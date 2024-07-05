Toshi Price Prediction: TOSHI Surges 15%, But Experts Say This New Base Meme Coin Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Toshi worth surged 15% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0002906 as of 06:02 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 2% to $1.1 million.

This comes as Base ecosystem meme cash go ballistic, hovering 8% to a $2.2 billion market capitalization. ANDY is the largest gainer on Base, with a 49% enhance within the final 24 hours.

Toshi Worth Might Soar Over The Falling Wedge Sample

The Toshi worth, after hitting an all-time excessive of $0.0007938, has been on a downtrend, buying and selling inside the falling wedge sample, knowledge from GeckoTerminal exhibits.

TOSHI worth trades barely above the crucial help stage of $0.0002655 (50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA)). If the bulls maintain the surge, TOSHI may breach the $0.0003497, coinciding with the 200-day SMA.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is hovering, because it closes in on the 70-overbought area, at present at 64, with the bulls having an higher hand over the sellers. Because the RSI soars, TOSHI stays below intense shopping for strain and sustained investor optimism.

The bullish crossover shaped by the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) inexperienced line crossing above the sign orange line additional helps the bullish sentiments. The inexperienced bars on the histogram are additionally forming over the impartial line, a sign that the token is on a optimistic momentum.

Toshi Worth Prediction

The Toshi worth evaluation on the 4-hour chart exhibits a powerful bullish bias, with TOSHI worth bulls aiming to make use of the falling wedge sample to stage a attainable development reversal alongside the $0.000254 help stage.

On this situation, the token may soar additional above the falling wedge sample as they aim $0.0005517.

Nevertheless, the 50-day SMA has crossed under the 200-day SMA, forming a loss of life cross round $0.0003651. The bears may capitalize on the loss of life cross to push the token by way of a retrace again to $0.00020, which acts as a cushion towards downward strain.

