Top Crypto Gainers Today Aug 10 – Cronos, QuarkChain, Theta Fuel, Quant

Within the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, recognizing the high gainers reveals the market’s heartbeat. This text takes you on a journey via the highest tokens of as we speak, unveiling their distinctive technological improvements and the way they deal with scalability challenges. We dive into their latest worth surges, liquidity ranges, and the assist they’re garnering out there. With a eager eye on volatility and long-term efficiency, we paint a vivid image of which tokens are capturing the highlight and why they deserve your consideration. Be part of us as we uncover the gems driving the subsequent wave of crypto success.

Greatest Crypto Gainers Right this moment – Prime Record

Right this moment’s featured tokens mirror a mix of superior know-how and strategic progress. Cronos steals the present with its spectacular 13.57% surge, fueled by the upcoming zkEVM launch. QuarkChain follows intently with a 9.30% enhance, because of its groundbreaking scalability options. Theta Gas stands out with a strong 6.51% rise, pushed by its essential position within the Theta community. In the meantime, Quant exhibits a gradual 3.24% achieve, showcasing its prowess in blockchain interoperability. Let’s discover the small print to find what’s propelling these stars and the way they could affect your funding technique.

1. Cronos (CRO)

Cronos is the native token of the Cronos Chain, a decentralized blockchain developed by Crypto.com. This blockchain helps Crypto.com’s mission to spice up world crypto adoption, giving customers extra management over their cash, knowledge, and identities. It powers the Crypto.com Pay app, offering rewards, settling transaction charges, and incomes cashback, making it central to the ecosystem.

Moreover, customers can earn rewards by staking CRO on the App and revel in as much as 12% annual curiosity by staking on the Change or utilizing the Visa Card. Moreover, constructed on Ethereum’s blockchain with the Ethash perform, CRO is safe.

Furthermore, the Cronos zkEVM public mainnet is about to launch on August 15, introducing a scalable and cost-efficient zero-knowledge proof system. This new improvement will improve the ecosystem’s capabilities by leveraging the zkCRO token and supporting gasless transactions.

In gentle of this, Cronos has additionally been within the highlight, climbing 13.57% just lately, an indication of rising curiosity. Although its liquidity ratio is decrease at 0.0526, the token doesn’t lack assist. The RSI of 48.53 paints an image of a market that might go both means, but sideways motion is likely to be the almost definitely state of affairs.

The Cronos zkEVM public mainnet (alpha) launch date is focused for August 15. Cronos’ latest, future-proof blockchain community is nearly able to go stay. On Aug 15, customers will have the ability to join their pockets, bridge funds, and use a big and rising variety of dapps. What are… https://t.co/aYOdM7FKAS pic.twitter.com/UM3zPWJfO3 — Cronos (@cronos_chain) August 8, 2024

Over 30 days, Cronos had solely 12 inexperienced days, indicating a extra risky sentiment than QuarkChain. Nonetheless, its low 6% volatility and the truth that it’s buying and selling 1.82% above the 200-day SMA recommend a gradual hand out there. What’s really spectacular, nonetheless, is its long-term efficiency. With a 65% enhance over the past 12 months, Cronos has outshined Quant and QuarkChain, making it a robust contender.

2. QuarkChain (QKC)

QuarkChain is a high-throughput blockchain designed to unravel scalability points. By leveraging sharding know-how, it goals to attain over 100,000 on-chain transactions per second (TPS). Consequently, it stands out as a aggressive answer for world industrial requirements.

Moreover, QuarkChain’s multi-chain hybrid structure helps numerous consensus mechanisms. This consists of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake and Work (PoSW), and it’s suitable with the Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM). In consequence, builders can simply deploy DApps created for Ethereum. Furthermore, QuarkChain plans to include extra digital machines, such because the EOS VM, providing much more choices.

On the safety entrance, steady updates and good contract audits are carried out to handle potential vulnerabilities. Moreover, QuarkChain helps {hardware} wallets, offering further safety for offline token storage. Subsequently, customers profit from a strong and safe blockchain ecosystem.

QuarkChain’s new imaginative and prescient, ‘World Supercomputer,’ boosts on-chain storage and computing! That is extra than simply an concept—we’ll share particulars and improvement outcomes quickly. Public occasions and milestone reveals are on the best way. Keep tuned! #QuarkChain #WorldSupercomputer #WSC pic.twitter.com/l15Du0wtUI — QuarkChain (@Quark_Chain) July 3, 2024

QuarkChain has been making waves, with its worth leaping 9.30% within the final 24 hours. This surge is backed by sturdy liquidity, mirrored in a wholesome 2.4416 market cap-to-volume ratio. Apparently, whereas the RSI of 40.82 suggests a impartial stance, there’s a way that QKC is likely to be gearing up for sideways motion. Nonetheless, with 17 inexperienced days out of the final 30, QuarkChain appears to have discovered some strong footing.

Its low volatility of 14% provides to this stability, and the truth that it’s buying and selling 12.18% above the 200-day SMA hints at additional potential within the quick time period. Lengthy-term, QKC has grown by 28% over the previous 12 months, which, though promising, doesn’t fairly match the features of different tokens like Theta Gas.

3. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Following the evaluation of the highest 4 gainers, let’s take a fast detour to Base Dawgz, a rising star within the meme coin house. Not too long ago, Base Dawgz has made headlines by elevating $2.8 million in its presale, driving the wave of Base’s spectacular 56% progress in July. This Shiba Inu-themed token has seen its presale worth soar by 60.5%, showcasing its potential for important features.

Congrats on passing 2.8 million $DAWGZ 🥳 We’re getting nearer. And hopefully we may give you an replace subsequent week 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mRvjOMwD6F — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) August 3, 2024

The venture stands out with its multi-chain capabilities, leveraging Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BSC to reinforce its performance. Because of Wormhole and Portal Bridge Know-how, Base Dawgz inherits the strengths of every blockchain, from Ethereum’s safety to Solana’s velocity. This broad compatibility positions $DAWGZ as a flexible and doubtlessly high-return funding.

Moreover, the venture is capitalizing on its rising neighborhood with incentives like staking rewards and a “Refer and Earn” program. With a 909% annual proportion yield (APY) on staking, Base Dawgz affords excessive returns and fosters lively participation amongst its customers. The thrill round its launch and these rewards might additional propel its progress because it continues to increase its attain. Because the venture features momentum and the presale worth continues to climb, now could be the perfect time to get in on the motion and doubtlessly reap substantial rewards.

Go to Base Dawgz Presale

4. Theta Gas (TFUEL)

Theta Gas is crucial throughout the Theta blockchain ecosystem, serving a number of very important capabilities. At the start, it acts because the community’s operational token. TFUEL facilitates transactions, processes good contracts, and powers decentralized video providers. As well as, customers can stake TFUEL to earn rewards, thereby contributing to the community’s safety and effectivity. Moreover, TFUEL is used to pay for video streams and providers. This creates a clear financial mannequin between content material creators and shoppers.

Furthermore, the Theta blockchain includes a dual-network construction. The Theta Blockchain manages funds, rewards, and staking, whereas the Theta Edge Community handles compute, storage, and supply duties. Consequently, TFUEL helps video streaming, AI duties, and different data-intensive operations. With main world corporations overseeing the community, it’s evident that TFUEL is essential for advancing decentralized media and content material supply.

As a part of ongoing efforts to extend Edge Node earnings, we’re an choice to auto-stake locked TFUEL in Elite Booster nodes. This might add 3-4% to a node’s APY, along with Booster job rewards for AI/GPU jobs! If added, goal could be This fall 2024 for this to go stay. pic.twitter.com/sCcPMu3zCt — Theta Community (@Theta_Network) August 7, 2024

Theta Gas has been quietly climbing, with a 6.51% worth enhance that displays strong curiosity. Its medium liquidity, with a 0.0292 ratio, signifies regular market assist. The RSI of 56.41 hints at a impartial stance, suggesting that the token may proceed buying and selling sideways, very similar to Quant.

With solely 12 inexperienced days within the final 30, Theta Gas is in a cautious part, but its low 11% volatility provides a layer of stability. Nonetheless, its spectacular place above the 200-day SMA stands out, buying and selling 44.35% larger. This sturdy short-term outlook is additional supported by a 48% enhance over the previous 12 months, inserting TFuel forward of QNT and QKC in each quick and long-term prospects.

5. Quant (QNT)

Quant launched in June 2018 with a groundbreaking mission: to attach blockchains globally with out compromising effectivity. To attain this, it launched Overledger, the first-ever blockchain working system designed to unravel the interoperability drawback. It goals to create a unified digital financial system by bridging the gaps between blockchains. Furthermore, via Overledger, builders can construct multi-chain functions (MApps). Nonetheless, to take action, they have to maintain QNT tokens, making CRO important to the ecosystem.

What really units Quant aside is its potential to attach numerous blockchains, a feat few initiatives can obtain. Overledger acts as a gateway, enabling seamless interplay not solely between blockchains but additionally throughout the similar ecosystem, like Ethereum.

Moreover, Quant introduces layers for transactions, messaging, and app interactions, additional enhancing its total performance. Importantly, Overledger ensures safety by sustaining communication between DLT networks and upholding accountability with a proof-of-stake-like system.

Final month, the Quant group attended the @EBA_Association‘s annual summit for main #payments and #transactionbanking executives. Learn a full abstract of the session right here: https://t.co/9Nz8ensGfU — Quant (@quant_network) July 30, 2024

In contrast to different high gainers, Quant has seen a extra modest rise of three.24%, but it holds its floor with a strong 0.0322 liquidity ratio. The RSI at 55.50 suggests the market is impartial, and Quant may proceed to commerce sideways. Apparently, with 15 inexperienced days within the final 30, Quant has maintained a balanced stance, although its 8% volatility exhibits some consistency.

Nonetheless, it’s presently buying and selling 40.96% under its 200-day SMA, a sign that it could face challenges forward. Over the previous 12 months, Quant has struggled, with its worth lowering by 35%. This efficiency is notably weaker than Theta Gas and Cronos, which have proven important progress.

