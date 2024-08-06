Top US women’s beach volleyball team heads home after surprise upset at Paris Olympics

So the journey for Kristen Nus in Tran Material ends right here in Paris and it wasn’t the best way they or anybody else dreamed they exit within the spherical of 16 towards *** superb workforce from Canada which will go on to win *** gold medal after the match. I used to be the one media member there as Kristen nuts and Tar Material greeted their members of the family. It was very emotional, tears of sorrow, tears of pleasure. After which the Nuss household about 30 robust from New Orleans did one of the crucial New Orleans issues I’ve ever seen. They left the stadium with Kristen nonetheless in her uniform and so they walked the streets of Paris searching for *** cocktail saying they wished to go drink, have *** beverage to snigger and cry collectively. And simply keep in mind Paris 2024 Louisiana lady. So why not simply take the entire household attempt to discover *** margarita simply out on the road. We have been looking for it. However yeah, I imply bought to like Louisiana. It was extra like *** funeral procession although it was, , we’re trying to drink our sorrows away. So in New Orleans style I really feel like proper now, I simply have to essentially give attention to the positives. We bought to play within the Olympics underneath the Eiffel Tower household bought to look at and now form of clearly have fun *** little bit in that with them. So hopefully attempt to not give attention to the unfavourable. This was the primary video games for Nus and Material. Material is 27. Nus is 26. They’re nonetheless very younger. So I requested them, how practical are the L *** video games in 2028? They in fact informed me they’re nonetheless within the second. They have not even actually thought that far. However then Kristen Nuss took *** second and she or he mentioned it is positively on the radar on the Paris Olympics. I am Fletcher Mackel. Again to you.

