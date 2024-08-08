Top Crypto Gainers Today Aug 02 – AIOZ Network, MANTRA DAO, SafePal, Iotex

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

At the moment, we highlight essentially the most spectacular gainers within the crypto house: AIOZ Community, MANTRA DAO, SafePal, and IoTeX. These initiatives are gaining consideration with their progressive ways and vital market presence. AIOZ Community is remodeling digital media supply, whereas MANTRA DAO is pushing the boundaries of real-world asset tokenization.

In the meantime, SafePal is increasing its pockets options, and IoTeX is redefining machine economics. Learn on to see how these cutting-edge initiatives are altering the crypto sport, and discover out why they is likely to be your subsequent massive funding alternative.

Largest Crypto Gainers At the moment – High Listing

Earlier than we discover the nuances of every prime crypto gainer, let’s highlight their standout options and potential drawbacks.

AIOZ Community stands out with a powerful 4,390% annual progress, demonstrating distinctive efficiency. Nevertheless, its impartial RSI of 48.22 suggests attainable sideways buying and selling. Alternatively, MANTRA DAO advantages from a current 5.04% rise pushed by the OM GenDrop launch. But, its RSI of 30.75 additionally factors to potential stagnation.

Then, SafePal’s integration with the TON ecosystem boosts its worth by 3.35%, however its 98% annual improve is modest in comparison with different gainers. Lastly, IoTeX exhibits robust liquidity and transaction quantity, rising 2.41%. Regardless of this, it trades barely under its 200-day SMA, hinting at some long-term weak point.

1. AIOZ Community (AIOZ)

AIOZ Community is remodeling digital media with its progressive Web3 infrastructure. First, it leverages the Cosmos and Ethereum ecosystems to offer quick and cost-effective content material switch by way of decentralized purposes (dApps). Moreover, the community makes use of a decentralized content material supply system (dCDN) powered by peer-to-peer nodes.

These nodes are divided into Content material Suppliers, Supply Nodes, and Edge Nodes. Content material Suppliers provide digital media, Supply Nodes retailer and ship it, and Edge Nodes stream the content material to customers. By working the AIOZ node desktop app, customers improve content material supply, lowering entry prices and bettering streaming high quality.

Furthermore, the community operates with the AIOZ token, an ERC-20 and Cosmos-based asset. This token performs a number of roles. It permits for staking, which secures the community and provides variable annual proportion yields (APY). Moreover, it acts as a reward for Supply Nodes that contribute their sources. Consequently, the AIOZ token helps each the community’s safety and its effectivity, bridging the hole between content material creators and their audiences.

https://t.co/BvWQW21xM3 — AIOZ Community (@AIOZNetwork) July 31, 2024

At the moment, AIOZ is priced at $0.598757, reflecting a 7.31% rise within the final 24 hours. The liquidity stays robust, with a 0.0880 volume-to-market cap ratio. Moreover, with a 14-day Relative Power Index (RSI) of 48.22, the market sentiment is impartial, suggesting attainable sideways buying and selling.

As well as, AIOZ noticed 18 optimistic days out of the final 30, whereas the 30-day volatility stays low at 12%. Notably, AIOZ is hovering 1,330.06% above its 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) of $0.041955. Much more spectacular, the asset has skyrocketed by 4,390% over the previous yr, outpacing 95% of the highest 100 crypto property.

4. SafePal (SFP)

SafePal, launched in 2018, is revolutionizing how customers shield and develop their digital property with its progressive pockets options. It gives each {hardware} and software program wallets, all managed by way of the SafePal App. Notably, it was the primary {hardware} pockets to obtain funding from Binance, highlighting its credibility.

This pockets helps numerous in style cryptocurrencies and tokens on Ethereum, Binance Sensible Chain, and TRON blockchains. SafePal’s native token, SFP, is essential to its ecosystem, providing reductions, incentivizing customers, and enabling governance by way of proposals and votes on new options.

Lately, SafePal has expanded its choices by integrating with the TON ecosystem. This replace, efficient from July 30 to August 29, 2024, introduces help for $TON, Jetton, and TON NFTs, together with new functionalities like TON Join and swapping into $TON.

To rejoice, SafePal is working a Giftbox marketing campaign the place customers holding a minimum of 1 TON asset can obtain unique TON Soul Certain Tokens (SBTs). These tokens provide particular privileges and improve digital identities inside the TON Society, marking an thrilling milestone for SafePal and its customers.

🔈 @iSafePal, a number one Web3 pockets suite, has built-in with #TON, supporting its ecosystem throughout {hardware}, cell, and browser extension wallets! Key options embrace: ✅ $TON and Jetton help

✅ TON NFT help

✅ TON Join performance

✅ Swap into $TON From as we speak… pic.twitter.com/MHmvGNmudH — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) July 30, 2024

Amid these thrilling developments, SFP is at the moment priced at $0.7919, reflecting a notable 3.35% improve during the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the token boasts excessive liquidity, as evidenced by a 0.0543 volume-to-market cap ratio. A 14-day RSI of 56.59 suggests a impartial market stance, which might probably result in sideways motion. Over the previous month, it noticed 13 bullish days, with a 30-day volatility of simply 2%. Moreover, buying and selling 35.79% above its 200-day SMA of $0.583112, SafePal has appreciated 98% over the previous yr, outpacing 63% of the highest 100 crypto property.

4. Iotex (IOTX)

IoTeX is constructed to redefine machine economics by fostering dependable, incentivized interactions between customers and gadgets inside a decentralized framework. Initially launched with a cutting-edge Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism in April 2019, the platform has since achieved spectacular milestones. It boasts an EVM-compatible blockchain that has processed over 10 million transactions and is supported by greater than 100 international delegates. IoTeX connects with Ethereum, BSC, and Heco by way of instruments like ioPay and ioTube, facilitating EVM-based DApps with low charges.

Furthermore, the native token, IOTX, performs a vital position in governing the blockchain and serves because the gasoline for transactions. A novel characteristic of IOTX is its Burndrop mechanism, which results in token deflation because the variety of gadgets on the community grows. For safety, IoTeX employs superior strategies like ring signatures and dependable cost codes to guard person privateness. The community makes use of Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS), the place stakeholders vote for block producers who add new blocks and distribute rewards, guaranteeing safety and incentives.

Espresso joins the IoTeX 2.0 Modular DePIN Infrastructure because the Sequencer Module. Collectively, IoTeX and @EspressoSys are partnering to create the primary ever DePIN-specific Sequencer for W3bstream. Constructing DePIN-centric to make #DePINforEveryone. pic.twitter.com/oGv9pnir43 — IoTeX (@iotex_io) July 31, 2024

Presently, IOTX is priced at $0.040801, reflecting a 2.41% improve within the final 24 hours. It reveals excessive liquidity with a 0.0999 volume-to-market cap ratio. The 14-day RSI of 62.63 signifies a impartial market outlook with potential for sideways motion. Over the previous month, it noticed 16 favorable days, whereas its 30-day volatility stays low at 12%. In the meanwhile, IOTX is buying and selling barely under its 200-day SMA of $0.041767 by 2.11%. Regardless of this, it has surged by a powerful 124% over the previous yr, surpassing 69% of the highest 100 crypto property.

