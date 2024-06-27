Top Crypto Gainers Today Jun 23 – Delysium, Bitcoin SV, Golem, Polkadot

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

As the brand new week begins, the crypto market evaluation reveals fascinating actions. Right now, almost half of all cryptocurrencies are on the rise, led by Turbo’s spectacular 13.74% acquire. Conversely, Terra Traditional has taken a pointy dip of -15.54%, rising as the most important loser. With a value of $64,260, Bitcoin has elevated by 0.27% with a market cap of $1.27 trillion, commanding over half of the entire market share. The crypto market cap is $2.47 trillion, exhibiting a slight uptick of 0.09% within the final 24 hours. Regardless of these shifts, market sentiment stays regular in a impartial area, as mirrored by a Worry & Greed Index studying 53.

Greatest Crypto Gainers Right now – High Checklist

Right now’s prime crypto gainers, Delysium, Bitcoin SV, Golem, and Polkadot, have proven stable value will increase and sturdy market efficiency. Delysium leads with a 9.74% surge, adopted by Bitcoin SV’s 4.60% rise. Golem’s value climbed 3.71%, whereas Polkadot noticed a 2.21% enhance. These property show sturdy liquidity, constructive buying and selling days, and general bullish momentum, making them promising funding alternatives. Learn extra beneath to uncover the potential behind these gainers and their market influence.

1. Delysium (AGI)

Delysium is a blockchain-based community for AI brokers like Lucy and the You Know I Love You (YKILY) Community. YKILY ensures safe, scalable, and high-speed communication for AI brokers. Lucy, the primary AI agent on YKILY, streamlines Web3 experiences with automated workflows. Supported by Microsoft, Google, and different distinguished pioneers, Delysium goals to onboard 1 million AI brokers by the top of 2024.

It combines blockchain and AI to create a world the place AI and people coexist. Customers can create AI companions and non-player characters (NPCs) in a decentralized setting, and builders can entry instruments for creating, testing, and deploying AI brokers.

Delysium ensures safety by way of a multifaceted strategy. A rigorous verification course of for AI brokers maintains community integrity. Customers want a Delysium Agent ID for safe engagement. Delysium employs a developer toolkit with an built-in growth setting, simulation capabilities, and complete APIs to reinforce community safety and performance.

Delysium is proud to introduce the You Know I Love Your (YKILY) Community, the Stripe for AI Brokers. Quickly, everybody could have 10+ AI brokers. AI brokers’ transaction frequency is 10x that of people, with complete transaction measurement 100x bigger. Know extra: https://t.co/7d0jMovETJ — Delysium – $AGI 🟨 (@The_Delysium) June 20, 2024

With a 9.74% acquire within the final 24 hours, AGI is now priced at $0.246233. The gainer boasts excessive liquidity, with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.1824. Moreover, the 14-day RSI is at 65.46, indicating impartial buying and selling circumstances. Over the past 30 days, AGI noticed 11 inexperienced days (37%) and maintained a 30-day volatility of 19%. It trades 428.31% increased than its 200-day SMA of $0.04663. Up to now 12 months, its value has surged by 260%, surpassing the efficiency of 80% of the highest 100 crypto property.

2. Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Bitcoin SV originated from a 2018 arduous fork of Bitcoin Money (BCH), which in flip had forked from Bitcoin (BTC) in 2017. It goals to fulfil Satoshi Nakamoto’s unique imaginative and prescient for Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer digital money system. By eradicating synthetic block measurement limits and re-enabling sure script instructions, BSV seeks to supply unparalleled scalability and stability. This strategy permits BSV to assist enterprise-level blockchain purposes whereas sustaining low transaction charges and excessive processing speeds.

BSV focuses on making a scalable blockchain platform for environment friendly digital money funds and superior information purposes. It may scale with out second-layer options, accommodating market calls for. The community goals to deal with as much as 1,000,000 transactions per second, rivalling conventional cost processors like VISA. Moreover, safety is ensured by way of the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. This course of makes the blockchain safe and transactions almost unimaginable to change, underpinning the integrity of the BSV community.

A token is solely a digital report of possession on the BSV blockchain that’s managed by a sensible contract. This text reveals the commonly-used token protocols on the BSV blockchain.@Gate2Chainhttps://t.co/OCBoYAwKTp — BSV Blockchain (@BSVBlockchain) June 18, 2024

BSV is priced at $45.89, surging 4.60% within the final 24 hours. Furthermore, it boasts excessive liquidity with a 0.0834 volume-to-market cap ratio. Notably, the 14-day RSI is at 39.21, indicating impartial buying and selling circumstances. Over the previous 30 days, BSV skilled 10 inexperienced days (33%), with its volatility at 13%. Moreover, it trades 10.37% above its 200-day SMA of $41.50. The worth has elevated by 36% over the previous 12 months, but it has outpaced solely 37% of the highest 100 crypto property.

3. Sealana (SEAL)

Regardless of the bearish development in Bitcoin, the thrill for meme cash continues to surge, and Sealana ($SEAL) is capturing that momentum. This new Solana-based meme coin has already raised over $5 million in one of many hottest presales of 2024. With simply days left earlier than its preliminary coin providing (ICO) ends on June twenty fifth at 6 PM UTC, traders are eagerly snapping up SEAL tokens, drawn by the promise of great returns post-launch.

🚀 Ship $SOL, and watch #Sealana 🛹 skate his means into the #Solana blockchain! 🌐🦭 The #Presale ends on Tuesday, June twenty fifth at 6 pm UTC! ⏳ Profit from the time left and push for these goals of Lambos 🏎️💨 and Freedom! 🗽✨ pic.twitter.com/u6TwBlidnc — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 18, 2024

Sealana stands out not solely due to its participating mascot but in addition attributable to its strategic positioning throughout the meme coin market. The token is ready to launch on Solana-based decentralized exchanges (DEXs), the place provide and demand dynamics may spark vital value surges. With no whitepaper or inherent utility, Sealana depends on its sturdy group attraction and speculative buying and selling exercise to drive its worth. The thrill generated by trade consultants provides to the anticipation, making SEAL a token to look at intently.

The timing for Sealana’s market entry couldn’t be higher. With the SEC easing its stance on Ethereum, the crypto market is poised for potential progress. Meme cash have been significantly scorching this 12 months, delivering explosive returns, and Sealana may observe go well with. Potential traders can simply purchase SEAL tokens by way of the venture’s web site utilizing SOL, ETH, BNB, or USDT.

Go to Sealana Presale

4. Golem (GLM)

Golem is a pioneering blockchain platform designed to democratize entry to computational energy globally. At its core, Golem allows customers to purchase and promote computing assets in a decentralized market. This progressive strategy permits people and companies to harness huge computational capabilities. It covers duties starting from AI processing and CGI rendering to scientific simulations, all with out counting on centralized servers.

The GLM token serves because the native utility token throughout the Golem ecosystem. It facilitates transactions between customers who present computational assets (Suppliers) and those that require them (Requestors). GLM tokens are utilized to compensate Suppliers for his or her computing energy contributions. This incentivizes participation and ensures the graceful operation of the peer-to-peer community. Past transactional utility, GLM tokens are essential in governing the platform’s decentralized operations and enhancing liquidity inside its market.

Have you ever seen our AI/GPU roadmap? 👇 It presents an in-depth have a look at our ongoing initiatives and their 2024 timelines. This month we are going to current a key element that may play a vital function within the Golem Community ecosystem. Keep tuned! 🔥#GolemNetwork #AI $GLM pic.twitter.com/UNCsC0E1kQ — Golem Community (@golemproject) June 6, 2024

GLM, priced at $0.381895, has spiked by 3.71% within the final 24 hours, reflecting its sturdy efficiency within the decentralized computing sector. It boasts excessive liquidity with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0609. Over the previous 12 months, Golem has impressively elevated by 106%, outpacing 61% of the highest 100 crypto property. Buying and selling 76.72% above its 200-day SMA, it showcases sturdy bullish momentum amid market fluctuations. The 14-day RSI of 60.10 signifies impartial market sentiment, suggesting potential value actions forward. With steady 30-day volatility at 11%, Golem presents a dependable funding alternative in decentralized computing.

5. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is an open-source, sharded multichain protocol that enhances blockchain interoperability. It permits cross-chain switch of any information or asset varieties, facilitating a decentralized web of blockchains referred to as Web3. Polkadot’s distinctive layer-0 metaprotocol underpins a community of layer-1 blockchains referred to as parachains. The protocol helps decentralized purposes, establishments, and companies, connecting numerous private and non-private chains by way of its Relay Chain.

Polkadot excels in scalability and suppleness by processing transactions in parallel throughout a number of chains. Customized blockchains are simply developed and related utilizing the Substrate framework. Polkadot’s distinctive upgradeability permits for automated updates with out forks.

Polkadot secures its community utilizing a nominated proof-of-stake (NPoS) mechanism involving validators and nominators. Validators, staked on the Relay Chain, verify transactions from parachains, guaranteeing safe interactions underneath unified guidelines. Nominators assist validators with their tokens, maximizing safety by making malicious actions pricey.

New @PolkabotAI. Who dis? 👀 Uncover all that is new, together with a recent look plus options for AI-powered training for the #DOT eco. https://t.co/VcWWSHBxM5 — Polkadot (@Polkadot) June 20, 2024

The native DOT token serves a number of functions: staking for safety, facilitating governance, and bonding tokens to attach parachains. It’s priced at $5.74, with a 2.21% enhance within the final 24 hours. It boasts excessive liquidity with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0598 and a 14-day RSI of 43.19, indicating impartial buying and selling circumstances. Polkadot had 14 inexperienced days (47%) within the final 30 days, with 30-day volatility at 8%. Buying and selling at 19.48% beneath its 200-day SMA of $7.13, its value rose 14% over the previous 12 months, besting 30% of the highest 100 crypto property.

