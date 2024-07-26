Top Selling NFTs This Week – Solana Monkey Business And Bored Ape Lead In Sales

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The non-fungible token market has began making optimistic development after struggling a difficult bear market, which left many non-fungible token collections plunging in buying and selling gross sales quantity and flooring costs up to now a number of months. Beneath, we now have listed a number of the top-selling NFT collections this week.

1. Solana Monkey Enterprise Leads In Gross sales

Solana Monkey Enterprise, a non-fungible token assortment created on the Solana blockchain community that includes a restricted provide of 5,000 randomly generated 24×24 pixel monkey NFTs, is that this week’s most-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Solana Monkey Enterprise NFT assortment has raised a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $4.5 million, up 78% from the previous week.

Supply: tiexo.com, High promoting NFTs by quantity up to now seven days

2. Bored Ape Yacht Membership NFT Assortment

Bored Ape Yacht Membership, a flagship non-fungible token assortment for the digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs that includes a restricted version of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, is that this week’s second top-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Bored Ape Yacht Membership NFT assortment has raised a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $4.05 million. The Bored Ape NFT buying and selling gross sales quantity has surged 26% from the previous week.

3. Froganas NFT Assortment

Froganas, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital artist Tee that includes a restricted provide of 5,555 humanoid frogs hosted on the Solana blockchain community, is that this week’s third top-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Froganas NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $3.57 million. Nonetheless, Froganas NFT gross sales quantity has fallen by 26% this week from the previous week.

4. Milady Maker NFT Assortment

Milady Maker, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset incubation studio Remilia, that includes a restricted provide of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, is that this week’s fourth most-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Milady Maker NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $3.25 million. Milady Maker NFT buying and selling gross sales quantity has soared 21% this week from the previous week.

5. Pudgy Penguins NFT Assortment

Pudgy Penguins, a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted set of 8,888 cute penguin birds hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, is that this week’s fifth most-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Pudgy Penguins NFT has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $3.18 million. Pudgy Penguins NFT buying and selling gross sales quantity has flipped 24% from the previous week.

6. Base Ape Polygon NFT Assortment

Base Ape Polygon, a brand new non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted set of 10,000 Bored Ape-inspired NFTs hosted on the Polygon, an Ethereum scaling answer community, is that this week’s sixth most-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Base Ape Polygon NFT assortment has raised a buying and selling sale quantity of $3.15 million. Base Ape NFT gross sales quantity has plunged 12% from the previous week.

7. Gzuki NFT Assortment

Gzuki, a brand new non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted provide of 10,000 anime-themed NFTs hosted on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling blockchain community, is that this week’s seventh most-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Gzuki NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling sale quantity of $2.7 million.

8. Azuki NFT Assortment

Azuki, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset agency that includes a restricted version of 10,000 anime-themed NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, is that this week’s eighth most-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Azuki NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling sale quantity of $2.17 million, up 24% this week from the previous week.

9. Runestone NFT Assortment

Runestone, an intriguing NFT assortment that merges the world of Bitcoin with digital artwork from the crypto and NFT influencer @LeodinasNFT consisting of 112,400 distinctive digital objects residing on the Bitcoin community, is that this week’s ninth top-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Runestone NFT assortment has raised a buying and selling sale quantity of $2.06 million. Runestone NFT buying and selling gross sales quantity has plunged 42% this week from the previous week.

10. Mad Lads NFT Assortment

Mad Lads, a non-fungible token assortment from the Solana infrastructure improvement venture Backpack that includes a restricted version of 10,000 hosted on the Solana blockchain community, is that this week’s tenth most-selling NFT assortment. Previously seven days, the Mad Lads NFT assortment has attracted a buying and selling sale quantity of $2.02 million, closing our ten top-selling NFTs this week.

