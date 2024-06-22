Top Crypto Gainers Today Jun 18 – Aelf, WEMIX, Zeebu, XRP

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Bitcoin and Ether took a pointy dive throughout buying and selling hours on Tuesday, pushed by profit-taking and substantial outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin plunged to just about $66,500, wiping out all of Monday’s features, whereas Ether sank to $3,400, erasing final week’s progress.

Main the losses, Dogecoin and Solana’s SOL nosedived as much as 9%. The CoinDesk 20 index, a barometer for the most important tokens, slid 4.2%, highlighting broad-based declines. It’s little marvel the crypto market faces bearish sentiment and a strengthening greenback, including to the strain on digital belongings.

Largest Crypto Gainers In the present day – High Record

Amid the downturn, at this time’s high crypto gainers stand out resiliently. Aelf surged by 17.96%, fueled by its progressive AI integration and modular blockchain structure. Equally, WEMIX rose by 2.90%, leveraging its various ecosystem and powerful governance.

Zeebu, marking a 0.79% improve, highlights its environment friendly, safe blockchain platform for Telecom Carriers. Lastly, XRP gained 0.48%, underpinned by its low-cost, fast-settlement community and sturdy purposes in funds and tokenization. Now, let’s delve deeper into every, exploring the funding alternatives they current.

1. Aelf (ELF)

Aelf is a number one Layer 1 blockchain platform designed for limitless scalability by its modular programs, parallel processing capabilities, cloud-native structure, and progressive multi-sidechain know-how. It stands out within the blockchain trade by pioneering the combination of synthetic intelligence, making it a self-evolving and extra progressive ecosystem.

Builders can make the most of Aelf’s sturdy growth setting to construct, combine, and deploy good contracts and decentralized purposes (dApps). The platform helps a local C# software program growth package (SDK) and languages like Java, JavaScript, Python, and Go. This versatility facilitates many purposes, contributing to a flourishing ecosystem. Moreover, the native ELF token is pivotal in overcoming scalability challenges, executing transactions effectively, and fostering the adoption of latest applied sciences.

🌟 Prepare for an thrilling journey with the aelf x @Portkey_DID Airdrop Marketing campaign! 🚀 From June 18 to July 2, take part in our Zealy marketing campaign and win $ELF!💰 Unlock higher rewards as you full extra duties!🎁 🔗 Begin your journey now on Zealy and assist us develop our… pic.twitter.com/CLmjgJjfBl — ælf (@aelfblockchain) June 18, 2024

Its value is $0.429063, reflecting a 17.96% improve during the last 24 hours and a 65% surge up to now yr. Regardless of this development, ELF is buying and selling 19.89% under its 200-day easy shifting common (SMA) of $0.53559. Additionally, within the final 30 days, it skilled solely 9 inexperienced days, with volatility comparatively low at 9%.

The 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) is at 31.40, indicating impartial market circumstances and potential for sideways buying and selling. Aelf demonstrates excessive liquidity, with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 0.0913, indicating lively buying and selling and adequate liquidity to assist market actions.

2. WEMIX (WEMIX)

WEMIX is a decentralized blockchain protocol that powers a mega-ecosystem of Net 3.0 platforms. It’s an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented system. This high-performance protocol is appropriate with Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM) and makes use of the SPoA (Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. It gives high safety by decentralized on-chain governance by 40 Node Council Companions (NCP), often known as 40 WONDERS, guaranteeing excessive transactions per second (TPS).

The ecosystem consists of key platforms that collectively contribute to its development and enlargement. WEMIX Play is a gaming platform, whereas NILE is a DAO-powered group platform. WEMIX.Fi gives DeFi providers, and WEMIX$ is a stablecoin protocol. The WEMIX Pockets is non-custodial, giving customers management over their non-public keys.

WEMIX, the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, serves as a medium of change and cost methodology for gasoline charges. Every new block creates one WEMIX coin. Presently, it’s valued at $1.062001, having elevated by 2.90% within the final 24 hours. Over the previous yr, the value surged by 48%, outperforming 37% of the highest 100 crypto belongings.

💥 Wepublic’s game-changing replace 💥 📢 Select your fundraising methodology with #WEMIX

📢 Get pleasure from improved comfort by DAO member transfers

📢 Embrace transparency with expenditure particulars Traverse the brand new period of sponsorship with Wepublic 🤩 https://t.co/HcuFIIfI8S pic.twitter.com/8VgPeQxYbB — WEMIX (@WemixNetwork) June 14, 2024

Regardless of this development, it trades 25.90% under its 200-day SMA of $1.41815. Additionally, the 14-day RSI is at 68.17, indicating a impartial market, and within the final 30 days, it had ten constructive days. Nonetheless, with a 30-day volatility price of 10%, WEMIX additionally has excessive liquidity, supported by a market cap of $378.90M and a 24-hour quantity of $13.15M.

3. PlayDoge (PLAY)

PlayDoge is making waves as some of the anticipated meme coin launches this yr. Combining ’90s online game nostalgia with the enjoyable of web meme tradition, PLAY has created a singular Play-to-Earn ecosystem. Gamers undertake a digital “Doge” pet and earn PLAY tokens by holding it wholesome and glad by feeding and enjoying 8-bit mini-games.

New Excessive Rating ✅ We have simply blasted by $4.5M within the $PLAY #Presale! 🚀 Get your arms on some $PLAY at this value whilst you can. 🤩 The following value improve is coming very quickly!⏳🔥 BUY NOW – Hyperlink in Bio!#PlayDoge #MemeCoin #P2E #BNB #ETH pic.twitter.com/2Xx72kB8kG — PlayDoge (@PlayDogeGame) June 17, 2024

This easy but addictive idea has captured the creativeness of many, main PlayDoge to surpass the $4.5 million milestone in its presale. As soon as the presale concludes, it plans to checklist the token on a top-tier DEX, the place market dynamics will decide its worth. Analysts are optimistic, suggesting that PLAY might see important features as soon as it hits decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

The PlayDoge platform gives extra than simply enjoyable and video games. It additionally offers substantial monetary incentives by its staking mechanism. Gamers can stake their PLAY tokens to earn a powerful annual proportion yield (APY) of 164% by newly launched multi-chain staking protocols on each the BNB Sensible Chain and Ethereum.

This excessive yield and the token’s utility throughout the gaming ecosystem have pushed substantial early funding. Buyers should purchase PLAY tokens at $0.00509 every in the course of the presale. Nonetheless, this value is about to rise quickly, additional incentivizing early participation.

4. Zeebu (ZBU)

Zeebu is the world’s first loyalty token designed for Telecom Provider Companies. This ERC 20 utility token incentivizes and rewards carriers throughout the Zeebu ecosystem. It goals to boost telecom carriers’ backside traces by providing loyalty advantages and considerably decreasing bill prices.

The platform leverages blockchain know-how to create a extra environment friendly, safe, and clear ecosystem for voice visitors change. Via good contracts and DeFi protocols, Zeebu ensures safe and environment friendly transactions, bettering provider interactions and transactions globally.

Safety is a high precedence for Zeebu, and it integrates sturdy technological and procedural safeguards. Enterprise-grade safety protocols defend towards cyber threats, whereas on-chain asset settlement ensures clear transaction recording on the blockchain. Sensible contract validation automates settlement execution in a safe, tamper-proof method. Moreover, Zeebu employs encryption, KYC procedures, and safe identification verification to forestall fraud and unauthorized entry.

🚀 Main the cost in telecom billing innovation: Zeebu at your service! We’re revolutionizing the best way telecom carriers deal with their billing processes, bringing effectivity, transparency, and velocity to each transaction. With Zeebu, you may streamline your billing operations,… pic.twitter.com/cKeQZ3I91s — Zeebu (@zeebuofficial) June 14, 2024

As of at this time, Zeebu’s valuation is $4.77, reflecting a 0.79% improve within the final 24 hours and an 11.9% rise during the last 30 days. The 14-day RSI is at 51.97, suggesting the cryptocurrency is presently impartial and should commerce sideways. Zeebu had 21 inexperienced days out of the final 30, accounting for 70% of the interval. With 30-day volatility at a low 3%, Zeebu exhibits value stability. Nonetheless, it has medium liquidity, proven in a volume-to-market cap ratio 0.0218.

5. XRP (XRP)

XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open-source, permissionless, decentralized know-how. It gives low-cost transactions at $0.0002 every, quick settlement inside 3-5 seconds, and scalability at 1,500 transactions per second. The carbon-neutral and energy-efficient community consists of decentralized change (DEX) and customized tokenization capabilities.

XRPL helps varied cost purposes, together with micropayments, DeFi, and NFTs. It gives highly effective utility for enterprises and builders utilizing Python, Java, and JavaScript. XRPL and its native coin, XRP, deal with remittance and asset tokenization inefficiencies. The primary purposes are funds, tokenization, DeFi, CBDCs, and stablecoins.

Archax and @Ripple announce an extension to our present collaboration, anticipated to convey lots of of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} of tokenised actual world belongings #RWAs onto #XRPL over the approaching yr. Learn extra: https://t.co/NZfFV0x86B#tokenisation #blockchain #realworldassets $XRP pic.twitter.com/CNQoj15VqI — Archax (@ArchaxEx) June 13, 2024

In contrast to Bitcoin or Ethereum, the community makes use of a Federated Consensus mechanism to validate transactions. Validators agree on the order and final result of transactions, guaranteeing transparency and safety. Over 150 validators function on the ledger, run by universities, exchanges, companies, and people worldwide. This mechanism prevents a single level of failure and ensures all verified transactions are processed effectively.

XRP is priced at $0.490042, with a 0.48% improve within the final 24 hours. Nonetheless, the value has decreased by 1.5% over the previous yr and is buying and selling 11.22% under its 200-day SMA of $0.552069. The 14-day RSI is 39.49, indicating a impartial market. Notably, up to now 30 days, 43% of the times have been constructive, with low volatility at 4%. Moreover, XRP has excessive liquidity, boasting a market cap of $27.17B and a 24-hour quantity of $3.63B.

