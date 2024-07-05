Top Crypto Gainers Today Jun 30 – Kaspa, Rollbit token, Arweave, WEMIX

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Bitcoin’s weekend buying and selling has dropped to a document low of 16% this 12 months, down from 28% in 2019, because of the rise of Bitcoin ETFs. Accepted by the SEC in early 2024, these ETFs have pushed Bitcoin to a document excessive of $73,798 in March. In contrast to conventional crypto exchanges, Bitcoin ETFs comply with the inventory market schedule, eliminating weekend buying and selling and decreasing worth volatility, aligning Bitcoin’s buying and selling patterns extra with conventional equities.

The collapse of crypto-friendly banks like Silicon Valley Financial institution in March 2023 lowered weekend buying and selling volumes. With out 24/7 fee networks, market makers are much less inclined to offer weekend liquidity. This shift displays Bitcoin’s maturation as an asset, with volatility dropping to 40% after its March peak, in comparison with over 106% throughout earlier highs.

As Bitcoin’s market construction evolves right into a extra secure and predictable funding, different cryptocurrencies are making outstanding strides. Kaspa leads the pack with a 5.82% 24-hour enhance and a powerful 633% annual rise, supported by sturdy liquidity and low volatility. Rollbit Coin follows with a notable 9.35% surge over the previous 24 hours and a 141% annual enhance, though it faces challenges with decrease liquidity.

Arweave stands out with a 2.53% day by day acquire and a 405% annual rise, coupled with excessive liquidity and important progress above its 200-day SMA. WEMIX reveals regular progress with a 4.43% 24-hour enhance and a 124% annual rise, backed by medium liquidity and average volatility. Study the dynamic potential of the crypto market by studying beneath for extra particulars on every of those high gainers.

1. Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa is a proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency that makes use of the modern GHOSTDAG protocol. In contrast to conventional blockchains, GHOSTDAG permits parallel blocks to coexist and orders them in consensus, making a blockDAG. This distinctive construction helps very excessive block charges and quick affirmation instances, with the present community processing one block per second.

Kaspa’s capacity to take care of excessive block charges whereas making certain sturdy safety makes it stand out. The community goals to realize even increased charges, concentrating on ten and even 100 blocks per second. Its distinctive financial coverage reduces emissions geometrically, primarily based on a chromatic scale, with the block reward halving easily every month. Kaspa is secured by miners utilizing the k-Heavyhash algorithm, making certain compatibility with future Photonic miners and sustaining a safe, scalable community.

Kaspa, at the moment priced at $0.190614, surged 5.82% within the final 24 hours and exhibited spectacular market liquidity with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0946. In contrast to Rollbit Coin’s low liquidity, Kaspa’s robust buying and selling exercise helps its $4.52B market cap. With an RSI of 54.20, it stays impartial territory, suggesting potential sideways buying and selling.

Congrats, @kasplex in your newest replace earlier than Open Beta, tomorrow. The neighborhood appears to be like ahead to the #KRC20 ecosystem! https://t.co/bbjcAwOZIE pic.twitter.com/44kdTU7dz5 — Kaspa (@KaspaCurrency) June 29, 2024

Kaspa has had 16 inexperienced days within the final 30, outperforming each WEMIX Token and Rollbit Coin in constructive days. Its volatility is a manageable 8%, indicating relative stability. Buying and selling 199.36% above its 200-day SMA, Kaspa has considerably outpaced its friends. Over the previous 12 months, Kaspa’s worth skyrocketed by 633%, outperforming 94% of the highest 100 crypto belongings, starkly contrasting to Arweave’s 405% rise.

2. Rollbit token (RLB)

Rollbit Coin is a utility token for the Rollbit platform, a well-liked crypto on line casino and buying and selling web site. RLB enhances person expertise by providing elevated rakeback and diminished buying and selling charges.

RLB has a number of makes use of throughout the Rollbit ecosystem. Customers stake RLB to hitch the lottery and share the platform’s income. Staking additionally reduces buying and selling charges and will increase rakeback, selling energetic buying and selling and participation. Moreover, RLB’s integration into the platform’s liquidity swimming pools facilitates smoother transactions and enhances buying and selling effectivity.

Safety is strengthened by common audits and staking practices. This complete strategy ensures the security and worth of RLB, fostering a sturdy and safe setting for customers. The platform’s spectacular traction, with over 1 million customers and $5 billion wagered, underscores RLB’s potential worth and utility.

The 2nd stage of the $60,000 betting event has concluded. How’d your bets do? ⚽️ Stage 3 begins now with one other $15,000 in prizes up for grabs! Preserve studying for extra particulars.⤵️ https://t.co/wq1BtidiTD — Rollbit (@rollbitcom) June 29, 2024

Rollbit Coin, now at $0.083492, surged 9.35% within the final 24 hours however confronted low liquidity with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0043, the weakest among the many high gainers. Its RSI of 70.31 indicators it’s at the moment overbought, in contrast to Kaspa, which is impartial. Regardless of this, Rollbit Coin’s annual enhance of 141% outpaces WEMIX.

Nevertheless, with 12 inexperienced days previously month, it trails behind Kaspa’s 16 inexperienced days. Its 10% volatility signifies comparatively secure worth actions, akin to WEMIX Token. Presently buying and selling 37.28% beneath its 200-day SMA, Rollbit Coin reveals a big divergence from the upward traits seen in Kaspa.

3. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz is a meme coin gaining traction within the cryptocurrency market, having raised over $2.2 million shortly after its launch. Because the meme coin sector rebounds, buyers are eyeing Base Dawgz as a promising contender to surpass established tokens probably. The $DAWGZ presale, beginning at $0.00479 and now at $0.005534, highlights its speedy progress and investor curiosity.

The important thing utility of $DAWGZ lies in its in depth use throughout a number of blockchains, due to Wormhole and Portal Bridge expertise. This enables the token to be minted on Base and traded throughout Ethereum, Solana, Binance Good Chain, and Avalanche.

https://twitter.com/BaseDawgz/standing/1807288551886750167

Such interoperability enhances liquidity and makes buying and selling seamless throughout varied platforms, fostering energetic participation and potential features for merchants. Moreover, $DAWGZ goals to capitalize on the Base chain neighborhood’s progress, posing a big problem to Solana’s dominance within the meme coin area.

Safety and neighborhood engagement are pivotal to Base Dawgz’s technique. The platform undergoes common audits, with its good contract totally audited by Strong Proof, making certain a safe person setting.

Furthermore, Base Dawgz incentivizes its neighborhood by way of a social rewards program, encouraging members to share content material and earn factors for extra $DAWGZ tokens. This strategy, coupled with the backing of Coinbase’s huge person base and outstanding endorsements, positions Base Dawgz as a powerful candidate for important progress and affect within the meme coin market.

Go to Base Dawgz Presale

4. Arweave (AR)

Arweave revolutionizes information storage by providing a decentralized community for indefinite information retention. Generally known as “a collectively owned laborious drive that by no means forgets,” Arweave powers the “permaweb,” a everlasting, decentralized website hosting varied community-driven functions. Customers make the most of AR, the community’s native cryptocurrency, to pay miners for securely storing their information indefinitely.

Arweave’s modern “blockweave” expertise units it aside. Every block within the community hyperlinks to the earlier one and a random earlier block. This “proof-of-access” consensus algorithm ensures information safety and incentivizes miners to retailer extra info. Miners should entry outdated blocks so as to add new ones, fostering a sturdy and sustainable ecosystem. This design ensures information permanence and encourages long-term information sharing throughout generations.

AR, priced at $27.76, noticed a 2.53% rise within the final 24 hours. It boasts excessive liquidity with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0689, intently following Kaspa’s sturdy liquidity. With an RSI of 41.65, Arweave is neutrally poised for sideways buying and selling, corresponding to Rollbit Coin. During the last 30 days, it had 13 inexperienced days, surpassing Rollbit Coin however falling in need of Kaspa’s constructive pattern.

ARNS names are actually supported on https://t.co/3S12ndZ16m! This implies that you could purchase an ARNS title by way of @aoTheComputer and entry its Arweave information at a subdomain on _any_ of Arweave’s lots of of gateways. No extra ‘.dev’ in @ArweaveEco hyperlinks. Congrats @ar_io_network 🫡 https://t.co/sGaNMEKTOW — 🐘🔗 sam.arweave.dev (@samecwilliams) June 28, 2024

Arweave’s volatility is the best among the many group at 21%, reflecting extra worth fluctuations. Buying and selling 335.86% above its 200-Day SMA, Arweave demonstrates important progress, mirrored in its spectacular annual enhance of 405%, outpacing 83% of the highest 100 crypto belongings and rivalling the features seen by Kaspa.

5. WEMIX (WEMIX)

WEMIX is a dynamic decentralized blockchain protocol that powers a vibrant Net 3.0 mega-ecosystem. Constructed on a high-performance, Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM)-compatible open-source protocol, it makes use of a Stake-based Proof of Authority (SPoA) consensus mechanism. It helps platforms like WEMIX Play, NILE, WEMIX.Fi, and WEMIX Pockets, providing numerous providers in gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and neighborhood initiatives.

Just lately, WEMIX noticed a notable enhance in token worth, fueled by the anticipation of the “Brioche Onerous Fork” on July 1st. This replace will improve tokenomics by burning 435 million WEMIX tokens, decreasing the availability and shifting WEMIX from foundation-driven to community-driven. Moreover, the upgraded WEMIX PLAY will hyperlink ecosystem efficiency on to tokenomics, making certain the platform and its customers profit from progress.

WEMIX, priced at $1.431448, elevated by 4.43% within the final 24 hours. It has medium liquidity with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0122, lagging behind Kaspa’s excessive liquidity however surpassing Rollbit Coin’s low liquidity. With an RSI of 68.17, WEMIX is getting ready to being overbought, contrasting sharply with Arweave’s extra impartial RSI of 41.65.

Reworking WEMIX 💫 Brioche Onerous Fork & Mass Burn 🔽 What to anticipate 🔽 1️⃣ Change in minting amount

2️⃣ Burning of reserved WEMIX

3️⃣ Scheduled allocation#WEMIX empowering community-driven progress 📢 https://t.co/VeNW9EPFb2 pic.twitter.com/2rZmdbY5Hk — WEMIX (@WemixNetwork) June 25, 2024

Regardless of having fewer inexperienced days (12 out of 30) than Kaspa, WEMIX nonetheless managed a powerful yearly enhance of 124%, outperforming 66% of the highest 100 crypto belongings, putting it forward of Rollbit Coin however behind Kaspa. Its volatility at 12% is average, and it’s buying and selling simply 0.71% above its 200-day SMA, indicating a current return to bullish territory.

