Top Trending Crypto Coins on DEXTools – SpaceChainV2, 2G Carbon Coin, My Neighbor Alice

Promote strain within the crypto market has elevated remarkably previously few weeks, and crypto costs have did not reclaim earlier worth ranges. Bitcoin’s worth stays beneath the $60k mark, and plenty of buyers concern the chance of additional worth decline. Sadly, the Worry/Greed index is at its lowest for the reason that begin of the bull r26-point, a 26-point worth at the moment.

Whereas the key cryptocurrencies undertaking a depressing narrative, the potential of latest cryptocurrencies and upcoming presale tasks stays comparatively optimistic. The worth motion of the prime trending cryptocurrencies on DEXTools at the moment means that there’ll probably be a worth reversal within the coming months. SpaceChainV2, 2G Carbon Coin, and My Neighbor Alice are a number of the most trending cryptos on the platform, and so they’ve posted notable beneficial properties at the moment.

Prime Trending Crypto Cash on DEXTools

Likewise, trending presale tasks akin to the favored 99Bitocins now obtain rising curiosity from crypto buyers. The undertaking, which is on the heart of the Be taught-to-Earn motion, has raised over $2.2 million and is on monitor to launch a platform that may probably disrupt the schooling sector. As we speak’s publish covers the small print of the undertaking and a abstract of the presale providing of the 99BTC token.

1. SpaceChainV2 (SPC)

SpaceChain (ERC-20) (SPC) is gaining consideration for its spectacular market efficiency. SpaceChain combines house, safety, and blockchain expertise to drive technological development and create progressive enterprise options.

Furthermore, the worth of SpaceChain (SPC) is $0.01266. The token has a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $15,247.11, displaying a modest worth improve of 0.46% within the final 24 hours. Over the previous week, SPC’s worth has surged by 25.45%, reaching a market cap of $5,209,096 with a circulating provide of 410 million SPC.

SPC has outperformed the worldwide cryptocurrency market within the final seven days, which has seen a decline of -9.40%. Moreover, SPC has surpassed related Ethereum Ecosystem cryptocurrencies, which have risen by 12.70%.

SPC tokens can be found on decentralized exchanges. The most well-liked alternate for buying and selling SPC is Uniswap V3 (Ethereum), the place the SPC/USDC pair has a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $10,438.43. Moreover, different well-liked exchanges embody Matcha (Ethereum) and Sushiswap.

🔒 SpaceChain’s multisig pockets expertise is designed to supply superior safety for digital asset transactions in house. Learn how you should use it to guard your digital property. https://t.co/MdZ3ymECAO#SpaceTech #SpaceInnovation #SpaceEconomy pic.twitter.com/D3TD17NffQ — SpaceChain (@SpaceChain) July 6, 2024

SpaceChain’s latest development highlights its potential within the cryptocurrency market. Its vital worth improve and excessive buying and selling quantity point out sturdy investor curiosity. By integrating house, safety, and blockchain, SpaceChain is well-positioned to proceed its upward pattern.

Total, SpaceChain (ERC-20) is displaying sturdy efficiency and gaining traction amongst merchants and buyers. Its progressive strategy and up to date market success make it a token price watching.

2. 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC)

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) goals to convey carbon on-chain to guard pure carbon sinks and finance planet-saving tasks. Regardless of its noble mission, the token is experiencing a pointy decline in worth.

Consequently, 2GCC is priced at $0.002073. The token’s 24-hour buying and selling quantity stands at $494,212. Nonetheless, the worth has declined by -5.95% within the final 24 hours. Moreover, 2GCC has plummeted by -63.94% over the previous seven days.

2GCC is underperforming in comparison with the worldwide cryptocurrency market, which is down -9.20%. Furthermore, it may fare higher in opposition to related BNB Chain Ecosystem cryptocurrencies, which have remained secure with a 0.00% change.

2GCC tokens will be traded on each decentralized and centralized exchanges. The most well-liked alternate for buying and selling 2G Carbon cash is MelegaSwap. Essentially the most lively buying and selling pair is 2GCC/MARCO, which has a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $97,543.12.

The latest decline in 2GCC’s worth signifies a difficult interval for the token. Whereas its mission to guard carbon sinks is commendable, the market response has been unfavorable. Potential buyers should monitor this token’s efficiency and market traits intently.

Total, 2G Carbon Coin is at present struggling within the crypto market. Its vital worth decline highlights the volatility and dangers concerned in cryptocurrency investments. Staying knowledgeable and cautious is essential when navigating the crypto panorama.

3. My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

My Neighbor Alice, a multiplayer builder sport impressed by Animal Crossing, is making waves within the gaming world. This progressive sport permits gamers to purchase and personal digital land, accumulate objects, meet associates, and construct their islands. Its use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) units it aside, enabling gamers to personal in-game property immediately and commerce them exterior the platform.

The native token of My Neighbor Alice is ALICE. This token serves a number of functions throughout the sport universe. Firstly, it acts because the in-game forex, permitting gamers to buy property and particular expertise each within the sport and on Alice’s market. Secondly, ALICE tokens are used for governance. Gamers can take part within the governance course of by means of a Decentralized Autonomous Group (DAO).

In the meantime, the worth of My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) is $0.9696. The 24-hour buying and selling quantity is $14,611,302, reflecting a 7.22% worth improve within the final 24 hours. Nonetheless, the worth has declined by 9.85% over the previous seven days. With a circulating provide of 92 million ALICE, the market cap of My Neighbor Alice is valued at $89,034,850.

What an unimaginable information!🌸💪 https://t.co/xdG4gYR4ju — Alice (@MyNeighborAlice) July 5, 2024

ALICE tokens will be traded on centralized exchanges. The most well-liked alternate for buying and selling My Neighbor Alice is Bitget, the place essentially the most lively buying and selling pair, ALICE/USDT, has a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $2,344,017. Different notable exchanges embody PointPay and BitVenus.

Regardless of the latest worth improve, My Neighbor Alice’s buying and selling quantity has decreased by 16.30% within the final 24 hours, which signifies a latest fall in market exercise.

What Would possibly Be The Subsequent Prime Trending Crypto

Traders and merchants who lose cash within the cryptocurrency market hardly lose their funds to volatility. Normally, a lack of expertise and expertise holds extra danger for crypto buyers and merchants than the speed of volatility within the crypto market. To assist buyers improve their information of the crypto house, 99Bitoins is launching its Be taught-to-Earn initiative. Therefore, it’s develop into one of many prime trending presales cryptos in latest instances.

Regardless that 99Bitcoins isn’t new to the schooling sector, its enlargement into the cryptocurrency house is comparatively new. The platform seeks to supply merchants and buyers an opportunity to take part within the presale providing of the 99BTC token, which kicked off just a few weeks in the past. The token serves because the native cryptocurrency, permitting holders to learn from its growing worth because the platform adoption will increase.

On the time of writing, 99BTC has attracted over $2.2 million from buyers worldwide, and the token is at present valued at $0.00112. Traders who get in now, can make the most of the discounted worth.

Sadly, the 99BTC presale worth is inflationary. Which means that buyers who miss out on the present low cost will find yourself buying at a better worth. Furthermore, when the token’s presale providing is over, the worth will probably improve considerably. Ultimately, early buyers will profit from the worth pump.

Along with buying early and benefiting from the potential worth pump, 99Bitcoins additionally provides fascinating advantages to token buyers. In keeping with the undertaking’s presale web site, 99Bitcoins holders take pleasure in unique entry to constant alerts, which is sort of useful to buyers and merchants.

Following directions and alerts offered by these business veterans can improve newcomers’ win charge. Lastly, the undertaking provides information updates, significantly on the happenings within the crypto house. The 99bitcoins undertaking has a number of different advantages, and buyers can discover additional particulars on its web site.

