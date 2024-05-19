Top Trending Cryptos on Solana Chain Today – AMC, Gamestop, Kitty Coin

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Traders are greeted by the dramatic arrival of the altcoin season at this time, following the worth pump of BTC. After a protracted decline, the Large crypto coin traded above the $64k value vary at this time. Equally, a number of altcoins adopted the traits of BTC by posting spectacular positive aspects within the final 24 hours.

Solana and belongings within the community additionally printed notable positive aspects. SOL is valued at $151, about 5% larger than recorded yesterday. This text shares updates on the high trending tokens on the Solana chain.

Prime Trending Cryptos on Solana Chain

Additionally on the presale undertaking to observe is the SPONGE token. Merchants who missed the Pepe value motion should have an opportunity with the SPONGE token. The memecoin rally is but to unfold to most cryptocurrencies within the sector, and this publish shares perception into how buyers can profit from the sponge development.

1. Gamestop (GME)

The GME meme coin, constructed on the Solana blockchain, is a nod to the GameStop phenomenon. It embodies a spirit of defiance in opposition to entrenched monetary powers and championing the resilience of odd buyers. GME’s core tenets revolve round decentralization and democratization, guaranteeing equitable distribution of affect amongst its holders somewhat than being concentrated within the palms of a choose few.

The GameStop quick squeeze in January 2021 ignited a motion empowering small investor in opposition to institutional dominance. GME symbolizes this shift, representing a collective problem from retail buyers to Wall Avenue giants. The current surge in its value by 52.80% within the final 24 hours and a staggering 3,674.21% over the previous week displays its neighborhood’s unwavering enthusiasm and backing.

Furthermore, with a considerable circulating provide and a burgeoning market cap of $132,613,877, GME presents itself as a viable funding alternative. Its availability on decentralized and centralized exchanges, notably its reputation on Raydium, underscores its accessibility. The numerous buying and selling quantity additional highlights its market acceptance.

NEW LISTING ALERT BitMart just like the coin https://t.co/biPCdEwlrs — GMEonSol 🎮 (@gmecoinsol) May 15, 2024

In the meantime, the current uptick in buying and selling exercise additional suggests rising investor curiosity and potential for future progress. In essence, GME provides buyers an opportunity to take part in a motion that challenges conventional monetary norms and empowers the collective voice of retail buyers.

2. Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY)

Working on the Solana community, Kitty Coin goals to unite cat fans worldwide by way of its meme token. Leveraging Solana’s quick and cost-effective transactions, Kitty Coin provides accessibility to $KITTY in wallets, fostering a vibrant neighborhood. The undertaking prioritizes neighborhood progress by partaking in actions like social media contests and giveaways.

Consequently, Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) has skyrocketed by 88.83% within the final 24 hours. This surge follows a exceptional 279.17% enhance over the previous week, propelling KITTY into the highlight of the cryptocurrency market.

With a circulating provide of 420 million KITTY tokens, the market capitalization of Kitty Coin Solana now stands at $578,368, marking a major leap in worth. This surge in value positions KITTY as a standout performer on the Sokona community. It has outpaced the broader cryptocurrency market (which noticed a modest 0.60% enhance) and related meme cryptocurrencies, which skilled a 5.60% uptick over the identical interval.

Additionally, merchants have flocked to decentralized exchanges, with Raydium rising because the go-to platform for getting and buying and selling KITTY tokens. The KITTY/USDC buying and selling pair has been notably lively, boasting a buying and selling quantity of $119,015 up to now 24 hours alone.

Furthermore, the current surge in KITTY’s buying and selling quantity, which elevated by 40.20% in comparison with the day past, signifies a renewed enthusiasm in market exercise surrounding the token. Kitty coin’s constant buying and selling above the 200-day easy transferring common and excessive liquidity underscore its stability.

3. AMC (AMC)

AMC is a meme token pushed by its neighborhood and goals to empower Wall Avenue Degens whereas fostering long-term neighborhood progress. With 100% of the liquidity pool burned and the $AMC contract renounced, buyers are shielded from rug pulls and malicious actions.

At the moment priced at $0.02162, AMC has skilled a notable 31.11% value enhance within the final 24 hours, with a buying and selling quantity of $53,893,678.25. Traded totally on decentralized exchanges like Raydium, AMC/SOL is essentially the most lively buying and selling pair, with a quantity of $49,279,924 within the final 24 hours. Different standard exchanges for AMC buying and selling embody Orca and Meteora.

NEW LISTING ALERT AMC is for neighborhood https://t.co/1iMSj3b7Zz — AMC (@AMC0NSOL) May 15, 2024

The current buying and selling quantity surge to $53,895,461 within the earlier 24 hours signifies heightened market exercise. Most of AMC’s buying and selling actions are pushed by the engaged neighborhood and its rising social media engagement. With the crew’s give attention to making a undertaking that rewards its neighborhood with wealth, AMC will seemingly retain its place as a high trending crypto coin on the Solana chain. Furthermore, it additionally has the potential to document improved buying and selling quantity within the coming days because the memecoin season takes impact.

What May Be The Subsequent Prime Trending Crypto

A current official SPONGE Twitter web page publish exhibits that the undertaking token declare will begin quickly. Which means that early buyers can declare their share of the token. In accordance with the undertaking’s web site, the token has a market worth of $0.001683 on the time of writing, and it’s nonetheless out there at a reduction to buyers by way of the presale web page.

Extra fascinating about Sponge is the supply of 163% returns on staked tokens. The small print of the token declare can be found on the undertaking’s Twitter deal with. It’s equally circulated throughout its different social media shops.

Presale patrons who received the tokens vial for the presale providing are the precedence group. In accordance with the information shared on the Twitter deal with, buyers may also declare earnings from the staked SPONGE token.

Usually, Sponge V2 advantages considerably from the excellent efficiency of the V1, which makes it one of many fastest-growing tasks within the meme coin class. The undertaking enjoys exceptional social media visibility, with tons of of merchants and buyers partaking in the neighborhood day by day. The rising visibility of the undertaking attests to SPONGE’s potential to assist buyers obtain their lengthy and short-term funding targets.

At its ATH, Sponge generated over $100 million in market cap, making it one of many top-performing meme cash of the time. Nonetheless, there’s a excessive likelihood of V2 extensively outperforming V1 in the long term as a result of its wider publicity and the rising affect of meme cash available in the market.

Traders anticipate to see Sponge on the highest trending record alongside some established tasks within the meme coin sector because the undertaking turns into extra mainstream. The undertaking’s web site provides further details about the staking supply and different important particulars.

