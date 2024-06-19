Top Crypto Gainers Today Jun 14 – SSV Network, Raydium, OriginTrail, Ultima

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Cryptocurrencies are poised for a resurgence as central banks in Europe, Canada, Switzerland, and Sweden reduce rates of interest. This shift may inject recent liquidity into the market, creating a good setting for risk-on belongings like crypto. Traditionally, decrease charges have boosted crypto, evident in 2020 when Bitcoin soared from $7,000 to $69,000. Because the U.S. Federal Reserve would possibly observe swimsuit, this might set off a big crypto growth. Now, let’s dive into our high gainers out there in the present day and see who’s main the cost.

Greatest Crypto Gainers Right this moment – High Listing

The worldwide cryptocurrency market cap is $2.57 trillion in the present day, showcasing a dynamic shift with a marginal -0.43% decline within the final 24 hours. That is juxtaposed towards a big 142.23% enhance over the previous yr. Regardless of these statistics, the market sentiment stays cautiously Bearish, as indicated by a Crypto Concern & Greed Index studying of 74 (Greed). Moreover, prior to now 24 hours, 28% of cryptocurrencies have witnessed features, setting the stage for a better have a look at the high gainers driving this enthusiasm and market motion.

1. SSV Community (SSV)

SSV Community leverages a novel protocol referred to as Secret Shared Validators (SSV) to boost Ethereum staking. The protocol splits a validator key into 4 or extra shares distributed amongst impartial node operators. This design ensures no single node has management or can compromise the validator.

Nodes can function concurrently and carry out validator duties with out risking slashing. SSV improves safety by conserving solely encrypted shared keys on-line, considerably decreasing publicity to assaults. Moreover, this infrastructure permits stakers to customise and optimize their validator setups, enhancing flexibility and fault tolerance.

The know-how is an middleman between the validator node and the beacon chain. The brink signature scheme permits a validator to stay operational even when some nodes go offline. This setup ensures optimum fault tolerance and uptime. SSV Community is the primary public implementation of this primitive, reshaping Ethereum staking.

Empowering builders & contributors is a key component of a thriving protocol and ecosystem. Meet the brand new SSV Ecosystem Grants Program: now extra aligned, strategic and streamlined to assist the following revolutionary, devoted builders and protocols.https://t.co/ToYtj0qG7J — SSV Community (@ssv_network) June 10, 2024

Within the final 24 hours, SSV’s value surged by 6.08%, reaching $38.71. This bullish momentum isn’t only a short-term pattern; over the previous yr, SSV’s value has elevated by 144%, surpassing 57% of the highest 100 crypto belongings. Buying and selling effectively above its 200-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA) of $18.98, SSV is displaying robust market confidence. Regardless of this progress, the 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) at 58.75 suggests the token is in a impartial zone. With 15 inexperienced days within the final 30 days and low volatility at 9%, SSV Community reveals each stability and upward potential, making it an thrilling asset to observe.

2. Raydium (RAY)

Raydium performs an important function in driving the dynamics of the Solana blockchain ecosystem. It makes a speciality of automated market making (AMM) and liquidity provision for the Serum decentralized trade (DEX). It’s distinctive for integrating on-chain liquidity with Serum’s central restrict order e book. Right here, funds deposited into Raydium are transformed into restrict orders straight on Serum’s order books.

This revolutionary strategy enhances liquidity provision and grants liquidity suppliers (LPs) entry to Serum’s intensive order circulation and present liquidity swimming pools. Thus, amplifying their market participation and potential profitability inside the DeFi area.

RAY, the platform’s native utility token, is used to stake and earn protocol charges and safe Preliminary DEX Choices (IDOs) allocations. Moreover, RAY holders take part in governance choices, guaranteeing a decentralized strategy to protocol growth and future enhancements.

This gainer has seen a 3.76% value enhance within the final 24 hours, reflecting ongoing market curiosity and exercise. Over the previous yr, RAY has surged 827%, besting 91% of the highest 100 crypto belongings by market cap. Buying and selling 420.56% above the 200-day SMA, Raydium demonstrates sturdy efficiency amidst market fluctuations.

With a 14-day RSI indicating overbought situations at 72.78, warning is suggested because the token could face potential correction. Regardless of 37% inexperienced days within the final 30 days, indicating combined buying and selling sentiment, Raydium maintains medium liquidity. The amount-to-market cap ratio stands at 0.0232, reflecting ongoing market engagement.

3. Sealana (SEAL)

Sealana, a Solana-based meme coin, has made a powerful debut by elevating over $4 million in its presale, positioning itself as a notable newcomer within the cryptocurrency market. Sealana’s allure lies in its chubby seal mascot impressed by common tradition, which has resonated with a broad viewers and boosted its recognition.

The presale, set to finish on June 25, 2024, at 6 PM UTC, has generated vital curiosity. As soon as the presale concludes, SEAL tokens shall be airdropped to traders in preparation for the token’s itemizing on decentralized exchanges (DEX). This DEX launch is very anticipated, with crypto specialists predicting a big token worth enhance.

Sealana’s rising group is one other optimistic indicator. The venture has amassed over 10,000 followers on X (previously Twitter) and over 9,000 members on its Telegram channel. This vibrant group highlights Sealana’s broad attraction and playful theme, attracting many traders. Because the presale nears its finish, traders are wanting to safe SEAL tokens at discounted charges, anticipating vital features on the market debut.

Traders should buy SEAL tokens at $0.022 utilizing varied fee strategies, together with SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, and fiat forex by way of financial institution playing cards. After the presale ends, SOL purchases shall be airdropped on the Solana blockchain. In distinction, ETH purchases shall be airdropped on the BNB Chain, minimizing gasoline charges and guaranteeing a seamless expertise for traders.

Go to Sealana Presale

4. OriginTrail (TRAC)

OriginTrail stands out with its sturdy infrastructure devoted to reliable AI data. It actively combats misinformation whereas guaranteeing the authenticity and traceability of knowledge. At its core lies the revolutionary Decentralized Data Graph, a sturdy repository for AI-ready belongings. This graph organizes knowledge effectively and permits enterprises to find verified info seamlessly.

TRAC, the native token of OriginTrail, powers varied operations inside the community. It’s used for publishing, updating, and sustaining Data Property on the Decentralized Data Graph, guaranteeing safe and clear knowledge sharing. TRAC additionally serves as collateral on OriginTrail nodes, incentivizing trustworthy and environment friendly efficiency from node operators. This maintains the community’s integrity and reliability.

The OriginTrail community’s safety is strong, leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to safeguard TRAC. Since its launch on Ethereum, TRAC has benefited from Ethereum’s confirmed safety mechanisms, which make sure the reliability and security of transactions and knowledge exchanges inside the OriginTrail ecosystem.

📢[ANNOUNCEMENT]@origin_trail has been chosen for @EU_EBSI‘s @EuropeanSandbox 2nd cohort! This wonderful alternative permits us to collaborate intently with regulators & authorities, driving ahead Verifiable Web for #AI within the EU/EAA area.👇https://t.co/b0x3pjthPv https://t.co/AAs4cUu58B pic.twitter.com/x2n9mvdMzM — OriginTrail (@origin_trail) June 13, 2024

TRAC’s market efficiency has been spectacular, with its value rising by 275% over the previous yr. Within the final 24 hours alone, OriginTrail noticed a 4.21% enhance, highlighting optimistic momentum in its buying and selling exercise. At present buying and selling at $0.80256, it stands 162.46% above its 200-day SMA. The 14-day RSI is impartial at 46.82, displaying balanced market sentiment, whereas the 30-day volatility is low at 6%. Regardless of average liquidity with a volume-to-market-cap ratio of 0.0097, OriginTrail stays a secure funding.

5. Ultima (ULTIMA)

Ultima is a complete cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token, providing varied revolutionary merchandise. These embody superior crypto wallets, a novel crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and its market. Ultima goals to redefine how folks interact with cryptocurrencies globally, facilitating on the spot cross-border funds and enhancing person expertise in digital finance.

Ultima’s safety is multifaceted, leveraging blockchain know-how for decentralized transaction safety. Safe wallets with two-factor authentication (2FA) add an additional layer of safety, minimizing the danger of unauthorized entry. Good contracts additional guarantee safe and automatic transaction execution, decreasing fraud potential. A devoted group of engineers fortifies Ultima’s international infrastructure by means of common updates and safety audits.

➡️Splitting — Ultima’s Flagship #Blockchain Know-how of the Future 🔹 Splitting permits customers to work together straight with the blockchain and get every day rewards within the $ULTIMA token for offering liquidity to swimming pools. 🔹 The know-how is efficiently utilized by almost three million… — Ultima_Ecosystem (@UltimaEcosystem) June 5, 2024

The ULTIMA token is the spine of Ultima’s ecosystem, facilitating seamless monetary transactions throughout its platforms. Current value motion has proven resilience with a 14.13% enhance within the final 24 hours, although a slight decline of -1.53% over the previous seven days. Within the earlier 30 days, the token has seen a 6.1% enhance, with a impartial 14-day RSI of 78.96, indicating present overbought situations. Regardless of this, Ultima maintains a secure 30-day volatility of 13%, reflecting its place as a promising participant within the cryptocurrency market.

