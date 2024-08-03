Top 4 Meme Coins Besides Shiba Inu And Dogecoin That Could Do Great In August

Within the present cycle, meme cash have managed to overshadow utility cash, with the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remaining outstanding gamers. Nevertheless, given how a lot Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have already grown, crypto traders see restricted upside for them, inflicting them to maneuver towards different meme cash for larger positive aspects. So, here’s a record of 4 meme cash that carry loads of potential within the new month.

MYRO May Outperform Dogecoin

With the likes of BONK and Dogwifhat already making waves on the Solana community, they’ve grow to be fairly too huge for traders after already reaching billions of {dollars} in market cap. Nevertheless, one of many Solana meme cash that has but to succeed in this milestone is MYRO.

The MYRO meme coin was identified for making waves alongside the BONK and Dogwifhat meme cash. Nevertheless, it has since fallen behind, remaining under a $200 million market cap, whereas the others have gone above $1 billion. This has, nevertheless, made it a good selection for traders in search of meme cash that would see important upside as a $1 billion market cap would imply an virtually 10x from right here.

ShibaSwap BONE Joins Promising Meme Cash

The ShibaSwap BONE token is likely one of the promising meme cash which have been launched by the Shiba Inu group. The meme coin is at present trending across the $120 million stage, placing it at a great level for investments for prime returns.

BONE can also be the utility token for the Shibarium community, used to pay for community charges. So, if Shibarium adoption grows, demand for the BONE token is predicted to rise as customers of the Layer 2 community might want to purchase it to hold out transactions.

Can WEN Outperform Shiba Inu?

Whereas the Shiba Inu worth might nonetheless see one other 10x rise from right here to succeed in a brand new all-time excessive, it’s restricted, particularly for traders who would not have a big portfolio. On this case, meme cash comparable to WEN, a preferred coin on the Solana community, might present higher prospects.

WEN remains to be struggling across the $100 million stage, however with a median day by day buying and selling quantity of $10 million, even with the market drawdown, it continues to see curiosity from traders. This places it in a great place to surge when meme cash start to maneuver once more.

NEIRO Joins The League Of Meme Cash

The legendary Shiba Inu canine, Kabosu, behind the notorious Dogecoin emblem handed on earlier this yr and was mourned by meme lovers worldwide. Following the passing, the proprietor has gotten one other Shiba Inu canine named Neiro and meme coin lovers have wasted no time in making cash named after the canine.

NEIRO meme cash have popped up throughout numerous networks, however the one on the Ethereum community has taken the lead, rising above the $150 million market cap. With over $100 million in day by day buying and selling quantity, this meme coin might be removed from achieved as supporters name for the $1 billion mark.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com