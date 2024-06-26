Top Crypto Gainers Today Jun 21 – LimeWire, Curve DAO Token, Turbo,  Echelon Prime

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

A fast have a look at the newest happenings available in the market earlier than delving into as we speak’s prime gainers: the German authorities has initiated the sale of a considerable Bitcoin stash seized from the operators of a film piracy web site. A staggering $195 million value of Bitcoin exchanged palms prior to now 24 hours alone. One other $65 million is prone to have been deposited into exchanges as we speak, following a $130 million transaction the day past.

This important transfer has influenced Bitcoin’s market worth, contributing to a 0.67% decline prior to now 24 hours, now buying and selling round $64,723. Regardless of these gross sales impacting the market, corporations like MicroStrategy are doubling their bullish stance. They just lately acquired $786 million extra in Bitcoin, reflecting continued confidence in its long-term potential.

Greatest Crypto Gainers Immediately – High Checklist

Immediately’s prime crypto gainers showcase various improvements and market actions. LimeWire (LMWR) surged 39.71% to $0.420078, leveraging blockchain for AI-driven NFTs. Curve DAO Token (CRV) rose 8.59% to $0.359653, emphasizing stablecoin buying and selling and DAO governance.

Turbo Coin (TURBO) noticed a 6.24% enhance to $0.005477, pushed by its distinctive AI-created meme coin mannequin. Echelon Prime (PRIME) climbed 5.26% to $10.53, merging gaming with decentralized finance. Every token displays distinctive strengths amid the dynamic crypto market, highlighting important development potentials and revolutionary approaches.

1. LimeWire (LMWR)

LimeWire, the enduring platform from the early 2000s, is again with a brand new focus. It now serves content material creators, artists, and followers by offering an AI studio for photographs, music, movies, and a social platform. LimeWire makes use of blockchain expertise to make AI-generated content material ownable and tradeable as NFTs. Its multi-chain NFT technique spans BNB Chain, Polygon, and Algorand, providing flexibility and option to content material creators.

It stands out with its giant, engaged neighborhood and superior expertise. It boasts the second-largest Discord neighborhood worldwide, with over 2 million members and 500+ million items of content material created utilizing its AI fashions. Customers can earn LimeWire Token (LMWR) via its ad-revenue share program.

LMWR is at the moment priced at $0.420078, with a formidable surge of 39.71% within the final 24 hours. The 14-day RSI of 55.76 signifies a impartial buying and selling place. The token has had 6 inexperienced days within the earlier 30 days, reflecting a 20% positivity fee. Its 30-day volatility is at 25%, exhibiting reasonable stability. LMWR trades 189.47% above its 200-day SMA of $0.145122 and has elevated by 438% over the previous 12 months, outshining 88% of the highest 100 crypto property.

A second new itemizing in only one week 🚀$LMWR is now accessible on @bitvavocom, a number one European trade with greater than 1.5 million customers and a month-to-month quantity of over €10B 📈 Come and test it out right here 👇 https://t.co/g45CkVYBQ0 — LimeWire (@limewire) June 20, 2024

LimeWire’s revival leverages a beloved model and revolutionary AI and blockchain integration. Nonetheless, its latest efficiency exhibits combined outcomes, as seen above. Whereas the token has surged and stays above key averages, its low share of constructive buying and selling days and reasonable volatility counsel cautious optimism.

2. Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Curve is a decentralized trade specializing in stablecoin buying and selling, using an automatic market maker (AMM) to handle liquidity. It launched a decentralized autonomous group (DAO) with CRV as its native token. The DAO, constructed utilizing Ethereum-based Aragon, integrates a number of sensible contracts to effectively handle customers’ deposited liquidity.

Curve’s concentrate on stablecoin buying and selling units it aside within the DeFi house. The DAO and CRV tokens improve profitability by rewarding customers based mostly on their liquidity contributions and possession length. The surge in DeFi buying and selling has cemented Curve’s function, with AMMs driving important liquidity and consumer earnings. Curve caters to DeFi lovers concerned in yield farming and liquidity mining, providing steady returns via stablecoins. The platform earns income through modest charges paid to liquidity suppliers.

CRV has surged to $0.359653, marking a formidable 8.59% acquire prior to now 24 hours. It reveals excessive liquidity with a 1.0273 volume-to-market cap ratio, a market cap of $436.82M, and a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $448.74M. The 14-day RSI stands at 56.19, indicating impartial buying and selling. CRV skilled 13 constructive days out of the final 30 (43%) and has a 30-day volatility of 17%.

The $ARB rewards have been topped up for the $asdCRV pool on @arbitrum. Subsequent week, in preparation for the @CurveFinance $asdCRV Llamalend market on Arbitrum, a migration will begin. pic.twitter.com/9lCvQP2LcA — Stake DAO (@StakeDAOHQ) June 20, 2024

Nonetheless, it trades 41.66% beneath its 200-day SMA of $0.613673. Over the previous 12 months, CRV’s worth decreased by 49%, underperforming 98% of the highest 100 crypto property. Regardless of these latest worth drops and important volatility, the token has proven indicators of restoration.

3. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz has shortly captured the crypto neighborhood’s consideration, elevating $200,000 on its first day and reaching $1 million inside every week. The venture has secured $1.9 million in lower than three weeks, showcasing robust investor curiosity.

Base Dawgz’s revolutionary share-to-earn protocol rewards supporters for selling $DAWGZ, fueling its recognition and viral potential. Safety is top-notch, with the sensible contract absolutely audited by Stable Proof, confirming it is freed from main points. This mix of community-driven development and strong safety makes Base Dawgz distinctive.

Moreover, Base Dawgz stands out with its native cross-chain interoperable token, poised to dominate the Base chain. This chain, launched by Coinbase, provides decrease charges and sooner transactions, interesting to many crypto lovers. Since its inception in August final 12 months, the community has surged to 80 million distinctive addresses. Base Dawgz leverages this development, embodying the important traits of a prime meme coin.

Base Dawgz has allotted 20% of its 8.45 billion tokens, equal to 1.69 billion, for the presale, making certain ample alternative for early buyers. One other 20% of the whole provide can be launched for staking options, offering long-term worth for token holders. Traders are eager to safe their tokens in the course of the presale to profit from the anticipated surge as soon as it hits exchanges.

Go to Base Dawgz Presale

4. Turbo (TURBO)

Turbo Coin is a groundbreaking meme coin symbolized by a dynamic frog mascot. It started as a daring experiment by a founder who leveraged synthetic intelligence to create a cryptocurrency with a modest $69 funds. Following directions from GPT-4, the venture aimed to develop a good and clear token with a complete provide of 69 billion tokens.

TURBO stands out within the crypto world with its tax-free transactions and truthful token distribution, setting a brand new normal for meme cash. Additionally, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, making certain safe and environment friendly transactions. The venture’s community-driven strategy and the switch of contract possession underline its dedication to equity and transparency.

🚀🚀 $TURBO Energy 🚀🚀 In contrast to different crypto initiatives counting on fats budgets and paid hype, $TURBO thrives on community-driven vitality. 💪 Owned by the individuals. No methods, simply our coin, our time. #TurboRevolution #TurboToken pic.twitter.com/eMeH6YvF3G — Turbo 🐸 (@TurboToadToken) June 20, 2024

TURBO is valued at $0.005477, marking a 6.24% enhance within the final 24 hours. It boasts excessive liquidity with a 0.5023 volume-to-market cap ratio. The 14-day RSI of 51.54 signifies impartial buying and selling, and TURBO loved 13 constructive days out of the final 30. With 29% volatility over the previous month, it exhibits reasonable worth swings.

Furthermore, TURBO is buying and selling 3,182.68% above its 200-day SMA of $0.000168. Over the previous 12 months, its worth has skyrocketed by 2,717%, outperforming 97% of the highest 100 crypto property. The latest worth motion exhibits a mixture of stability and potential for development.

5. Echelon Prime (PRIME)

PRIME is the native token of the Echelon Prime Basis, which goals to advance the subsequent technology of gaming via its Web3 ecosystem. Echelon Prime develops and distributes instruments to foster innovation in novel gaming fashions and economies. It merges decentralized finance and gaming via blockchain expertise.

Developed by Eclat World, Echelon Prime bridges numerous techniques and networks, enabling seamless asset trade throughout a world neighborhood. With decentralized sensible contracts, the platform ensures safe, clear transactions.

It provides key options like tokenized property, multi-signature transactions, and integration with Ledger {hardware} wallets for enhanced safety. Echelon Prime is designed to not solely meet the present calls for of gaming and blockchain but in addition anticipate and lead future tendencies.

At Echelon, we envision our ecosystem video games to be thrilling and interesting.@ParallelTCG delivers past that and is simply getting began. https://t.co/wqrDPeHMbS — Echelon (@EchelonFND) June 13, 2024

PRIME’s worth has reached $10.53, experiencing a 5.26% enhance prior to now 24 hours. It has medium liquidity, with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0139. The 14-day RSI of 65.68 signifies a impartial place. Out of the final 30 days, the token was up on 11 events, translating to a 37% constructive efficiency.

With a 30-day volatility of twenty-two%, it exhibits reasonable stability. Buying and selling 155.05% above its 200-day SMA of $4.13, the token has surged by 402% over the previous 12 months, outperforming 85% of the highest 100 crypto property. This spectacular market efficiency highlights important worth development and reasonable volatility.

Learn Extra

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

