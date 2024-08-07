Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Now August 1 – Akash Network, Kaspa, Aleph Zero

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The crypto market is on the point of a big surge in altcoin values as the present cycle progresses. Numerous main altcoins from totally different market sectors are anticipated to carry out effectively, doubtlessly producing vital returns for market individuals.

Buyers anticipate Bitcoin reaching $100,000 by the tip of this cycle. Concurrently, altcoins are projected to attain substantial value will increase. Amongst these, the Akash Community has gained consideration for its deal with decentralizing management. Different noteworthy tokens embrace Kaspa and Aleph Zero, that are at the moment highlighted as prime cryptocurrencies to spend money on.

High Cryptocurrencies to Put money into Now

WienerAI not too long ago accomplished its ICO, efficiently elevating over $9 million and is about to be listed on August 5. In the meantime, Aave Labs has introduced that Aave V3.1 is now stay throughout all networks with lively V3 situations. Moreover, the introduction of the Aleph Zero Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM) marks a big development in its ecosystem.

1. Aleph Zero (AZERO)

The introduction of the Aleph Zero Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM) marks a big improvement in its ecosystem. This development permits compatibility with in style EVM instruments, enabling builders to create Solidity sensible contracts and purposes with superior account abstraction.

This compatibility simplifies the mixing of AZERO with numerous exchanges, bridges, and monitoring instruments, making the ecosystem extra accessible and adaptable. Furthermore, the Aleph Zero EVM testnet is already stay, with the mainnet launch scheduled for mid-August.

Moreover, Camelot, a serious decentralized alternate inside the Arbitrum ecosystem, is integrating with Aleph Zero’s EVM layer. Camelot is acknowledged for its progressive buying and selling options. Its integration will improve Aleph Zero’s ecosystem by contributing liquidity infrastructure and growing AZERO availability.

We’re thrilled to announce that @CamelotDEX, one of many largest decentralized exchanges on @arbitrum, is integrating with Aleph Zero’s EVM layer! 🤝✨ pic.twitter.com/wKLeR9r4pO — Aleph Zero (@Aleph__Zero) July 23, 2024

These developments have positively influenced the AZERO token’s value. Over the previous day, the token’s worth elevated by 17.17%, at the moment altering arms at $0.5081. It noticed additional positive aspects of 15.35% over the previous week. This efficiency is noteworthy in comparison with its preliminary token sale value.

Moreover, the token additionally reveals excessive liquidity primarily based on its market cap. In line with Coincodex predictions, Aleph Zero’s value is anticipated to achieve $1.696801 by the tip of August.

2. Akash Community (AKT)

Akash Community gives an environment friendly, safe, and cost-effective different to conventional service. The platform makes use of blockchain expertise to innovate cloud computing. It additionally permits customers to purchase and promote computing energy, making it a sensible device for purposes starting from web site internet hosting to advanced computational duties.

Nonetheless, AKT has confronted a decline in worth, dropping by 16.36% over the previous month. Nonetheless, the token has proven indicators of restoration as it’s exchanging arms at $3.03, recording an intraday improve of two.61% at press time. This uptick has sparked optimism amongst traders.

The market cap of Akash Community has additionally seen a optimistic shift, rising by 2.66% to achieve $746 million. The token trades above its 200-day easy shifting common and boasts excessive liquidity relative to its market cap.

Regardless of latest fluctuations, Akash Community’s stable fundamentals and powerful group assist place it effectively for potential development. If the present bullish tendencies persist, analysts predict that AKT may exceed $4.08 by the tip of the 12 months.

3. Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa is making waves within the cryptocurrency market by sustaining excessive block charges with out compromising the safety typical of proof-of-work methods. The platform’s mainnet operates at a exceptional tempo of 1 block per second. This effectivity units it other than many prime altcoins, and its value has proven resilience regardless of broader market downturns.

On the time of writing, KAS trades at $0.2027, reflecting a slight lower of 0.12%. Nonetheless, the previous week noticed a big value improve of 16.30%, demonstrating robust bullish momentum. Market sentiment round KAS stays optimistic, indicating potential for additional development.

The 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) is 54.20, suggesting the token is in a impartial zone and prone to expertise sideways buying and selling. Moreover, KAS’s value trades considerably above its 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) of $0.063593, with a considerable 222.66% improve.

Over the past month, KAS recorded 15 inexperienced days, underscoring its latest upward development. Buying and selling near its all-time excessive, the token advantages from excessive liquidity, supported by its market capitalization.

As well as, Kaspa presents a singular mix of speedy block technology and sturdy safety, interesting to traders regardless of total market circumstances. Its latest efficiency and market sentiment counsel potential stability and development, making it an fascinating asset to look at.

4. WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI has simply concluded its Preliminary Coin Providing with notable success, elevating over $9 million. The token might be listed on Monday, August fifth. Presently, WienerAI is within the last stage of its presale, offering a final probability for traders to purchase tokens at $0.00075 earlier than the official itemizing.

The common presale part has ended! Prepare: Token claims and buying and selling kick off on Monday, August fifth. We’re partnering with top-tier exchanges for the launch. pic.twitter.com/GvgxgRx7ai — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 31, 2024

The presale value seems favorable in comparison with its projected future worth. Notably, over 70% of the funds raised have been locked in staking, reflecting a excessive stage of investor confidence in WAI’s potential.

Furthermore, the upcoming alternate itemizing is anticipated to affect the token’s value positively. Traditionally, listings usually result in elevated visibility and buying and selling quantity, driving value appreciation. Buyers anticipate an analogous consequence for WienerAI.

WienerAI’s standout function is its AI-enhanced buying and selling bot. This device goals to help traders by offering prompt responses to buying and selling queries. Customers can ask about market alternatives, and the bot suggests potential trades and identifies probably the most appropriate decentralized alternate (DEX) for execution.

Moreover, it explains the reasoning behind its suggestions, providing insights into market circumstances and methods. WienerAI‘s ICO efficiency and the progressive AI buying and selling bot spotlight its potential within the cryptocurrency market. Buyers ought to contemplate the presale alternative and keep knowledgeable in regards to the itemizing developments.

Go to WienerAI Presale

5.Aave (AAVE)

Aave is witnessing a notable improve in whale exercise because the market makes an attempt to get well from a latest downturn. In line with Lookonchain, giant traders have accrued over 58,848 AAVE tokens, valued at roughly $6.47 million, from exchanges within the final two days.

This spike in exercise coincides with Aave Labs’ announcement that Aave V3.1 is now stay throughout all networks with lively V3 situations. This new model brings a number of enhancements to enhance the protocol’s total safety. The Aave DAO governance authorised these updates, aiming to reinforce operational effectivity and usefulness.

The Aave DAO simply authorised a V3 pool designed particularly for @LidoFinance stETH and wstETH. This new Lido pool is the primary customized deployment on Aave V3, showcasing the protocol’s versatility and functionality to optimize particular use instances. pic.twitter.com/sd2pNJJ6ZZ — Aave Labs (@aave) July 29, 2024

Presently, the AAVE token is buying and selling at $111.26, displaying an intraday achieve of two.24%. Market sentiment round Aave stays bullish, with the Concern & Greed Index at a impartial 52. The token trades above its 200-day easy shifting common and has seen 18 inexperienced days up to now 30 days.

Moreover, the token’s 14-day Relative Power Index is 60.18, suggesting a impartial outlook and potential sideways buying and selling. Coincodex’s prediction for Aave’s value is optimistic, forecasting an increase of 233.54% to achieve $360.07 by the tip of the month.

