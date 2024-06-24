At about 1 p.m., a tornado watch was issued for parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont until 8 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

Tornado watch issued for parts of New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

At about 1 p.m., a twister watch was issued for components of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont till 8 p.m. by the Nationwide Climate Service in Grey, Maine. A twister watch means present climate circumstances might result in a twister, and you have to be ready to maneuver to shelter. A warning means a twister is happening or about to occur, search shelter instantly.

In line with the Nationwide Climate Service in Grey, Maine, thunderstorms are anticipated to develop between 2 to 4 p.m. and transfer southeast throughout the world by the night by 9 p.m.

The New Hampshire Division of Security’s Division of Homeland Safety and Emergency Administration urges residents and guests to organize now for the potential for damaging winds, remoted tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding.

