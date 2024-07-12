Top Trending Cryptos on Solana Chain Today – PURPLE PEPE, ZynCoin, Felix the lazer cat

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Many buyers blame the US and German crypto sell-offs for the present bear stress within the crypto market. Nevertheless, there are fears that the incoming influence of the Mt. Gox refund would possibly dwarf the influence of those two sell-offs. The value dump would possibly proceed into the brand new week as current Information reveals that the long-awaited refund from Mt.Gox has kicked off.

However, altcoin costs have recovered dramatically regardless of the bears’ dominance of the crypto market. Whereas BTC struggles to take care of its value above $56k, many altcoin and meme cash have recorded over 40% value surges. The high pattern cryptocurrencies on the Solana chain noticed a big spike in value motion, giving a number of new cash a twofold increase in worth.

Prime Trending Cryptos on Solana Chain

Nevertheless, one strategy to hedge towards all market uncertainties is by focusing on invaluable initiatives earlier than they attain the mainstream market. One such challenge that ought to be on buyers’ watchlist is the WienerAI. This put up gives a fast evaluate of its presale and the potential of the WAI token.

1. PURPLE PEPE (PURPE)

The unique Pepe token on Solana, PURPLE PEPE (PURPE), has seen exceptional progress just lately. Created and deployed in July 2023, PURPE is priced at $0.00003921, marking a powerful 83.97% enhance within the final 24 hours. Furthermore, the token has outperformed the worldwide cryptocurrency market, down by 7.40%, and related meme cryptocurrencies, which have seen a decline of 10.80% previously week.

Moreover, PURPLE PEPE may be traded on a number of decentralized exchanges, with Raydium being the preferred. The buying and selling pair PURPE/SOL on Raydium has reported a buying and selling quantity of $4,624,118 within the final 24 hours. Different exchanges the place PURPE is actively traded embody Raydium (CLMM) and Meteora.

The token’s buying and selling quantity has surged by 73.30% from in the future in the past, indicating a big rise in market exercise. This enhance in quantity underscores the rising curiosity and exercise round PURPE available in the market.

Love all of our neighborhood https://t.co/e2ah9hkpzB — Purple Pepe (@PurplePepeSol) July 6, 2024

In the meantime, the neighborhood sentiment in direction of PURPLE PEPE is at the moment very bullish, which has given it an area within the high trending Solana coin checklist. This optimism, mixed with the current value and buying and selling quantity will increase, suggests a powerful potential for continued progress and engagement with the token. General, as PURPLE PEPE continues to realize traction, it stands out as a notable participant within the meme cryptocurrency house on the Solana blockchain.

2. ZynCoin (ZYN)

ZynCoin (ZYN), launched in November 2023 by a staff of crypto natives, is gaining traction within the crypto market. With its possession renounced and liquidity locked, ZYN is accessible on each Ethereum and Solana networks.

At present, ZynCoin is priced at $0.03542, with a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $1,027,440. This displays a big 26.06% value enhance within the final 24 hours and an 11.44% rise over the previous week. ZynCoin’s circulating provide of 900 million tokens brings its market cap to $32,015,532.

Prior to now seven days, ZynCoin has outperformed the worldwide cryptocurrency market, down by 7.40%. Nevertheless, it lags behind related Ethereum Ecosystem cryptocurrencies, up by 12.70%.

ZYN may be traded on each decentralized and centralized exchanges. Particularly, the preferred change for buying and selling ZynCoin is Uniswap V2 (Ethereum), with the ZYN/WETH pair having a buying and selling quantity of $709,202 within the final 24 hours. Different notable exchanges embody AscendEX (BitMax) and Raydium.

lovely stuff cheers to all of the diamond-handed zynners. we’re simply getting began the $zyn stays in pic.twitter.com/Jbsn5mSw4T — ZynCoin (@ZynCoinERC20) June 30, 2024

Furthermore, ZynCoin’s 24-hour buying and selling quantity has elevated by 9.90% from the day before today, signaling an increase in market exercise. The current value and buying and selling quantity progress signifies robust curiosity and potential for additional growth.

General, ZynCoin’s launch and subsequent market efficiency recommend it’s a promising participant within the cryptocurrency house. Because it continues to realize recognition, will probably be attention-grabbing to see how ZYN evolves within the aggressive crypto panorama.

3. Felix the lazer cat (PEOW)

Felix the Lazer Cat ($PEOW) has made headlines within the crypto market with a staggering surge in its market efficiency. As of in the present day, the token is priced at $0.0002409, marking an astonishing 625.81% enhance in simply the previous 24 hours.

Over the week, $PEOW has soared by 520.19%, outpacing the worldwide cryptocurrency market, which has skilled a downturn of -7.50%, and related meme cryptocurrencies, down by -10.50%.

Traded totally on decentralized exchanges, Felix the Lazer Cat is notably energetic on Raydium, the place the $PEOW/SOL buying and selling pair has recorded a considerable quantity of $95,351.64 inside the final 24 hours. This surge in buying and selling quantity represents an unbelievable 84,028.60% enhance in comparison with the day before today, highlighting a big uptick in market exercise.

The would possibly is with PEOW cat 🔫😹 pic.twitter.com/YNfmIjjz3M — $PEOW (@peowsolana) July 6, 2024

Buyers and the crypto neighborhood have proven bullish sentiment in direction of Felix the Lazer Cat ($PEOW) amidst its spectacular value efficiency and heightened buying and selling exercise. The token’s fast ascent highlights its rising curiosity and confidence amongst merchants, positioning $PEOW as a notable participant within the evolving cryptocurrency panorama.

As Felix the Lazer cat continues to draw consideration and reveal robust market dynamics, analysts are carefully monitoring its trajectory to gauge its potential influence and future progress inside the crypto market.

What Would possibly Be The Subsequent Prime Trending Crypto

Doge stays one of the vital widespread mascots of meme tradition. Nevertheless, when a meme blends with utility, we get one thing barely totally different. WienerAI is out to dominate the world with its Sausage Doge mascot.

It goals to offer merchants and buyers with a state-of-the-art buying and selling bot whereas additionally rising a neighborhood of raving followers across the challenge. It has earned a repute as one of many high trending presale initiatives to look at.

WienerAI assembling! Be part of the revolution and let our AI supercharge your buying and selling technique 🌭🩻 pic.twitter.com/1pTwbvFdoC — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 5, 2024

The WAI token presale providing has recorded exceptional success over the previous few weeks. With over $7 million of buyers’ cash behind the challenge, reaching success turns into comparatively simple. Moreover, the WienerAI challenge now boasts a neighborhood of 1000’s of followers on Twitter and a big variety of engaged customers throughout different social media platforms.

Buyers nonetheless have the chance to purchase the WAI token earlier than its itemizing and lunch date. And extra importantly, the possibility to reap the benefits of the continuing presale low cost would solely final for twenty-four hours. Whereas additional low cost can be supplied to subsequent presale patrons, the worth would probably go barely increased than the present worth.

Thus, early buyers would profit probably the most from the presale. Presale buyers may also take part within the challenge’s presale staking, which guarantees 160% APY. This will increase the returns on investments to contributors.

WienerAI has a number of different attention-grabbing options and advantages, significantly for early buyers. The challenge’s official web site and social media are populated with all the main points and different useful data.

Go to WienerAI Presale

