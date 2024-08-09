Top Trending Crypto Coins on DEXTools – Kamala Harris, Fight to Maga, Onigiri

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Clearly, the crypto market is in a consolidation part, and it’s too early to select a successful aspect, whether or not it’s bulls or bears. Buyers concern that the crypto bulls would possibly capitulate within the coming weeks as the worth of BTC makes extra makes an attempt to interrupt beneath the $60 value degree.

Nonetheless, whereas the market awaits an outlined development, this put up compiles the high trending cryptocurrencies on DEXTools at present to provide traders perception into what to anticipate within the coming weeks.

High Trending Crypto Cash on DEXTools

It additionally covers the presale providing of the favored meme coin venture, The Meme Video games. The venture lately launched the presale providing of its crypto token. Beneath is a information on all that traders must know in regards to the MGMES token and the venture.

1. Kamala Harris (KAMALA)

With america election quick approaching, traders are seeing many politically motivated meme crypto tasks floor throughout the market. One of many lately launched cryptos within the class is the HARRIS token. It’s a meme coin venture that’s constructed across the identify and persona of the forty ninth vice chairman of america.

With Harris assuming the position of the potential nominee for the Democratic Get together, supporters are listening to discovering methods to harness the ability of cryptocurrency to drive visibility for her persona. Curiously, the HARRIS token has carried out excellently in that regard.

At press time, the token has over 3.5k Holders and has a market cap of about $13.36 million. Harris’ buying and selling quantity at present is over $6 million, which is sort of half of its market cap, and it’s quick approaching the million-dollar liquidity as reported on DEXTools.

In simply two days, Kamala Harris’s marketing campaign has pushed a large enhance in younger voter registrations! 🌟 This momentum is unstoppable. Get on board with $HARRIS! 🥥🌴 #KHive #Harris2024 #HarrisForPOTUS https://t.co/YqzQ4GPerP https://t.co/U6SGnDOgEh pic.twitter.com/XC7CM3BXyU — $HARRIS Token (@KamalaHarrisERC) July 24, 2024

The sheer thrills of the venture’s market information present that the group and crew are performing fairly effectively at driving the venture’s core values. In the long run, HARRIS could transcend the election euphoria and develop right into a extra substantial meme venture that contends with the likes of PEPE and different top-ranking meme coin tasks.

2. Combat to Maga (MAGA)

The crypto market has seen a number of variations of the MAGA token. Normally, hottest Maga-centred tasks are sometimes constructed across the Trump model, due to his pro-Bitcoin marketing campaign. A brand new addition to the MAGA token development is the Flight to MAGA token.

It made an look on the DEXTools trending listing at present after it posted over 50% value enhance within the final 24 hours. The venture, in accordance with its web site, is geared toward selling motivation derived from an try to enhance the lifetime of the previous president of america, Donald Trump.

It’s reported to have a market cap of about $6.5 million and a buying and selling quantity of $600k, which is considerably low, given its over 6 thousand holders. A fast have a look at FIGHT charts raises a query relating to its sudden pump, as the worth of the property has declined considerably since ATH a number of days again.

However, the rising competitors amongst politically motivated tasks could have resulted within the sudden visibility it’s attracted prior to now 24 hours.

However, it’s laborious to confirm the power of the venture to carry its newfound rally, notably because the meme sector has witnessed lowered liquidity in latest instances. Buyers trying on the FIGHT token ought to take ample precautions to make sure mitigation in opposition to the general volatility of the present market.

3. Onigiri (ONI)

Solana has dominated the meme crypto house in latest instances due to its decrease fuel charges and quicker community options. Nonetheless, ETH stays the go-to chain relating to altcoins.

Onigiri is likely one of the Ethereum-based tasks that made the DEXTools trending listing at present. The venture posted over 100% value enhance within the final 24 hours after a big restoration from its value decline. The spectacular value efficiency has put the brand new crypto venture on a number of meme coin traders’ radar.

In response to ONI’s web site, it focuses on growing a group that thrives on vibrancy and a shared love of Enjoyable. It claims that the venture was impressed by the success of the Kabosu and Neiro tasks, two of the favored tasks which have topped the crypto market lately. ONI is described because the duo’s brother, sporting a cat mascot.

69 folks have gained a 25% bonus by selecting $PEPE on the #MemeGames! Coincidence or future? 🏆 Select from 5 meme icons and you may rating a 25% bonus in your $MGMES buy in the event that they win the race! 🔥 Be part of now! 👉 https://t.co/lbYNWg8iXr#Paris2024 #Presale #Crypto #Alts pic.twitter.com/q4Tdbzkpo5 — The Meme Video games (@MemeGames2024) August 2, 2024

Regardless of being a brand new crypto venture, ONI’s market information reveals that it has a market cap of $3.6 million, a buying and selling quantity of $2.06 million, and a rising variety of token holders. DEXTools stories the variety of holders at 1.98, and the entire provide of the token is reportedly capped at 420.66 billion, which is the same as the variety of tokens in circulation.

The venture’s market information reveals that it has sufficient room for progress. Nonetheless, there’s a necessity to extend the variety of holders and drive additional visibility for the venture to enhance its probability of sustaining its progress.

What Would possibly Be The Subsequent High Trending Crypto

The Olympic season is one other time for traders to get pleasure from contemporary degening thrills because the occasion attracts international consideration. The Meme Video games token capitalizes on the development to provide degen traders a second to revenue from the development and equally be part of a group of like-minded people.

In response to the venture’s web site, MGMES thrives on the spirit of the 2024 Olympics and permits traders to help their favourite meme cash. Nearly all of the favored meme tokens are featured on the listing, together with Pepe, WIF Brett, Turbo, and so forth.

The essential concept is to create a platform and community the place memecoin lovers can share market perception and drive up the worth of the native cryptocurrency on the venture, MGMES.

The presale providing of the token is ongoing, and traders have an opportunity to take part within the presale for as little as $0.00915. The value represents the discounted providing influenced by the presale program.

Nonetheless, the present low cost can be lifted on the expiration of the present presale spherical in two days. Whereas a brand new discounted worth can be launched, traders coming in later must pay extra for the token.

The step-by-step information on tips on how to be part of The Meme Video games presale is offered on the venture’s web site. Buyers can even discover additional info and be part of the venture’s group through its official Twitter deal with. Moreover, there are hyperlinks to different social media shops on the venture’s web site to maintain traders up to date on the venture’s progress.

Go to The Meme Video games Presale

