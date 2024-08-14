Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Now August 8 – Stellar, Toncoin, Sui

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

To decide on the perfect crypto, consider market tendencies and challenge strengths. This text analyzes the highest cryptocurrencies for funding.

The cryptocurrency market is recovering from a world sell-off that prompted main losses. Bitcoin has risen to $57,000 after discovering assist at $54,000. This displays a 0.74% enhance within the final 24 hours. Along with Bitcoin’s restoration, many altcoins have additionally proven optimistic motion. This general uptrend has sparked elevated curiosity amongst buyers. Because the market stabilizes and grows, buyers actively search the highest cryptocurrencies to put money into, aiming to capitalize on potential alternatives.

Prime Cryptocurrencies to Put money into Now

1. Stellar (XLM)

Paychant has lately built-in with the Stellar Anchor Platform utilizing the SEP-24 protocol, enabling it to assist a broad vary of native fee choices throughout Africa for fiat transactions on the Stellar community. This integration facilitates seamless assist for Stellar wallets, making it simpler to deal with USDC and XLM.

As well as, Simplex has launched assist for USDC on the Stellar community. This partnership with StellarOrg simplifies buying USDC on Stellar, considerably enhancing transaction pace and cost-effectiveness. Customers can now look ahead to faster and extra inexpensive transactions, reinforcing the effectivity of the Stellar community.

Concerning XLM’s efficiency, the token is buying and selling round $0.1024, displaying a rise of 8.06% within the final 24 hours. The every day transaction quantity has risen considerably by 246.89% to $279.36 million.

Moreover, the token is positioned because the twenty sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, which is over $3 billion. Notably, the token has skilled 16 days of optimistic motion prior to now 30 days. Its liquidity is robust given its market cap, whereas the 14-Day Relative Power Index (RSI) stands at 48.27, indicating a impartial market situation and potential for sideways buying and selling.

2. The Meme Video games (MGMES)

The Meme Video games presale has captured consideration with its distinctive idea and profitable fundraising. It has raised over $346,000, and the present worth of MGMES tokens is $0.0092 every.

The full provide of MGMES tokens is ready at 2.024 billion. This provide allocation goals to assist challenge development and encourage long-term holding. Particularly, 38% of the whole provide is allotted for presale, 9.3% for recreation winnings, 10% for staking, and 15% for advertising. Moreover, 20% is split equally between liquidity and challenge funds.

69 folks have gained a 25% bonus by selecting $PEPE on the #MemeGames! Coincidence or future? 🏆 Select from 5 meme icons and you might rating a 25% bonus in your $MGMES buy in the event that they win the race! 🔥 Be part of now! 👉 https://t.co/lbYNWg8iXr#Paris2024 #Presale #Crypto #Alts pic.twitter.com/q4Tdbzkpo5 — The Meme Video games (@MemeGames2024) August 2, 2024

This challenge integrates key gaming parts, similar to jeopardy, pleasure, competitors, rewards, and likelihood. This mix, coupled with the worldwide enchantment of memes and the Olympics, has led to MGMES being informally dubbed the ‘official’ meme coin of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Within the recreation, all characters have an equal likelihood of profitable, which provides unpredictability. If a participant’s chosen meme athlete wins, they obtain a 25% bonus on their MGMES tokens, enhancing their funding. Customers can buy tokens a number of instances and choose totally different characters to enhance their probabilities of profitable.

At press time, staking MGMES tokens can yield an annual return of 623%, although this charge varies with the variety of stakers. This excessive return permits buyers to build up important quantities earlier than MGMES launches on exchanges.

The MGMES presale coincides with the 2024 Paris Olympics and can conclude on September 8 on the closing ceremony of the Paralympics. The token will listing on decentralized exchanges on September 10, the place its worth is anticipated to extend.

Go to The Meme Video games Presale

3. Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin serves because the community forex for the TON blockchain, which goals to offer quick fee settlements, user-friendly decentralized purposes, and low transaction charges. It operates inside the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which secures the TON blockchain.

The token’s worth notably elevated by over 10% following Binance’s announcement. Buying and selling for TON on Binance will begin on August 8, and withdrawals might be enabled 24 hours after buying and selling begins. This current worth surge has partially offset the token’s decline over the previous few days.

The token at the moment trades at $6.16, reflecting a 7.55% intraday enhance. Technical evaluation signifies that Toncoin has the potential for additional development. The token’s 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) stands at 47.69, suggesting that it’s at the moment in a impartial place and will expertise sideways buying and selling within the quick time period.

Furthermore, the token trades above its 200-day easy shifting common and is approaching its cycle excessive. Moreover, it exhibits excessive liquidity primarily based on its market capitalization, which could be a optimistic indicator of its buying and selling quantity and general stability.

4. Notcoin (NOT)

Regardless of current market situations, Notcoin has gained consideration for its modern strategy to cryptocurrency gaming. A current growth, Notcoin Video games, marks a big milestone for the challenge. This strategic transfer goals to supply a various vary of charming video games to Telegram’s huge person base, fostering neighborhood unity and delivering top-notch gaming experiences.

Moreover, Notcoin’s dedication to innovation and neighborhood engagement continues to draw buyers. The token’s worth has proven some fluctuations, at the moment altering arms at $0.01103 with a market cap of $1 billion. Notably, the token skilled an intraday surge of 21.06%.

The platform’s imminent launch of a story-driven Web3 recreation has obtained important consideration. In partnership with the Misplaced Canines NFT assortment and the Getgems market, the sport is ready to supply gamers an immersive expertise with NFT characters and new in-game tokens. The shift from the beforehand well-liked tap-to-earn mannequin to this new narrative-focused recreation is being intently watched.

Not Video games ⚡️ New platform, new journey, new guidelines. Right this moment, we’re opening one other chapter of this section: Not Video games. We all know construct nice experiences, now we would like different recreation builders to ship their finest to you, frens. pic.twitter.com/B1AsEnVwuJ — Notcoin Ø (@thenotcoin) August 1, 2024

This transition is predicted to boost person engagement and will affect Notcoin’s worth dynamics following the sport’s launch. Incorporating NFTs and a story-driven strategy is seen as a strategic transfer to revitalize the model and enhance market curiosity. Traders are keenly observing how these adjustments will have an effect on the token’s efficiency. Many anticipate the renewed give attention to interactive and fascinating gameplay may result in a big worth surge post-launch.

5. Sui (SUI)

Sui is a layer-1 blockchain platform designed to cater to the wants of widespread adoption. It goals to offer a safe, scalable, and environment friendly atmosphere for builders to construct purposes. The platform makes use of an object-centric knowledge mannequin and the Transfer programming language.

These improvements handle a few of the widespread inefficiencies present in conventional blockchain techniques. The platform presents a number of key options. It ensures low-latency transactions with predictable charges, helps excessive transaction throughput via horizontal scaling, and permits parallel execution.

Moreover, this design helps Sui deal with many transactions rapidly and effectively. Builders profit from superior instruments and capabilities to create next-generation Web3 purposes.

Just lately, Grayscale launched two new funding trusts: the Grayscale Sui Belief and the Grayscale Bittensor Belief. These trusts cater to accredited buyers looking for various crypto publicity. The Grayscale Sui Belief is concentrated completely on the SUI token. Following the announcement, the SUI token skilled a notable worth enhance. At press time, the token trades at $0.6494, reflecting a 4.98% rise.

Learn Extra

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

