’s different superpower? Attacking set items. That is probably a nightmare matchup for Spurs. Tottenham 2-2 Brentford.