Top Meme Coins To Watch Today Saturday, June 22 – Brett (Based), Cheems, PlayDoge, Degen

Tokens within the Ethereum ecosystem and the GameFi market are experiencing a big rise in worth. This surge in worth aligns with the rising enthusiasm surrounding numerous meme coin presale tasks. It has made traders ponder if we’re on the verge of a growth for these meme tokens.

Nonetheless, amid this surge, quite a few new crypto tasks are additionally capitalizing on the bullish market. These tokens are attracting traders’ consideration. This text delves into the exceptional presale achievement of PlayDoge whereas additionally offering an evaluation of three meme tokens at present gaining traction.

High Meme Cash to Watch At this time

At this time, Degen, Brett (Based mostly), Cheems, and a handful of meme cash set the tempo for the market this week with exceptional worth actions. A number of upcoming tasks, together with meme tokens, are additionally making notable progress because the market rides on the Ether ETF approval wave.

In the meantime, PlayDoge’s timing permits traders to take part in a possible meme coin rally. It significantly favors traders who missed out on earlier meme coin booms. Early traders can be part of a wagon which will see the token push to a virtually 500% uptick.

1. Brett (Based mostly) (BRETT)

Brett, the primary meme coin on Base Chain, attracts inspiration from the legendary character harking back to Matt Furie’s comedian creation, Boy’s Membership. The token advantages from Base Chain’s quickly increasing ecosystem. Brett’s steady undertaking launch, modern purposes, and devoted following place it for fulfillment.

Brett’s increasing ecosystem presents assets and experience to its customers. Its staff of specialists can also be devoted to making sure that the token continues to develop and diversify its choices. As Base Chain expands additional, Brett’s potential for thriving and increasing its utility solely continues to extend.

The BRETT token was launched with a good distribution, devoid of pre-allocated tokens for the staff or insiders. Its immutable good contract ensures transparency and belief by stopping alterations to its code after deployment. Emphasizing group involvement, the undertaking goals to domesticate a sturdy and engaged following across the meme.

As a utility token, $BRETT facilitates transactions inside the BASE Chain ecosystem. It additionally serves as a method of tipping creators on a BASE Chain-based social media platform. Furthermore, token holders take pleasure in governance rights inside its Decentralized Autonomous Group (DAO). The undertaking plans to develop a “GambleFi” ecosystem centered round BRETT.

Time to make good on our phrase! Now we have picked a random winner who commented on the unique put up. Congratulations @Vinayblues1 on the win! DM to assert your $1000! https://t.co/zq218jQ3xz pic.twitter.com/zbZQb1bjjt — Brett (@BasedBrett) June 20, 2024

Brett has strategically partnered with distinguished firms within the crypto house, bolstering its long-term viability and progress prospects. It has partnered with a famend gaming firm to help its proposed GameFi ecosystem. This collaboration goals to combine gaming components into Brett’s platform for enhanced consumer engagement and utility.

Regardless of a bearish sentiment, the token has skilled a 1.44% worth enhance within the final 24 hours. It’s at present priced at $0.1407 and 169.53% over the earlier month. The token’s greed index of 71 (greed) and an ideal 30 inexperienced days within the earlier 30 days present its potential for enhance within the coming days.

2. PlayDoge (PLAY)

In only a few days after its launch, PlayDoge has raised over $4.9 million in its ongoing presale. Following the trail of Dogecoin, the $PLAY meme coin is a singular undertaking based mostly on the Shiba Inu canine breed. Nonetheless, the token differentiates itself from the favored meme coin.

Moreover, PlayDoge is an modern mobile-based Play-to-Earn recreation. Nonetheless, the undertaking finds a solution to adapt and make the DOGE meme extra interactive. It transforms the Doge meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet, enabling gamers to earn $PLAY tokens whereas enjoying.

Furthermore, the undertaking’s P2E technique permits gamers to earn rewards. They’re incentivized to maintain pets and take them on adventurous quests. The staff has additionally introduced that they’ll proceed to construct extra tasks to broaden the token’s utility.

Nonetheless, not like the Dogecoin meme coin, DogePlay operates on the BNB Chain. The staff strategically constructed PlaDoge on the BNB Chain to make sure that transactions carried out on the platforms are quick and environment friendly. It additionally seamlessly permits the undertaking to combine its gaming actions into a number of platforms.

Except for getting rewarded by P2E, token holders can even earn passively by staking their tokens. PlayDoge presents an enormous 412% annual share yield. Buyers should purchase $PLAY tokens at $0.00511 at the moment. Additionally, this worth is about to extend in about 4 days.

Go to PlayDoge Presale

3. Degen (DEGEN)

Degen is an modern undertaking working on its L3-layer blockchain. It was launched as a reward token for energetic individuals within the Farcaster Degen channel. Nonetheless, the token has developed past its lighthearted beginnings by increasing its utilities.

Degen’s dedication to group engagement is exemplified by its airdrop technique. 70% of the overall provide is designated for airdrop distribution, benefiting early adopters and energetic individuals. This technique is notably extra clear than many meme cash with much less clear tokenomics.

Furthermore, Degen’s main utility is incentivizing significant contributions inside on-line communities. The undertaking does this by rewarding high-quality content material creation and participation. This technique helps to create an area the place invaluable data and concepts are exchanged, enhancing the net expertise for customers.

Moreover, the undertaking streamlines the combination of decentralized purposes on a number of platforms. Just lately, Degen launched its Decentralized Autonomous Group to provide its group extra management and affect. These developments place Degen as a notable contender amongst blockchain-based social networking tasks.

The Degen Identify Service is now stay! You will get your Degen.eth subdomain on our website and exhibit your Degen aptitude. Plus, it is simple to set your pockets’s default identify and avatar. https://t.co/c76l58grLI pic.twitter.com/L0J3NENq4V — Degen 🎩 (@degentokenbase) June 21, 2024

Latest developments relating to DEGEN have been significantly favorable. The token’s itemizing on main exchanges corresponding to Bybit. Additionally, the current launch of its blockchain, Degen L3, has seen the token stay related and drive up its worth.

DEGEN is outperforming each the broader cryptocurrency market and the meme coin market. It trades at $0.008856, reflecting a 24-hour enhance of 5% earlier than dropping. It has additionally posted 25 inexperienced days within the final 30 and trades above its 200-day SMA.

4. Cheems (CHEEMS)

CHEEMS, a community-driven cryptocurrency working on the Solana ecosystem, positions itself as a charitable-based cryptocurrency. It harnesses the crypto world’s affect to help numerous philanthropic causes. The staff goals to supply a medium for the worldwide group to buy, recreation, and work together on Web3.

One in all Cheems’ intriguing options is the Cheems Enviornment, a Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn Card Sport with a buying and selling technique. In contrast to standard buying and selling card video games, gamers have interaction in 1v1 battles in opposition to one another. The Enviornment gives customers/gamers with the chance to personal tangible and tradable in-game belongings.

The undertaking’s Cheemsverse platform serves as a dynamic ecosystem the place customers can have interaction in gaming, accumulate NFTs, and purchase Chemm tokens. Moreover, the platform incorporates DAO operations, enabling customers to take part in voting on important group choices.

Just lately, the token drew the curiosity of Elon Musk, who tweeted about it. This tweet resulted in a subsequent surge within the token worth by about 90%. With CHEEMS tokens being tradable on decentralized exchanges like Raydium, Orca, and Jupiter, accessibility to the token is widespread.

$cheems Goes to 1 USD whether or not you want It or not… in the meantime, would you like your cheemburger with fries? @TheCheemsToken pic.twitter.com/KTt6rQtssG — SPIDER CHEEMS.SOL (@barmxnezz) June 18, 2024

In its newest announcement, the staff unveiled a partnership that created a brand new recreation known as SexonSol Roulette. This thrilling recreation permits customers to win by predicting the place the spinning ball will land. The intercourse.sol recreation was exceptional, with wagers exceeding $25,000 in below every week.

CHEEMS trades at $0.001679; regardless of posting a 0.24% dip within the final 24 hours, the token has elevated by 2407.75% over the earlier yr. This surge outperforms the worldwide cryptocurrency market and comparable Solana Ecosystem cryptocurrencies. It has posted 20 inexperienced days within the earlier 30 days.

