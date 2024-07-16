Tornado watch issued for entire Chicago area – NBC Chicago

UPDATE: See the newest on what we all know from these storms right here.

Storms producing a number of tornadoes moved throughout the Chicago space Monday night, sparking watches, warnings and harmful situations as many had been urged to hunt shelter instantly.

A “radar confirmed” twister was reported close to Sugar Grove and was transferring into the Aurora space as of 9 p.m., based on the Nationwide Climate Service. Shortly after, one other was confirmed close to Oswego, transferring east into Plainfield and southern Naperville.

Quite a few different tornadoes had been reported as storms continued.

“This storm is producing a number of tornadoes on the identical time,” the Nationwide Climate Service reported.

Chicago’s O’Hare Worldwide Airport was beneath a floor cease as all departures headed for the airport had been grounded “resulting from twister” till no less than 10:30 p.m. Trains on Metra’s Union Pacific West and Northwest traces had been halted “resulting from excessive wind warnings.”

Hundreds of energy outages had been additionally reported as of 9:45 p.m. throughout the world.

Simply earlier than the alert was issued, the Nationwide Climate Service warned a “advanced of harmful storms” was transferring into northwest Illinois.

“Have a number of methods to obtain warnings tonight and be prepared to hunt shelter if one is issued in your space,” the company posted on X.

A fancy of harmful storms throughout japanese Iowa is now transferring into northwest Illinois. These storms have had a historical past of wind gusts in extra of 80 mph! Have a number of methods to obtain warnings tonight and be prepared to hunt shelter if one is issued in your space. #ILwx #INwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

The Chicago space had already been upgraded to a average threat of extreme climate because the menace for damaging storms heightened within the lead-up to the system’s arrival.

The average threat is a stage 4 out of 5. Beforehand, the area had been beneath an “enhanced” threat, or a stage three out of 5.

“Extreme thunderstorms are anticipated by means of this night throughout parts of the Midwest, central Excessive Plains, decrease Nice Lakes, and Arizona. The best potential for extreme gusts is over japanese Iowa into Illinois and Indiana,” the Nationwide Climate Service’s Storm Prediction Heart stated in its replace.

Wind speeds of as much as 85 mph threatened the world, with widespread gusts in extra of 60 miles per hour within the forecast.

[4:49 PM CDT 7/15/24] The Storm Prediction Heart has upgraded the world to a stage 4 out of 5 menace for extreme climate tonight for many of the space. The primary hazards can be doubtlessly widespread damaging to harmful winds and embedded tornadoes. #ILwx #INwx (1/4) pic.twitter.com/70LE5zba7x — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

The NWS stated robust to extreme thunderstorms had been anticipated to maneuver into the world late Monday afternoon and proceed into the night.

“Damaging winds are anticipated to be the first extreme hazard, although remoted massive hail and some tornadoes can even be doable,” the NWS stated in an alert. “Torrential downpours could produce flash flooding.”

“Tornadoes are seemingly alongside and close to the apex of the creating bow,” it added.

They had been anticipated to dissipate in a single day, NBC 5 Storm Workforce Meteorologist Alicia Roman stated, coming to an finish round 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

One other spherical of robust to extreme thunderstorms is anticipated to maneuver throughout the world this night and into tonight. Sturdy, harmful winds are the first concern, though tornadoes, massive hail, and flash flooding will all be doable. pic.twitter.com/iw2vI42qXw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

A warmth advisory was additionally in impact Monday, with “harmful” warmth and humidity ranges anticipated, particularly in counites to the west and southwest the place the very best “feels-like” temperatures might attain between 105 and 100 levels.

In keeping with the NWS, the advisory was scheduled to run out at 7 p.m. Monday.