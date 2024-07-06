Top Crypto Gainers Today Jul 02 – MANTRA DAO, Metaplex, Helium, Astar Network

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Right this moment’s crypto market presents a combined image. The full market capitalization is $2.33 trillion, reflecting a slight -1.01% lower over the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin, priced at $63,000, noticed a minor decline of -0.69%, bringing its market cap to $1.24 trillion and sustaining a dominance of 53.20%. This slight dip in Bitcoin’s worth contributes to the general impartial sentiment out there, as indicated by the Worry & Greed Index studying 51.

Previously 24 hours, the full buying and selling quantity reached $324.31 billion, signalling sturdy market exercise. Nonetheless, solely 23% of cryptocurrencies gained worth, whereas 77% declined. Regardless of this short-term fluctuation, the worldwide crypto market cap has skilled a exceptional 95.58% enhance over the previous yr, underscoring the market’s long-term development potential.

Largest Crypto Gainers Right this moment – High Listing

1. MANTRA DAO (OM)

MANTRA Chain is pioneering regulatory compliance within the Cosmos ecosystem. It presents a safe, high-performance platform for real-world and tokenized belongings constructed on the sturdy Cosmos SDK. MANTRA Chain empowers Web3 builders with environment friendly asset tokenization and compliance, facilitating clear possession transfers of real-world belongings. The OM token, integral to the platform, facilitates seamless cross-chain transactions and rewards members.

Final month, MANTRA launched the much-anticipated USDY vault. This initiative presents customers entry to yields supported by short-term US Treasuries inside DeFi. The USDY vault gives an APY of 5.3%. Moreover, members can earn $ONDO and mainnet $OM rewards. This launch represents a big development in MANTRA’s RWA tokenization efforts. Additionally, it bridges conventional finance with DeFi, offering new funding avenues.

OM is the best gainer among the many analyzed tokens, with a staggering annual worth enhance of three,488%. This astronomical development far outpaces the opposite tokens, highlighting its distinctive efficiency. With a 24-hour surge of 6.17% and excessive liquidity (0.1565 volume-to-market-cap ratio), OM exhibits sturdy market curiosity and buying and selling exercise.

🔥 The leaderboard for #MANTRA’s Hongbai Incentivized Testnet is formally LIVE! Begin finishing onchain quests to climb greater on the leaderboard, maximizing your probabilities of receiving a share of the $OM 🪂. 👀 Observe our socials for additional bulletins as we delve deeper… pic.twitter.com/00ltB1B2EM — MANTRA – Tokenizing RWAs (@MANTRA_Chain) June 26, 2024

Regardless of having fewer optimistic buying and selling days (33%) than Metaplex and Helium, OM’s important long-term positive factors and unbelievable rise above its 200-day SMA (3,373.67%) make it a standout. Its impartial RSI of 30.75 suggests potential stability, setting it aside from Helium, which is presently overbought. Moreover, OM outperformed 95% of the highest 100 crypto belongings over the previous yr, underscoring its market dominance.

2. Metaplex (MPLX)

Metaplex pioneers digital asset administration on Solana, providing a decentralized protocol for creating, buying and selling, and using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with unparalleled effectivity. It introduces important elements just like the Digital Asset Customary and Metaplex Program Library (MPL), empowering builders to mint, commerce, and innovate in a dynamic blockchain ecosystem.

At its core, Metaplex options sensible contracts designed for seamless NFT lifecycle administration. From the Token Metadata contract defining asset particulars to the Token Vault enabling fractional possession, every contract ensures transparency and safety.

Moreover, MPLX, the utility and governance token, enhances neighborhood governance by the Metaplex DAO, fostering collaboration and innovation inside the Solana ecosystem. Consequently, Metaplex’s safe infrastructure and dedication to interoperability redefine digital asset administration, setting new requirements for decentralized functions and world NFT marketplaces.

The following step within the evolution of the Metaplex DAO has begun! 50% of the Metaplex Protocol’s Could charges (4,490 SOL) and an preliminary small portion of the historic charges (5,510 SOL) have been used to buy $MPLX in June. In whole 3.8 million $MPLX was contributed to the Metaplex DAO! pic.twitter.com/7umWebLA54 — Metaplex 🦾 (@metaplex) July 1, 2024

Metaplex boasts a powerful 24-hour enhance of 24%, the best among the many tokens, indicating sturdy short-term momentum. Its annual worth enhance of 385% can also be noteworthy, although it falls behind MANTRA DAO’s phenomenal development. With medium liquidity (0.0126 quantity to market cap ratio) and a impartial RSI of 59.65, MPLX exhibits balanced buying and selling situations.

It had 47% inexperienced days previously month, outperforming OM and Helium when it comes to optimistic day by day efficiency. Buying and selling 432.45% above its 200-day SMA, Metaplex demonstrates substantial long-term power, though not as pronounced as OM’s rise. Moreover, MPLX outperformed 81% of the highest 100 crypto belongings over the previous yr, highlighting its aggressive edge.

3. Mega Cube (DICE)

The $DICE token is quickly positioning itself because the premier GameFi asset, with its present worth at $0.0825. Designed to revolutionize the gaming finance sector, $DICE presents exceptional utilities and rewards. Tokens may be staked to earn spectacular annual proportion yields (APYs) with as much as 50% weekly cashbacks and 10% rakebacks. Moreover, its $2.25 million presale airdrop, divided into three seasons, rewards $DICE customers with $750,000 per season.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Observe the hyperlink beneath to purchase in a number of simple steps – not satisfied, view our causes beneath ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQhfQ Present Value: 1 $DICE = $0.0825 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is about to turn out to be the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/wI2jy30ntr — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 28, 2024

$DICE holders profit from unique promotions and may leverage their tokens for futures buying and selling on Mega Cube, all powered by the Solana (SOL) community. Its whole provide is 420 million tokens, with no group allocations, making certain truthful distribution. A devoted liquidity pool enhances quantity on decentralized and centralized exchanges, whereas strategic buybacks and burns assist and maintain token worth.

Strategic advertising and marketing and partnerships propel $DICE ahead, that includes collaborations with a whole lot of high Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and plans for main change listings. The $DICE neighborhood is flourishing, boasting 12,000 members on Telegram and 29,000 followers on Twitter, all supported by devoted 24/7 moderators. With $1.4 million already raised, $DICE eagerly anticipates its subsequent worth surge because it approaches the $2 million milestone.

Go to Mega Cube Presale

4. Helium (HNT)

Helium is a blockchain-based community for IoT units that makes use of nodes known as Hotspots to attach wi-fi units. The native token, HNT, powers the community and rewards Hotspot operators for transferring information. Helium goals to offer a decentralized, environment friendly resolution as the necessity for IoT grows.

The community depends on LoRaWAN, a protocol that allows gadget communication and ensures information switch throughout nodes. Helium, dubbed “The Individuals’s Community,” addresses privateness issues in IoT by leveraging blockchain know-how and decentralization.

Customers host Hotspots and handle nodes, incomes rewards by the Proof of Protection consensus mechanism. Based mostly on the HoneyBadger Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol, this mechanism validates Hotspot places and ensures community stability. The community’s decentralized structure gives 200 instances better protection than WiFi for IoT units. It additionally makes use of a non-exchangeable token, Information Credit, for transaction charges, enhancing safety and utility.

Two years in the past, Helium launched the Community of Networks—a platform designed to launch complementary, distinctive, decentralized networks.

Right this moment, @HeliumFndn introduced to broaden its mission past wi-fi know-how to incorporate decentralized bodily infrastructure networks… pic.twitter.com/5YSOWKCDE8 — Helium🎈 (@helium) July 1, 2024

Helium has elevated solidly by 5% during the last 24 hours and has grown yearly by 163%, positioning it as a robust contender however behind MANTRA DAO and Metaplex. Its medium liquidity (0.0119 volume-to-market-cap ratio) helps wholesome buying and selling, although not as robustly as OM or Astar.

HNT’s RSI of 74.77 signifies it’s presently overbought, contrasting with the impartial RSIs of the opposite tokens. With 40% inexperienced days and buying and selling 58.27% above its 200-day SMA, Helium maintains a gentle upward trajectory. Moreover, it outpaced 75% of the highest 100 crypto belongings over the previous yr, indicating its sturdy efficiency relative to the market.

5. Astar Community (ASTR)

Astar Community helps builders construct decentralized functions (dApps) and layer two options. It presents net 3.0 infrastructure, monetary incentives, incubation applications, and technical assist. Astar helps EVM and WASM sensible contracts, connecting Polkadot with layer one blockchains like Ethereum and Cosmos.

As a Polkadot Parachain, it helps DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs, enabling builders to deal with utility growth. Backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, Astar operates on Substrate and Optimistic Digital Machine (OVM) layers.

Astar goals to be a full-scale multi-chain sensible contract platform. Constructed on Parity Substrate, it presents upgradeable blockchains and customizable block execution. Distinctive options embrace operator buying and selling, Multi-Lockdrop for token distribution, and a dApp rewards system that incentivizes builders. With a nominated Proof-of-Stake consensus, Astar advantages from Polkadot’s scalability and safety, making certain a strong and environment friendly community.

✨ It’s lastly right here! We’re thrilled to announce the Official Launch of @SonovaNFT, a premier NFT market tailor-made for collectors {and professional} merchants. ▶️ Observe the brand new collections being launched this month: https://t.co/TIsmIJDROn pic.twitter.com/NIZULSWw0I — Astar Community (@AstarNetwork) July 1, 2024

Astar’s efficiency is extra modest in comparison with its friends, with a 24-hour enhance of three.71% and an annual rise of 66%. Its excessive liquidity (0.1524 quantity to market cap ratio) ensures sturdy buying and selling exercise similar to OM. With a impartial RSI of 57.91 and 40% inexperienced days, Astar mirrors the steadiness seen in Metaplex and Helium however lacks their dramatic positive factors. Buying and selling 29.29% above its 200-day SMA, Astar exhibits regular development, although it doesn’t match the distinctive will increase of MANTRA DAO or Metaplex. Nonetheless, Astar outperformed 49% of the highest 100 crypto belongings over the previous yr, which is decrease than the others.

