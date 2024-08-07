Tornado briefly sweeps into Buffalo, damaging buildings and scattering tree limbs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small twister took Buffalo without warning Monday, damaging buildings, flipping vehicles and sending particles swirling over downtown.

A spiraling column was caught on a number of movies shortly earlier than 1 p.m. One video confirmed the cell showing to maneuver from Lake Erie into town, which sits on the lake’s shore, sending items of roofing flying earlier than shortly dissipating. The Nationwide Climate Service decided the twister started on the shore close to the place the lake flows into the Niagara River and traveled a 1.4-mile (2.25-kilometer) path.

“It stunned everybody,” Erie County Government Mark Poloncarz mentioned at a information convention.

Within the aftermath, pictures confirmed a automobile on its roof in a parking zone, road indicators bent and fallen tree limbs throughout roads and sidewalks.

There have been no fast studies of accidents.

Dallas Taylor / WBFO Information Crews assess injury on Niagara Avenue in downtown Buffalo after a twister on August 5, 2024.



A climate service assertion mentioned the twister was preliminarily rated as an EF-1 with a most estimated wind velocity of 90 mph (145 kph) based mostly on the injury to bushes, “the transferring of a number of dozen rooftop air-con items, and the lack of roofing materials on a few multi-level or multi-family items.”

Poloncarz mentioned a nursing facility broken within the storm was assessing whether or not to maneuver sufferers. A college sustained injury to some home windows, a number of site visitors lights have been knocked offline and a few vehicles have been overturned, Mayor Byron Brown mentioned.

It’s the third twister reported in Erie County in a month, Poloncarz mentioned. Tornados have been confirmed within the cities of Eden and West Falls on July 10. Two further tornadoes have been reported in neighboring Genesee County the identical day.